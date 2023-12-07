Institutions profited after Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HOWL) market cap rose US$14m last week but private equity firms profited the most

Key Insights

Werewolf Therapeutics' significant private equity firms ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

54% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

23% of Werewolf Therapeutics is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 40% to be precise, is private equity firms. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Private equity firms gained the most after market cap touched US$102m last week, while institutions who own 23% also benefitted.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Werewolf Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Werewolf Therapeutics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Werewolf Therapeutics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Werewolf Therapeutics' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 19% of Werewolf Therapeutics. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 17% of shares outstanding. MPM Asset Management, L.L.C. is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and PFM Health Sciences, LP holds about 7.1% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Daniel Hicklin directly holds 1.8% of the total shares outstanding.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 54% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Werewolf Therapeutics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$102m, and insiders have US$2.3m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 16% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 40%, private equity firms could influence the Werewolf Therapeutics board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Werewolf Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Werewolf Therapeutics (including 2 which can't be ignored) .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

