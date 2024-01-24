Institutions profited after Innodata Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INOD) market cap rose US$76m last week but retail investors profited the most

Key Insights

Significant control over Innodata by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 43% of the company

39% of Innodata is held by Institutions

Every investor in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 54% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While retail investors were the group that benefitted the most from last week’s US$76m market cap gain, institutions too had a 39% share in those profits.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Innodata.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Innodata?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Innodata. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Innodata, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Innodata is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 6.0% of shares outstanding. With 5.5% and 4.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Luzich Partners and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Jack Abuhoff directly holds 4.1% of the total shares outstanding.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Innodata

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Innodata Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$20m worth of stock in the US$288m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 54% of Innodata. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Innodata better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Innodata has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

