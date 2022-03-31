U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,610.25
    +14.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,180.00
    +63.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,169.00
    +97.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,095.70
    +7.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.96
    -4.86 (-4.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.80
    -6.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1158
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.61
    +0.71 (+3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3135
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5210
    -0.3390 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,091.76
    -376.87 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.90
    -0.21 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,594.47
    +15.72 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Insud Pharma and Fresenius Kabi combine efforts to accelerate the growth of mAbxience

·5 min read

  • This agreement will bring new business to the biotech company, which is expanding its manufacturing capabilities and maintains its identity, brand, and complete team

  • The transaction validates mAbxience differentiated core competencies in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products

  • With this strategic transaction the Spanish group Insud will also have resources to increase its current growth investments' worldwide

MADRID, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insud Pharma announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Fresenius Kabi. Under the terms of the agreement Fresenius Kabi will acquire 55% of mAbxience, the global fully-fledged biotech company of the Spanish group.

Founded in 2010, mAbxience has over a decade of experience in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of biopharmaceuticals. The company operates three state-of-the-art and R&D manufacturing facilities, located in Spain and Argentina, and has been developing a range of biopharmaceutical products focused on multiple therapeutic areas. mAbxience also offers contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services to customers.

The company has successfully established alliances with key partners which have enabled multiple biosimilars to be launched across international markets allowing patients access to high quality biopharmaceutical products on a global basis.

As a result of this agreement, mAbxience will continue its ambitious growth plans and will keep its well-defined corporate identity, and team of around 600 professionals, ensuring continuity of its current business strategy. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to close by midyear 2022, subject to regulatory and other conditions customary for a transaction of this type.

With this alliance, Insud Pharma plans to accelerate its biotech unit, bringing new and exciting opportunities to mAbxience customers and increasing its research activities - at the beginning of May, it is expected to open a new R&D facility in Spain-.

Furthermore, this transaction will be meaningful for the Spanish group Insud Pharma, which will continue to grow and invest worldwide, whilst entering into new activities.

"We're delighted to announce our combination with Fresenius Kabi for the future development of mAbxience. This collaboration recognizes mAbxience' s capabilities in biopharmaceuticals and our strong team of dedicated employees. This transaction is a tremendous opportunity to add further value to the industry, to make mAbxience bigger and stronger and to collaborate and work together with a company such as Fresenius Kabi," stated Lucas Sigman, CEO at Insud Pharma.

"mAbxience is the perfect example of how innovation, cutting-edge R&D and manufacturing platform technology is used to deliver high quality medicines to patients, provide cost-effective alternatives to healthcare systems and guarantee its sustainability. Today's announcement is testament to the hard work of our people that have grown mAbxience from its inception to the leading business it is today," stated Sigman.

He continued, "Furthermore, this is also great news for Insud Pharma. This transaction will give our company the chance to continue investing more and to open the door to faster expansion into new areas and opportunities. As joint partners with Fresenius Kabi, we fully expect to further accelerate our mission to deliver affordable medicines to patients worldwide."

Emmanuelle Lepine, mAbxience CEO, said, "We believe this new strategic partnership with Fresenius Kabi represents the best possible next step in line with mAbxience´s strategic growth plan. This partnership will allow the further progression of our development pipeline and will enable the acceleration of our capacity expansion, both of which will benefit patients, customers, and health systems. This new stage in the evolution of our company will bolster opportunities to grow our biopharmaceutical platform in key areas of high technological development and manufacturing, as well as accelerate access in strategic markets, adding a key collaboration to our already strong global partnership base."

She continued, "Driven by a shared value in people and purpose, this partnership with Fresenius Kabi will enable mAbxience to advance towards its vision of bringing biopharma solutions that are Affordable, Accessible and Across the globe. We are convinced that this partnership will enhance our commitment to the long-term sustainable growth potential for the business and will be highly beneficial to the growth and development of the whole team."

Goldman Sachs acted as exclusive financial advisor to Insud Pharma, while Baker McKenzie acted as legal advisor.

About Insud Pharma

Insud Pharma is a leading Spanish company with a track record in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry spanning over 40 years. With 7,000 employees in 40 countries, Insud Pharma's contribution to global public health is enormous, thanks to the medicines and APIs developed and manufactured at its three highly synergic business units: industrial (Chemo), brand (Exeltis) and biotechnology (mAbxience).

About mAbxience

mAbxience is a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, and forms part of the pharmaceutical group Insud Pharma. Founded in 2010, mAbxience operates three state-of-the-art facilities, located in Spain and Argentina. mAbxience is developing, registering globally and commercializing through its B2B partners several biopharmaceutical products spanning to different therapeutic areas.

Furthermore, mAbxience offers an independent CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) platform, providing clients with end-to-end solutions.

In 2014, mAbxience launched Rituximab, which is now approved and marketed in a range of markets worldwide.

Biosimilar to Avastin® (Bevacizumab), was first developed and launched in Latin America in 2016.The European Commission (EC) approved in Europe in 2021 and after launching in collaboration with commercialization partners, mAbxience got a key market share.

In 2020, mAbxience CDMO was chosen by AstraZeneca to produce drug substance of its Covid-19 vaccine in Latin America in its plant in province of Buenos Aires (Argentina).

mAbxience has under development six new biosimilars, an original MAB and several new CDMO agreements. The mAbxience team is passionate about patient care and expanding access to its high quality and safe affordable biopharmaceutical medicines all over the world. The Company's mission is to improve patient access to quality treatments for conditions that require costly medications, contributing to the sustainability of healthcare systems.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insud-pharma-and-fresenius-kabi-combine-efforts-to-accelerate-the-growth-of-mabxience-301514578.html

SOURCE Insud Pharma

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

    Russian oil tankers have been disappearing from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and figuring out who is difficult.

  • Stocks Fall Wednesday as UiPath, Expensify Disappoint on Guidance

    The stock market finally took a break on Wednesday from its string of big wins. Wall Street remained hopeful for favorable resolutions on key issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine, but that didn't stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) from giving up some ground after an impressive rally over the past few weeks.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%

    The U.S. government may throw its weight (and its money) behind expanding lithium production tomorrow.

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • FDA Rejects Akebia Therapeutics' Vadadustat For CKD-Associated Anemia

    The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Akebia Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AKBA) marketing application (NDA) for vadadustat for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). Vadadustat is an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor. The FDA issues a CRL to indicate that the review cycle for an application is complete and that the application is not ready for approval in its present form. The FDA concluded that the data in the marketing appl

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 1147 GMT, the rouble was 2% higher at 83.50 against the dollar and had touched 82.55 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is now driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to sell foreign currency as well as by month- and quarter-end tax payments that boost demand for roubles, while importers' activity is low, said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • I’m house-rich and cash-poor. Should I refinance my house and set up a joint savings account with my husband? ‘I can tolerate him for 7 months — at the most.’

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/30: Micron, Devon Energy, Tesla

    Jim Cramer says not every company can pull off the transition from cyclical to secular growth stock.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.