Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market size worth $ 13.19 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 9.25% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·6 min read

The major factor driving the growth of the global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market is the growing demand for electric vehicles due to rising awareness about low emissions and environmentally friendly commuting.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market" By Power Rating (High Power, Medium Power, Low Power), By Type (Discrete IGBT, IGBT Module), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicle, Energy & Power), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market size was valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.19 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.25% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=33561

Browse in-depth TOC on "Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market Overview

Currently, the demand and sale of electric vehicles are vastly growing due to growing awareness about environment-friendly, non-toxic emissions policies and growing degradation of petroleum energy sources, these are the major factors driving the demand of the Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market. Apart from growing awareness there are many government initiatives towards the development of the smart grid and HVDC for growing infrastructure, this is another factor inclining the growth of global IGBT Market.

There are certain problems related to IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) like failure mechanisms, wearing out, overstress, high turn-off time, and hampering, these are some of the drawbacks of Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors that are restraining the growth of the global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market. Additionally, these Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors are very costly to produce and it directly reflects on their selling price which makes these Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors unaffordable for many organizations in developing countries.

In recent years, the increasing popularity of these Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors in electric vehicles. Increasing sales of EVs is projected to push the market growth in the forecast period. Also, major players of the Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market are investing in research and development for enhancing the capacity, eliminating drawbacks, and reducing the production costs of Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors, these research and development activities will bring some major growth opportunities for the Global IGBT Market.

Key Developments

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation and Secure Thingz collaborated in November 2018, a global domain expert in device security, collaborated to ensure secure Internet of Things (IoT) applications are more easily developed on leading microcontrollers (MCUs), and that a secure production flow is available to deliver a secure global supply chain.

  • ABB Control Technologies and Actemium signed a global cooperation agreement in July 2018, which is expected to deliver joint solutions that enable customers to benefit from leading automation solutions.

Key Players

The major players in the market are ABB Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Fujitsu Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation, IXYS Corporation, Semikron International GmbH, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc., and Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market On the basis of Power Rating, Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market, By Power Rating

  • Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market, By Application

  • Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Power Transistor Market By Type (Bipolar Junction Transistor, Field Effect Transistor), By Product (Low-voltage FETs, IGBT Module, RF And Microwave Power), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Communication Technology), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

GaN Semiconductor Device Market By Wafer Size (2-inch, 4-Inch and 6-inch & above), By Device Type (Opto-semiconductor, RF Semiconductor, & Power Semiconductor), By Application (Power Drivers, Radio Frequency, Supply and Inverter, Lighting and Laser), By Component (Rectifier, Power ICs, Transistor, Diodes, & others), By Industry Vertical (Consumer and Enterprise, Medical, Automotive & Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market By Product (Processor Intellectual Property, Wired And Wireless Interface Intellectual Property), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automobile, Computers And Peripherals), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Semiconductor IP Market By Design IP (Interface IP, Memory IP, Processor IP), By IP Source (Licensing, Royalty), By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Telecom), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 Semiconductor And Circuit Companies consolidating 'new age' technologies

Visualize Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insulated-gate-bipolar-transistors-igbts-market-size-worth--13-19-billion-globally-by-2028-at-9-25-cagr-verified-market-research-301460432.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

