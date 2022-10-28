U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

Instituto de Coordenadas report warns of geopolitical tension in Algeria and of its close ties with Putin and Iran

·3 min read

MADRID, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brussels has become alert to Algeria's moves to further strengthen its ties with Russia and Iran. According to a study by the Instituto Coordenadas de Gobernanza y Economía Aplicada based on sources in the European Parliament, a large group of MEPs have warned that Algeria continues to violate human rights, as well as revealing that the African country could provide the Polisario Front with Iranian drones, which could be used against Morocco, thus increasing geopolitical tension in the area.

In a question in the European Parliament, Spanish MEP Antonio López-Istúriz (EPP) said that a representative of the Polisario Front claimed that Iran will supply drones to the Polisario Front and asked what measures the EU will take to prevent the use of these drones and the escalation of conflicts in the region, asking about measures to prevent Iran from entering the Sahara and Sahel regions.

The use of such equipment in Western Sahara poses a serious risk to the already fragile security and stability of the region and the Sahel. Iran's influence in the region poses a clear risk to the 1991 UN ceasefire agreement and jeopardises the peace process, the work of the UN mission in Western Sahara and the diplomatic efforts of the UN Secretary-General's personal envoy to establish new talks with the parties. Further instability in the Sahara and the Sahel will negatively affect European security, especially those in the Mediterranean arc.

The Coordinates Institute's analysis also warns of joint Russian-Algerian naval manoeuvres, with warships from both countries, in the Mediterranean, which the Algerian government confirmed earlier this week.

The manoeuvres are in addition to other military exercises carried out by both countries in the past, both in the Caucasus and in Siberia. The Algerian army and the Russian army are also scheduled to carry out manoeuvres in the desert of the North African country in November.

Several MEPs from the European People's Party have submitted a written question to the Commission on these joint military manoeuvres. In the wake of Putin's invasion of Ukraine and against a background of increasing insecurity in the Sahel and Sahara regions, this military collaboration, according to the parliamentary question, "is extremely worrying not only for peace and security, but also for the interests of the West and the European Union".

The assessment also includes the letter that a group of MEPs have sent to the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, in which they warn that the Algerian regime is systematically acting against human rights and basic freedoms by persecuting activists who demand freedom and transparency.

Coordenadas Vice-President believes that now is the time to call for intense political and diplomatic action by Europe in the conflict, with one voice. Failure to confront this geopolitical reality now will be a serious problem in the very near future.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instituto-de-coordenadas-report-warns-of-geopolitical-tension-in-algeria-and-of-its-close-ties-with-putin-and-iran-301662467.html

SOURCE Instituto Coordenadas

Recommended Stories

  • Musk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal Closes

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk wasted no time taking complete control of Twitter Inc. The billionaire appointed himself chief executive officer, dismissed senior management and immediately began reshaping strategy at one of the world’s most influential social media platforms as his $44 billion take-private deal closed.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping

  • Fed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials will maintain their resolutely hawkish stance next week, laying the groundwork for interest rates reaching 5% by March 2023, moves that seem likely to lead to a US and global recession, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wip

  • Who funded Trump’s Truth Social? Some answers

    Ever since former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new media company aimed at rivaling Twitter, there has been a mystery over who provided the money. Now there are some answers in a cache of documents provided by lawyers representing William Wilkerson, a former executive who filed a whistleblower claim with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against the media company and Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check firm taking it public. The documents show Truth Social’s early backers include six businessmen outside of the Silicon Valley mainstream — including two executives from an oil company and a gym chain, several Republican donors, a former U.S. ambassador to Portugal and the head of a mail-order fruitcake company.

  • ‘We are facing a retirement crisis in our country,’ says head of TIAA, as ‘40% of Americans run the risk of running out of money’

    Duckett says inflation, higher borrowing costs, doubts about the vitality of the U.S. economy and a tumble in stocks risks creating major retirement problems

  • U.S. consumer spending rises strongly; wage growth moderating

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in September while underlying inflation pressures continued to bubble, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to hike interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point next week. But there was some encouraging news in the fight against stubbornly high inflation, with other data from the Labor Department on Friday showing private industry wage growth slowed considerably in the third quarter. "There can be no chance that inflation pressures will subside in the near term from slowing demand."

  • Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

    Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow's goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of the fighting in the last month has unfolded in southern Ukraine's Kherson region, the battle heating up around Bakhmut demonstrates Russian President Vladimir Putin's desire for visible gains following weeks of clear setbacks in Ukraine.

  • Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked with a hammer at couple's San Francisco home

    The attack on Paul Pelosi, 82, who is expected to make a full recovery, comes 11 days before midterm elections.

  • Could a looming recession be more severe than forecast? Some economists say 'yes' and here's why.

    Will there be a recession in 2023? Most economists predict yes, but there is a split on how severe it will be.

  • Trump's company: We don't need a monitor

    Donald Trump's namesake company urged a New York judge to reject a demand by the state's attorney general to appoint a monitor to oversee its financial practices, after she accused it of "staggering" fraud. The Trump Organization's filing on Wednesday night came in connection with Attorney General Letitia James' civil lawsuit accusing the former U.S. president and three of his adult children of lying to banks and insurers by fraudulently overvaluing his real estate assets and net worth. On Oct. 13, James asked a judge to appoint a watchdog to review financial information that Trump's company gave to accountants, lenders and insurers, as well as any sales of significant assets.

  • 'Go Elon': Trump allies have high hopes for Twitter after Musk takeover

    The reaction was immediate and joyful in Trump-aligned corners of the internet. Will they be disappointed?

  • Biden has no plans to meet with Putin at G-20 summit

    U.S. President Joe Biden has no intention to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, White House spokesman John Kirby told CNN on Oct. 27.

  • Stocks usually do well after the midterms. Not this time, forecasts BlackRock

    Poorly received results from the likes of Meta (META) Alphabet (GOOG) Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) et al saw nearly $1 trillion at one point chopped of the big tech valuations this week, according to the FT. Well, not this time says the team of analysts at BlackRock led by Wei Li, global chief investment strategist. Stocks tend to do well after the U.S. midterms, they note, because gridlock is a common result, and this prevents policy changes that could rattle the market.

  • China Pours Cash Into System to Soothe Markets, Ease Tax Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank pumped cash into the banking system this week to meet an increased demand to fund tax payments and also boost bruised sentiment in the aftermath of the party congress.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMasked Poll Watcher

  • U.S. labor costs solid in Q3; private wage growth slowing

    U.S. labor costs increased solidly in the third quarter, but private sector wage growth slowed considerably, suggesting inflation had either peaked or was close doing so. The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 1.2% last quarter after increasing 1.3% in the April-June period, the Labor Department said on Friday. Labor costs increased 5.0% on a year-on-year basis after advancing 5.1% in the second quarter.

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security: What's the Difference?

    The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.

  • Fed seen slowing pace of rate hikes in December

    The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its aggressive rate-hike pace in December, with data published Thursday offering new evidence that the economic slowdown that the central bank is trying to engineer is getting underway. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his 18 fellow central bankers are still expected to back a fourth-straight 75-basis-point rate hike at their meeting next week. But betting in rate futures markets is now running strongly in favor of a half-point increase at the Fed's December meeting -- a move that would bring the policy rate to a 4.25%-4.5% range -- and no more than a half a point further over the next two meetings.

  • Schumer caught on hot mic telling Biden that Georgia's Senate race is 'going downhill' for Dems

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was overheard Thursday telling President Biden that the potentially pivotal race for U.S. Senate in Georgia appears to be "going downhill" for Democrats.

  • Recession tracker: Major calls from economists on Canada's growth path

    Economists are split on whether the Canadian economy is headed for a recession next year.

  • Russia 'running out of ballistic missiles' and no longer targeting Ukrainian bases

    US to send hi-tech nuclear weapons to Nato bases Moscow’s reliance on human wave tactics is a catastrophe Russia’s ‘army of the dead’ launches ‘crazy’ wave of attacks Russia steals bones of national icon from Kherson grave Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Zelenskyy on Trump: Russia did not invade Ukraine then, who knows how Trump would have responded

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 18:40 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he cannot blame former US President Donald Trump for not supporting Ukraine enough because Russia has not yet carried out a full-scale invasion in Ukraine during his presidency.