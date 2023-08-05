Insufficient Growth At Farmers Edge Inc. (TSE:FDGE) Hampers Share Price

Farmers Edge Inc.'s (TSE:FDGE) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Software industry in Canada, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 3.6x and even P/S above 13x are quite common. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Farmers Edge Has Been Performing

Farmers Edge hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this poor revenue performance isn't going to get any better. So while you could say the stock is cheap, investors will be looking for improvement before they see it as good value.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Farmers Edge would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 12%. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year revenue growth is still a noteworthy 28% in total. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 2.3% as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 18%, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Farmers Edge's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Farmers Edge's P/S?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As expected, our analysis of Farmers Edge's analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

