Institutions profited after Boss Energy Limited's (ASX:BOE) market cap rose AU$134m last week but individual investors profited the most

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Boss Energy indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 47% ownership

Institutional ownership in Boss Energy is 41%

Every investor in Boss Energy Limited (ASX:BOE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While individual investors were the group that benefitted the most from last week’s AU$134m market cap gain, institutions too had a 41% share in those profits.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Boss Energy.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Boss Energy?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Boss Energy does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Boss Energy's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Boss Energy. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is ALPS Advisors, Inc. with 6.2% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.1% and 5.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Duncan Craib is the owner of 1.0% of the company's shares.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Boss Energy

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Boss Energy Limited. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own AU$89m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 52% stake in Boss Energy, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

