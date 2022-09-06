Insulated Storage Vessel Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% by 2026, Rise in M&A Activities to be a Major Trend - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The insulated storage vessel market size is expected to grow by USD 1.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period. The rise in M&A activities is one of the key insulated storage vessel market trends fueling the market growth. Typically, M&A provides scope for vendors to bank on the widespread distribution network, customer base, and financial strength of the acquired company. It also helps a company save additional costs on the manufacturing, distribution channel, and supply chain. However, if these costs are saved, a company can invest its capital in R&D, product innovations, and product expansions. In view of this, the trend of acquisition among vendors has gained growth momentum now. Well, it is expected to witness more M&A in the future, which will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. To know about the other trends - Request a Free Sample Report
Insulated Storage Vessel Market: Market Dynamics
Drivers: The growing penetration of organized retail, growing outdoor sports activities, and rising internet penetration are the major factors propelling the market growth.
Challenges: The factors such as the highly fragmented and unorganized retail sector in developing countries & the longer product replacement cycle and the presence of counterfeit products in the market will hamper market growth.
Insulated Storage Vessel Market: Segmentation Analysis
Technavio's report extensively covers insulated storage vessel market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), material (stainless steel and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Distribution Channel Landscape
Revenue Generating Segment -The insulated storage vessel market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Offline distribution channels include retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, and others. Moreover, insulated storage vessels are easily available in hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs, which offer goods at lower prices than departmental or specialty stores. With its everyday low price (EDLP) strategy, Walmart offers products at low prices. Such factors in the offline segment will boost market growth during the forecast period.
Geography Landscape
Regional Highlights -39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the insulated storage vessel market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of numerous industrial sectors such as food and beverages (F&B), pharmaceuticals, and oil and gas will facilitate the insulated storage vessel market growth in APAC over the forecast period
Insulated Storage Vessel Market: Vendor Analysis
The insulated storage vessel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product quality, packaging, product pricing, and product portfolio to compete in the market.
Bradford White Corp.
Buckeye Fabricating Co.
Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA
Cyrospain SL
Delbert Industries Pvt. Ltd.
DFC Pressure Vessel Manufacturer Co. Ltd.
EcoVessel
FAYREN INTL GROUP Co. Ltd.
Healthy Human LLC
Ice Shaker
LocknLock Co.
MIRA Brands
Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
MOS Techno Engineers
Newell Brands Inc.
Pacific Market International LLC
Paul Mueller Co. Inc.
Rehydrate Pro
ThermoServ
ZHE JIANG HAERS VACUUM CONTAINERS CO. LTD.
Zojirushi Corp.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
The competitive scenario provided in the Insulated Storage Vessel Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Insulated Storage Vessel Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Insulated Storage Vessel Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.86%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.46 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.51
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bradford White Corp., Buckeye Fabricating Co., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Cyrospain SL, Delbert Industries Pvt. Ltd., DFC Pressure Vessel Manufacturer Co. Ltd., EcoVessel, FAYREN INTL GROUP Co. Ltd., Healthy Human LLC, Ice Shaker, LocknLock Co., MIRA Brands, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., MOS Techno Engineers, Newell Brands Inc., Pacific Market International LLC, Paul Mueller Co. Inc., Rehydrate Pro, ThermoServ, ZHE JIANG HAERS VACUUM CONTAINERS CO. LTD., and Zojirushi Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
6 Market Segmentation by Material
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Material
6.3 Stainless steel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Material
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 EcoVessel
11.4 FAYREN INTL GROUP Co. Ltd.
11.5 Healthy Human LLC
11.6 Ice Shaker
11.7 LocknLock Co.
11.8 MIRA Brands
11.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
11.10 Rehydrate Pro
11.11 ZHE JIANG HAERS VACUUM CONTAINERS CO. LTD.
11.12 Zojirushi Corp.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
