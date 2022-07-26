Insulating Glass Window Market Size is projected to reach USD 21.16 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%: Straits Research
The global insulating glass window market size was worth USD 11,871 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 21,160 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America holds the highest market share and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
New York, United States, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An insulating glass window consists of two or more glass window panes separated by a gas-filled space or vacuum to reduce heat transfer in the residential or non-residential areas. Factors such decrease in energy & air conditioning costs, an increase in awareness about sustainability, and the surge in global energy demand drive the growth of the global insulating glass window. Furthermore, an increase in the installation of the insulating glass window to restrict the loss of energy and contribute to reducing energy bills notably contributes to the growth of the global market. For instance, double glazing or triple glazing windows can save up to 50% of the temperature loss compared to normal windows.
Improving Awareness of Environmental Sustainability Spurs the Global Insulating Glass Window Market
Leaks and drafts in windows result in heat loss during winters and cool air during summer, which eventually increases the electric bills. For instance, according to the Environmental Defense of Canada, the total greenhouse gas registered in Ontario consisted of almost 25% contribution from the equipment used for cooling, heating, and lighting of the buildings. This increases the carbon footprint and contributes to climate change. However, improving awareness about environmental sustainability and solutions to minimize climate change has replaced existing windows. This, in turn, has augmented the demand for insulating glass windows, thus contributing to the market growth.
Increasing Government Initiatives for Energy-Efficient Buildings Create New Opportunities for the Global Insulating Glass Window Market
There is a growing demand for the installation of energy-efficient solutions due to a surge in the requirement for energy. However, the installation of these energy-efficient solutions is supposedly costly. Consequently, the government has taken several initiatives to boost the adoption of energy-efficient solutions. Depending on the state or operating areas, authorized government bodies have started to give tax incentives, rebates, and loans for certified products. This encourages the purchase of qualified windows by customers. For instance, the Environmental Defense of Canada offered an incentive of USD 500 per window up to USD 5000 to customers installing completely new windows with the Energy Star symbol. Moreover, such initiatives by the government are expected to create remunerative growth opportunities for the insulating glass window market expansion during the forecast period.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 21.16 Billion by 2030
CAGR
6.9% (2022-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Glazing Type, Sealant Type and End-User
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
AGC Inc ,Central Glass Co., Ltd ,Glaston Corporation ,Saint Gobain SA ,Internorm International GmbH ,Sika Industry ,Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd ,Viracon (US) ,H.B. Fuller ,Scheuten ,
Key Market Opportunities
Increase in Government Initiatives for Energy-Efficient Buildings
Key Market Drivers
Increasing Awareness of Environmental Sustainability
Regional Insights
North America is the largest shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Since insulating glass windows are widely used in North America, leading manufacturers of those windows concentrate their efforts there. Many businesses, including Andersen Corporation, Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc., Marvin, Masco Corporation, PGT Innovation, Inc., and Cornerstone Building Brands, manufacture insulating glass windows in the United States. For various end customers in North America, these producers seek to offer a wide selection of insulating glass windows and service & sales support, which helps the market expand.
Europe is the second-largest shareholder and is expected to be worth USD 6,560 million, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Governments have enforced stringent laws in Europe regarding environmental conservation. Hence, companies are innovating equipment to reduce the usage of nonrenewable energy resources. Furthermore, highly efficient equipment is being developed to restrict the expenditure on the operation of the building spaces. Hence, insulating glass windows have increased, as it has become more efficient in terms of durability and performance-oriented.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. Australia holds a significant share of the insulating glass window market in terms of consumption and manufacturing. Due to the rapid development of technology, developing nations like Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and India have been identified as potential markets. AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., and YKK Corporation are a few of the major companies active in the Asian market. These players are working to establish manufacturing facilities in the insulating glass window market to increase production rates and supply the Asian construction sectors, both residential and commercial. This influences the overall growth of construction and manufacturing facilities in the region.
Key Highlights
By type, the global insulating glass window market is categorized into Double Glazing, Triple Glazing, and Others. Double Glazing is the highest shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
By sealant type, the global insulating glass window market is categorized into Hot Melt, PIB Primary Sealants, Polysulfide, and Silicone. Silicone Sealant is the highest shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
By end-user, the global insulating glass window market is categorized into Residential and Non-Residential. The Residential segment dominates the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
By region, the global insulating glass window market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
List of Top Global Insulating Glass Window Market Suppliers
AGC Inc
Central Glass Co., Ltd
Glaston Corporation
Saint Gobain SA
Internorm International GmbH
Sika Industry
Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd
Viracon (US)
H.B. Fuller
Scheuten
Global Insulating Glass Window Market: Segmentation
By Glazing Type
Double Glazing
Triple Glazing
Others
By Sealant Type
Hot Melt
PIB Primary Sealants
Polysulfide
Silicone
By End-user
Residential
Non-residential
By Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Market News
In May 2022, NSG Group announced a 1.4 MW photovoltaic solar array at its Rossford, Ohio facility, which is fully operational and will supply about 2.5 million kWh of renewable energy annually. The new collection, owned and operated by AEP OnSite Partners, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, will provide energy to the facility for the next 20+ years under a power purchase agreement.
In May 2022, NSG Group announced that they have set an increased target of carbon emission reduction by 2030 and have committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.
