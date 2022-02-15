U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

Insulated Concrete Form Market size worth $ 1,375.26 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

- The global Insulated Concrete Form Market is predicted to increase owing to increasing demand for green construction, improved structural strength, the demand for a more disaster-resistant material, thermally efficient product and other factors.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Insulated Concrete Form Market" By Product (Polyurethane Foam, Cement-Bonded Wood Fibre, Polystyrene Foam), By Application (Non-Residential, Residential), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Insulated Concrete Form Market size was valued at USD 905.78 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,375.26 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% from 2021 to 2028.

VMR Logo
VMR Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=182708

Browse in-depth TOC on "Insulated Concrete Form Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Insulated Concrete Form Market Overview

The global Insulated Concrete Form Market is predicted to increase owing to increase demand for green construction along with sustainability to reduce carbon footprint. The global Insulated Concrete Form Market is gaining traction owing to enhanced disaster resilience. In addition, the appealing characteristic of reducing the amount of energy required to heat or cool buildings is propelling the market ahead. Improved properties of insulated concrete foam, such as improved structural strength and energy efficiency, are causing it to gain popularity in a variety of sectors, including infrastructure, industry, residential, and commercial. This factor has a significant impact on the market's growth. It surpasses wooden roofs and walls in terms of performance and is extremely cost-effective.

Natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and tsunamis have increased the demand for a more disaster-resistant material, boosting the global Insulated Concrete Form Market demand. Increased building activity, along with a high demand for a more thermally efficient product, is expected to drive the market forward. Insulated concrete blocks are also classified as green products, making them comply with government regulations. Furthermore, the market for insulated concrete forms is expected to develop owing to the display of excellent acoustic properties. It also has excellent pest resistance, corrosion resistance, and decay resistance, all of which are projected to drive market expansion.

However, a significant amount of capital investment is anticipated to restrain the global Insulated Concrete Form Market's expansion. Another thing to consider is the additional labor cost to manufacture the insulated concrete foam. This works as a restrain and a barrier to entry into the industry, stifling the worldwide Insulated Concrete Form Market's growth.

Key Developments in Insulated Concrete Form Market

  • In January 2020, BASF closed the acquisition of Solvay's polyamide (PA 6.6) business. With new and well-known products like Technyl®, BASF's polyamide capabilities are expanded. This will enable BASF to provide even better-engineered plastics solutions to its customers, such as for autonomous driving and e-mobility. The deal also gives the corporation better access to emerging markets in Asia, as well as North and South America.

Key Players

The major players in the market are BASF, Quad-Lock Building Systems Ltd., IntegraSpec, Superform Products Ltd., Airlite (Fox Blocks), Amvic, Nudura Corporation, Plasti-Fab, Logix Insulated Concrete Forms Ltd., and BuildBlock Building Systems.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Insulated Concrete Form Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

  • Insulated Concrete Form Market, By Product

  • Insulated Concrete Form Market, By Application

  • Insulated Concrete Form Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Cellular Concrete Market By Application Type (Building Material, Road Sub-Bases, Concrete Pipes), By End Users (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Infrastructure), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Concrete Repair Mortars Market By Type (Epoxy Based Mortars, Cementitious Based Mortars), By Application (Spraying, Manual or Hand Mixing, Pouring), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Decorative Concrete Market By Type (Stamped Concrete, Stained Concrete, Concrete Overlays), By Application (Floors, Driveways & Sidewalks, Walls), By End-User (Residential, Non-residential), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Construction Chemicals Market By Type (Concrete Admixture, Construction Adhesive, Construction Sealant), By Application (Residential, Infrastructure, Industrial, Repair Structures), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 5 Building Management System companies discovering and delivering innovative solutions

Visualize Insulated Concrete Form Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insulated-concrete-form-market-size-worth--1-375-26-million-globally-by-2028-at-5-20-cagr-verified-market-research-301482255.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

