Instone Real Estate Group (ETR:INS) investors are sitting on a loss of 69% if they invested five years ago

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. To wit, the Instone Real Estate Group SE (ETR:INS) share price managed to fall 74% over five long years. That's not a lot of fun for true believers.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Instone Real Estate Group, it has a TSR of -69% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 18% in the last year, Instone Real Estate Group shareholders lost 18% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 11% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Instone Real Estate Group (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

