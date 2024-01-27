Institutions profited after Star Bulk Carriers Corp.'s (NASDAQ:SBLK) market cap rose US$66m last week but individual investors profited the most

Key Insights

Star Bulk Carriers' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 34% ownership

Institutions own 33% of Star Bulk Carriers

If you want to know who really controls Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 60% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 3.7% increase in the stock price last week, individual investors profited the most, but institutions who own 33% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Star Bulk Carriers.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Star Bulk Carriers?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Star Bulk Carriers does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Star Bulk Carriers' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Star Bulk Carriers is not owned by hedge funds. Brookfield Corporation is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.3% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.6% and 4.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Petros Pappas, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Star Bulk Carriers

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$81m. Most would see this as a real positive. If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 60% stake in Star Bulk Carriers, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

