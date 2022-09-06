U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

Insulated Storage Vessel Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% by 2026, Rise in M&A Activities to be a Major Trend - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The insulated storage vessel market size is expected to grow by USD 1.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of  4.86% during the forecast period.  The rise in M&A activities is one of the key insulated storage vessel market trends fueling the market growth. Typically, M&A provides scope for vendors to bank on the widespread distribution network, customer base, and financial strength of the acquired company. It also helps a company save additional costs on the manufacturing, distribution channel, and supply chain. However, if these costs are saved, a company can invest its capital in R&D, product innovations, and product expansions. In view of this, the trend of acquisition among vendors has gained growth momentum now. Well, it is expected to witness more M&A in the future, which will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. To know about the other trends - Request a Free Sample Report 

Insulated Storage Vessel Market - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Insulated Storage Vessel Market - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Insulated Storage Vessel Market: Market Dynamics

  • Drivers: The growing penetration of organized retail, growing outdoor sports activities, and rising internet penetration are the major factors propelling the market growth.

  • Challenges: The factors such as the highly fragmented and unorganized retail sector in developing countries & the longer product replacement cycle and the presence of counterfeit products in the market will hamper market growth.

  • For detailed information on the market dynamics - Click Now!

Insulated Storage Vessel Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio's report extensively covers insulated storage vessel market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), material (stainless steel and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Distribution Channel Landscape

  • Revenue Generating Segment -The insulated storage vessel market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Offline distribution channels include retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, and others. Moreover, insulated storage vessels are easily available in hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs, which offer goods at lower prices than departmental or specialty stores. With its everyday low price (EDLP) strategy, Walmart offers products at low prices. Such factors in the offline segment will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Landscape

  • Regional Highlights -39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the insulated storage vessel market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of numerous industrial sectors such as food and beverages (F&B), pharmaceuticals, and oil and gas will facilitate the insulated storage vessel market growth in APAC over the forecast period

To know about the contribution of each segment along with the material landscape - Grab a FREE Sample Now!

Insulated Storage Vessel Market: Vendor Analysis

The insulated storage vessel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product quality, packaging, product pricing, and product portfolio to compete in the market.

  • Bradford White Corp.

  • Buckeye Fabricating Co.

  • Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • Cyrospain SL

  • Delbert Industries Pvt. Ltd.

  • DFC Pressure Vessel Manufacturer Co. Ltd.

  • EcoVessel

  • FAYREN INTL GROUP Co. Ltd.

  • Healthy Human LLC

  • Ice Shaker

  • LocknLock Co.

  • MIRA Brands

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

  • MOS Techno Engineers

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • Pacific Market International LLC

  • Paul Mueller Co. Inc.

  • Rehydrate Pro

  • ThermoServ

  • ZHE JIANG HAERS VACUUM CONTAINERS CO. LTD.

  • Zojirushi Corp.

  • To know about the vendor offering - Click Now!

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

The competitive scenario provided in the Insulated Storage Vessel Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Insulated Storage Vessel Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The residential cooking grills market share is expected to increase to USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%.

  • The bamboo plate market share is expected to increase to USD 120.95 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%.

Insulated Storage Vessel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.86%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.46 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.51

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bradford White Corp., Buckeye Fabricating Co., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Cyrospain SL, Delbert Industries Pvt. Ltd., DFC Pressure Vessel Manufacturer Co. Ltd., EcoVessel, FAYREN INTL GROUP Co. Ltd., Healthy Human LLC, Ice Shaker, LocknLock Co., MIRA Brands, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., MOS Techno Engineers, Newell Brands Inc., Pacific Market International LLC, Paul Mueller Co. Inc., Rehydrate Pro, ThermoServ, ZHE JIANG HAERS VACUUM CONTAINERS CO. LTD., and Zojirushi Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary Market" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Material

  • 6.3 Stainless steel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Material

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 EcoVessel

  • 11.4 FAYREN INTL GROUP Co. Ltd.

  • 11.5 Healthy Human LLC

  • 11.6 Ice Shaker

  • 11.7 LocknLock Co.

  • 11.8 MIRA Brands

  • 11.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

  • 11.10 Rehydrate Pro

  • 11.11 ZHE JIANG HAERS VACUUM CONTAINERS CO. LTD.

  • 11.12 Zojirushi Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insulated-storage-vessel-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-86-by-2026--rise-in-ma-activities-to-be-a-major-trend---technavio-301617724.html

SOURCE Technavio

