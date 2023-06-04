Institutions profited after Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG's (VTX:LISN) market cap rose CHF831m last week butindividual investors profited the most

Key Insights

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

38% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli is 30%

Every investor in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (VTX:LISN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 56% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While individual investors were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 3.1% price gain, institutions also received a 30% cut.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, ESOP is currently the largest shareholder, with 12% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 4.1% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.3% by the third-largest shareholder.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG. It is a very large company, and board members collectively own CHF585m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 56% stake in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

Many find it useful to take an in depth look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

