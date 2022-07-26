Insulating Glass Window Market Size is projected to reach USD 21.16 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global insulating glass window market size was worth USD 11,871 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 21,160 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America holds the highest market share and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An insulating glass window consists of two or more glass window panes separated by a gas-filled space or vacuum to reduce heat transfer in the residential or non-residential areas. Factors such decrease in energy & air conditioning costs, an increase in awareness about sustainability, and the surge in global energy demand drive the growth of the global insulating glass window. Furthermore, an increase in the installation of the insulating glass window to restrict the loss of energy and contribute to reducing energy bills notably contributes to the growth of the global market. For instance, double glazing or triple glazing windows can save up to 50% of the temperature loss compared to normal windows.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/insulating-glass-window-market/request-sample





Improving Awareness of Environmental Sustainability Spurs the Global Insulating Glass Window Market

Leaks and drafts in windows result in heat loss during winters and cool air during summer, which eventually increases the electric bills. For instance, according to the Environmental Defense of Canada, the total greenhouse gas registered in Ontario consisted of almost 25% contribution from the equipment used for cooling, heating, and lighting of the buildings. This increases the carbon footprint and contributes to climate change. However, improving awareness about environmental sustainability and solutions to minimize climate change has replaced existing windows. This, in turn, has augmented the demand for insulating glass windows, thus contributing to the market growth.

Story continues





Increasing Government Initiatives for Energy-Efficient Buildings Create New Opportunities for the Global Insulating Glass Window Market

There is a growing demand for the installation of energy-efficient solutions due to a surge in the requirement for energy. However, the installation of these energy-efficient solutions is supposedly costly. Consequently, the government has taken several initiatives to boost the adoption of energy-efficient solutions. Depending on the state or operating areas, authorized government bodies have started to give tax incentives, rebates, and loans for certified products. This encourages the purchase of qualified windows by customers. For instance, the Environmental Defense of Canada offered an incentive of USD 500 per window up to USD 5000 to customers installing completely new windows with the Energy Star symbol. Moreover, such initiatives by the government are expected to create remunerative growth opportunities for the insulating glass window market expansion during the forecast period.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 21.16 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6.9% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Glazing Type, Sealant Type and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors AGC Inc ,Central Glass Co., Ltd ,Glaston Corporation ,Saint Gobain SA ,Internorm International GmbH ,Sika Industry ,Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd ,Viracon (US) ,H.B. Fuller ,Scheuten , Key Market Opportunities Increase in Government Initiatives for Energy-Efficient Buildings Key Market Drivers Increasing Awareness of Environmental Sustainability

Growing Demand for Energy

Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/insulating-glass-window-market





Regional Insights

North America is the largest shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Since insulating glass windows are widely used in North America, leading manufacturers of those windows concentrate their efforts there. Many businesses, including Andersen Corporation, Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc., Marvin, Masco Corporation, PGT Innovation, Inc., and Cornerstone Building Brands, manufacture insulating glass windows in the United States. For various end customers in North America, these producers seek to offer a wide selection of insulating glass windows and service & sales support, which helps the market expand.

Europe is the second-largest shareholder and is expected to be worth USD 6,560 million, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Governments have enforced stringent laws in Europe regarding environmental conservation. Hence, companies are innovating equipment to reduce the usage of nonrenewable energy resources. Furthermore, highly efficient equipment is being developed to restrict the expenditure on the operation of the building spaces. Hence, insulating glass windows have increased, as it has become more efficient in terms of durability and performance-oriented.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. Australia holds a significant share of the insulating glass window market in terms of consumption and manufacturing. Due to the rapid development of technology, developing nations like Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and India have been identified as potential markets. AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., and YKK Corporation are a few of the major companies active in the Asian market. These players are working to establish manufacturing facilities in the insulating glass window market to increase production rates and supply the Asian construction sectors, both residential and commercial. This influences the overall growth of construction and manufacturing facilities in the region.





Key Highlights

The global insulating glass window market Size was worth USD 11,871 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 21,160 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

By type, the global insulating glass window market is categorized into Double Glazing, Triple Glazing, and Others. Double Glazing is the highest shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

By sealant type , the global insulating glass window market is categorized into Hot Melt, PIB Primary Sealants, Polysulfide, and Silicone. Silicone Sealant is the highest shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the global insulating glass window market is categorized into Residential and Non-Residential. The Residential segment dominates the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

By region, the global insulating glass window market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/insulating-glass-window-market/request-sample





List of Top Global Insulating Glass Window Market Suppliers

AGC Inc

Central Glass Co., Ltd

Glaston Corporation

Saint Gobain SA

Internorm International GmbH

Sika Industry

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

Viracon (US)

H.B. Fuller

Scheuten

Global Insulating Glass Window Market: Segmentation

By Glazing Type

Double Glazing

Triple Glazing

Others

By Sealant Type

Hot Melt

PIB Primary Sealants

Polysulfide

Silicone

By End-user

Residential

Non-residential

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Insulating Glass Window Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Glazing Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Double Glazing Market Size & Forecast Triple Glazing Market Size & Forecast Sealant Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Hot Melt Market Size & Forecast PIB Primary Sealants Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Glazing Type By Sealant Type Canada By Glazing Type By Sealant Type Mexico By Glazing Type By Sealant Type Latin America By Glazing Type By Sealant Type Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Glazing Type By Sealant Type France By Glazing Type By Sealant Type U.K. By Glazing Type By Sealant Type Italy By Glazing Type By Sealant Type Spain By Glazing Type By Sealant Type Rest of Europe By Glazing Type By Sealant Type Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Glazing Type By Sealant Type China By Glazing Type By Sealant Type Australia By Glazing Type By Sealant Type India By Glazing Type By Sealant Type South Korea By Glazing Type By Sealant Type Rest of Asia-Pacific By Glazing Type By Sealant Type Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Glazing Type By Sealant Type South Africa By Glazing Type By Sealant Type Kuwait By Glazing Type By Sealant Type Rest of Middle East & Africa By Glazing Type By Sealant Type Company Profile AGC Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Central Glass Co Ltd Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Glaston Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/insulating-glass-window-market/toc





Market News

In May 2022 , NSG Group announced a 1.4 MW photovoltaic solar array at its Rossford, Ohio facility, which is fully operational and will supply about 2.5 million kWh of renewable energy annually. The new collection, owned and operated by AEP OnSite Partners, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, will provide energy to the facility for the next 20+ years under a power purchase agreement.

In May 2022, NSG Group announced that they have set an increased target of carbon emission reduction by 2030 and have committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

News Media

Glass for Dual Uses Such as Display and Privacy, Expected to Drive Panel Glass Market.

Growth in Building & Construction Sector to Bolster Demand for Fire-Rated Glass During the Forecast Period, 2019–2026

What is Driving the Glass Recycling Market Growth? Find the Facts about Glass Recycling Market

Rising Use of PUF Panels in Construction Activities Drives the PUF Panel Market Growth







Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Cellular Glass Market : Information by Type (Open Glass, Closed Glass), Application (Construction, Industrial), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Fire-Resistant Glass Market : Information by Product (Wired, Ceramic, Gel-Filled, Tempered, and Others), End-User (Building and Construction, Marine), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Construction Robotics Market : Information by Type (Demolition, Bricklaying), Application (Public Infrastructure, Commercial and Residential buildings), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Coated Glass Market : Information by Coating Type (Hard or Pyrolytic Coating and Soft or Sputtered Coating), Application (Automotive, Architecture, Optical), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter



