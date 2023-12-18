Insufficient Growth At APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM) Hampers Share Price

APM Human Services International Limited's (ASX:APM) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.8x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 19x and even P/E's above 37x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

APM Human Services International certainly has been doing a good job lately as its earnings growth has been positive while most other companies have been seeing their earnings go backwards. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company's earnings are going to fall away like everyone else's soon. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for APM Human Services International

ASX:APM Price to Earnings Ratio vs Industry December 18th 2023

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on APM Human Services International will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Any Growth For APM Human Services International?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as APM Human Services International's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 64%. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 13% each year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 18% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we can see why APM Human Services International is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From APM Human Services International's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that APM Human Services International maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for APM Human Services International that you need to be mindful of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on APM Human Services International, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.