Insufficient Growth At GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Hampers Share Price

GetBusy plc's (LON:GETB) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.5x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Software industry in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 2.5x and even P/S above 5x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Check out our latest analysis for GetBusy

How Has GetBusy Performed Recently?

GetBusy's revenue growth of late has been pretty similar to most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this modest revenue performance may begin to slide. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on GetBusy will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For GetBusy?

GetBusy's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 22% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 54% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the only analyst covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 6.0% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 10% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, its clear as to why GetBusy's P/S is falling short industry peers. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From GetBusy's P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Story continues

As we suspected, our examination of GetBusy's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior revenue outlook is contributing to its low P/S. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You need to take note of risks, for example - GetBusy has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.