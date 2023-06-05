Institutions profited after Dagang NeXchange Berhad's (KLSE:DNEX) market cap rose RM379m last week butretail investors profited the most

Key Insights

Significant control over Dagang NeXchange Berhad by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

49% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insider ownership in Dagang NeXchange Berhad is 16%

A look at the shareholders of Dagang NeXchange Berhad (KLSE:DNEX) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 49% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While retail investors were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 30% price gain, institutions also received a 17% cut.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Dagang NeXchange Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dagang NeXchange Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Dagang NeXchange Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Dagang NeXchange Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Dagang NeXchange Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Arcadia Acres Sdn. Bhd. with 11% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.9% and 3.8% of the stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Dagang NeXchange Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Dagang NeXchange Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.6b, and insiders have RM255m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 49% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Dagang NeXchange Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 14%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 3.8% of Dagang NeXchange Berhad stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

