Institutions profited after SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) market cap rose US$301m last week but retail investors profited the most

To get a sense of who is truly in control of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 48% to be precise, is retail investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 3.9% increase in the stock price last week, retail investors profited the most, but institutions who own 36% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of SoFi Technologies, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SoFi Technologies?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that SoFi Technologies does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at SoFi Technologies' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SoFi Technologies is not owned by hedge funds. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.4% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.8% and 4.5% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Anthony Noto is the owner of 0.7% of the company's shares.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of SoFi Technologies

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of SoFi Technologies, Inc.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$835m stake in this US$8.0b business. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 48% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 4.8% of SoFi Technologies stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

