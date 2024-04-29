Institutions profited after Riot Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RIOT) market cap rose US$175m last week but retail investors profited the most

Key Insights

Significant control over Riot Platforms by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 40% of the company

Recent sales by insiders

Every investor in Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 51% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Following a 6.1% increase in the stock price last week, retail investors profited the most, but institutions who own 40% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Riot Platforms.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Riot Platforms?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Riot Platforms. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Riot Platforms' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Riot Platforms. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 8.5% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.1% and 3.2% of the stock. Jason Les, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Riot Platforms

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Riot Platforms, Inc.. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$244m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 51% of Riot Platforms. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

