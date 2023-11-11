Institutions profited after Vitalhub Corp.'s (TSE:VHI) market cap rose CA$15m last week but individual investors profited the most

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Vitalhub indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 15 investors have a majority stake in the company with 43% ownership

17% of Vitalhub is held by insiders

Every investor in Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 57% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While individual investors were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 12% price gain, institutions also received a 20% cut.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Vitalhub.

See our latest analysis for Vitalhub

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vitalhub?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Vitalhub does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Vitalhub's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Vitalhub. The company's largest shareholder is Burgundy Asset Management Ltd., with ownership of 15%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.3% and 6.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Daniel Matlow, the CEO has 2.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

Story continues

On studying our ownership data, we found that 15 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Vitalhub

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Vitalhub Corp.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$142m, and insiders have CA$24m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 57% of Vitalhub. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 6.0%, private equity firms could influence the Vitalhub board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Vitalhub .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.