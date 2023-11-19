Institutions profited after Capstone Copper Corp.'s (TSE:CS) market cap rose CA$278m last week but retail investors profited the most

Key Insights

If you want to know who really controls Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 40% to be precise, is retail investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Retail investors gained the most after market cap touched CA$3.4b last week, while institutions who own 21% also benefitted.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Capstone Copper.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Capstone Copper?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Capstone Copper does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Capstone Copper, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Capstone Copper is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Orion Mine Finance, with ownership of 21%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 15% and 2.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that John MacKenzie, the CEO has 2.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Capstone Copper

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Capstone Copper Corp.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth CA$103m. Most would see this as a real positive. It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 40% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 21%, private equity firms could influence the Capstone Copper board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 15%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Capstone Copper better, we need to consider many other factors.

