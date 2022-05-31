U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,131.00
    -24.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,951.00
    -207.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,641.75
    -36.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.00
    -12.80 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.66
    +3.59 (+3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.80
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    -0.46 (-2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0708
    -0.0075 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.87
    +0.37 (+1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2569
    -0.0084 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3610
    +0.7410 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,696.71
    +1,182.16 (+3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    693.12
    +63.62 (+10.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,621.61
    +21.55 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Instreamatic Wins 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Voice Technology Excellence Award

Instreamatic
·5 min read
Instreamatic
Instreamatic

On the strength of its unique Voice Marketing Platform, Instreamatic is honored for exceptional innovation and commitment to improving customer experience

Instreamatic Wins 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Voice Technology Excellence Award

On the strength of its unique Voice Marketing Platform, Instreamatic is honored for exceptional innovation and commitment to improving customer experience
On the strength of its unique Voice Marketing Platform, Instreamatic is honored for exceptional innovation and commitment to improving customer experience

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instreamatic, providing an end-to-end Voice Marketing Platform for managing, measuring and monetizing conversations between brand and consumer, today announced that TMC, the global, integrated media company, has named the Instreamatic Voice Marketing Platform as a 2022 CUSTOMER magazine Voice Technology Excellence Award winner.

The Instreamatic Voice Marketing Platform empowers brands to enable voice interactions and experiences across all customer touchpoints. Harnessing the power of voice allows brands to deliver more meaningful, memorable, and satisfying customer experiences across interactive advertising campaigns, customer support, and customer feedback channels both online and offline. Because voice is the most natural form of human communication and speaking is three times faster than typing, Instreamatic’s solution allows brands to earn transformative insights into customers’ thoughts and reactions, and apply those insights to optimize customer experiences in real-time.

Interactive voice advertising powered by Instreamatic’s platform prompts customers to engage with ads in spoken dialogue. Customers can respond to a call-to-action in natural language, and receive an appropriate brand response based on prepared creative. An affirmative customer response leads the customer to order fulfillment or additional product information, and a negative response swiftly ends the ad and returns the customer to their audio content. Instreamatic’s powerful voice AI provides brands with complete real-time ad metrics. It also harnesses customer responses to understand their preferences, and increases the relevance of future ads for each individual customer across ongoing brand campaigns.

The Instreamatic Voice Marketing Platform similarly enables interactive voice support across customer-brand touchpoints to deliver superior customer support and customer feedback through the company’s newest solution, Speaky. Speaky empowers customers to instantly communicate with a brand by clicking a link at any online touchpoint such as social channels, emails or websites, or offline by scanning a QR code available at brand locations. Customers leave audio messages, which garner far more natural and heartfelt customer sentiment and insights than alternatives such as written feedback forms. Speaky leverages voice AI to analyze customers’ voice feedback and provide the brand with an actionable report, including voice transcripts and sentiment analysis. Whereas brands with cumbersome traditional feedback channels often lose opportunities for insights into improving their customer experience, Speaky offers customers simple and direct access to speak their minds and be heard.

“Achieving an effective customer experience tailored to consumers’ needs requires brands to give their customers a voice – literally – and then listen carefully,” said Stas Tushinskiy, CEO, Instreamatic. “The stakes for getting customer experiences right have never been higher, and Instreamatic’s solutions forge deeper brand-customer interaction at every single touchpoint. Customers are never more than an instant away from being able to share ideas and insights, simply by speaking. We’ve proud of all our platform has accomplished, and to have it recognized with the 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Voice Technology Excellence Award.”

The CUSTOMER Voice Technology Excellence Awards recognize vendors that are emerging as the true leaders in this evolving Voice Technology trend. The winning solutions provide speech and analytics engines, IVR and self-service solutions including chatbots, headphones, and voice-activated applications and services that maximize on NLP, NLU, NLG and AI and more.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Instreamatic with a Voice Technology Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Its Instreamatic Voice Marketing Platform solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Instreamatic in 2022 and beyond.”

About Instreamatic

Instreamatic is a Voice Marketing Platform that enables direct and instant voice communication between consumers and brands across billions of existing touchpoints. With solutions for many-to-one communication through Speaky, interactive voice advertising, and more, Instreamatic empowers brands to achieve modern, voice-first customer experiences. Instreamatic’s platform is fueled by its Voice AI Core, which delivers intelligent brand-consumer interactions at scale. Instreamatic is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.

About TMC

Celebrating 50th Anniversary in 2022. Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7349307-f232-4f73-9080-cfc440ca8532

CONTACT: Instreamatic Contact Kyle Peterson kyle@clementpeterson.com


Recommended Stories

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders overcame weeks of division to clinch a deal on partially banning Russian oil, but calls to target one of Putin’s other big moneymakers, gas, are opening new rifts in the bloc.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine

  • Russia widens Europe gas cuts as Gazprom halts Dutch trader's supply

    The move comes a day after Denmark flagged a potential end to its Russian gas supply and the European Union's toughest measure yet against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, an agreement to halt sea-borne imports of its oil. GasTerra, which buys and trades gas on behalf of the Dutch government, said it had contracted elsewhere for the 2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas it had expected to receive from Gazprom through October.

  • Musk says China is leading EVs, but CEO of Chinese rival says not so fast

    He Xiaopeng, the CEO and founder of the Chinese EV company XPeng, said in response to Musk's comment that it will take 10 years for China to be a true global leader in EV.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. The ban excludes oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline thus allowing refineries in Eastern Europe and Germany to continue imports. Poland and Germany, however, said they would phase out all purchases via the pipeline by the end of 2022.

  • EU’s Russian Oil Embargo Sends Prices Surging. Exxon Stock Is Rising.

    In addition to the EU phasing out Russian imports to crimp supply, demand from China is expected to pick up after Shanghai relaxed Covid restrictions.

  • Looking for $100,000 Salary? See How Much the Biggest U.S. Companies Pay Workers

    The median worker at Google made nearly $300,000 in 2021; at the other end was an Aptiv worker in Mexico who took home $7,400.

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Agrees to Ban Most Russian Oil, Split On Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban on imports of most Russian oil, in the latest effort to hit the country’s coffers and punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Oil climbs above $121 a barrel as China eases restrictions, EU meets

    (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed above $121 a barrel on Monday, hitting a two-month high as China eased COVID-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday, settled up $2.24, or 1.9%, at $121.67 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.99, or 1.7%, to $117.06 a barrel at 18.03 GMT, extending solid gains made last week.

  • Qatar Airways ready to see Airbus dispute through to trial

    Qatar Airways is ready to see its legal dispute with Airbus over flaws with protective skin of A350 wide-body jets through to trial, the Gulf carrier said on Tuesday. Qatar Airways is suing the European planemaker in a UK court for $1 billion in damages after grounding about two dozen of its A350s experiencing the flaws, which it says raise safety concerns - something Airbus and European regulators deny. "Qatar Airways is ready to see this matter through to trial to ensure that its rights are protected and that Airbus is required to address an unprecedented and extremely unique and concerning defect impacting the A350 aircraft type, across the industry and multiple carriers," the airline said in a statement setting out detailed extracts from a judge's written ruling.

  • Tech Giants Accuse India Agency of Ignorance in Xiaomi Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- A lobby group including Apple Inc. and other technology giants operating in India called out the country’s authorities for misunderstanding how patent fees work, following local officials’ dispute with Xiaomi Corp.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant De

  • Traders Bet on Texas Natural Gas Discount Despite US Export Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas exports from the US are soaring amid a global shortage of the fuel, but traders are betting that producers in one of the biggest shale basins will be selling their supply at a discount next year. The culprit: A lack of pipelines. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Econom

  • Crude futures surge above $118 after EU ban on Russian oil

    U.S. and Brent crude oil prices surged anew on Tuesday after the European Union managed a deal to partially ban Russian oil.

  • Oil bull run continues as EU agrees to ban most Russian oil

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended a bull run on Tuesday after the EU agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and China decided to lift some coronavirus restrictions amid rising demand ahead of the peak U.S. and European summer driving season. Brent crude for July, which expires on Tuesday, rose $2.11, or 1.7%, to $123.78 a barrel by 1103 GMT, after earlier rising to $124.10 - its highest since March 9. The premium of August-loading Brent contracts over a six-month spread hit a nine-week high at close to $15 a barrel, indicating current supply tightness.

  • EU agrees Russian oil sanctions, gives Hungary exemptions

    European Union leaders handed Hungary concessions to agree an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, sealing a deal in the early hours of Tuesday that aims to cut 90% of Russia's crude imports into the bloc by the end of the year. The deal excludes from the embargo shipments by pipeline, which Hungary relies on for Russian oil. It aims to reduce Moscow's income to finance the war it launched more than three months ago in Ukraine, with some of the toughest EU sanctions yet.