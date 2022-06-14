U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,735.48
    -14.15 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,364.83
    -151.91 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,828.35
    +19.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.83
    -6.77 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.27
    -0.66 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.10
    -4.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0433
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    +0.1170 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2012
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2420
    -0.2380 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,026.86
    -290.91 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.93
    -4.32 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.58 (-1.32%)
     

Insulation Materials Market Size to Worth Around US$ 105.6 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global insulation materials market size is predicted to be worth around US$ 105.6 billion by 2030 and poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% from 2022 to 2030.

Tokyo, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global insulation materials market size was valued at US$ 65.39 billion in 2021. The Asia Pacific region had the largest market share in the recent years. This region occupies the largest part of the insulation materials market. The Asia Pacific region consists of the countries like Australia, South Korea, Japan, China and India. As there is a rise in the construction industry in these regions the market for insulation material is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Full Report is Ready | Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1794

Increase disposable income and the increasing population in these emerging countries have increased the sales of real estate in the recent years. There has been a tremendous growth in the construction industry in countries like Indonesia, Australia, Thailand and Vietnam. There have been residential and commercial constructions which are driving the market for insulation materials in China. There has been an increase in the construction output in this region due to the various government policies. Due to the announcement of the smart city projects and housing for all by the year 2022 by the Indian government there shall be an increased demand for insulation materials market. The construction sector is also boosted in the Indian region during the expansion of various startups which demand insulation materials.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 65.39 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 105.6 Billion

CAGR

5.47% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

Roxul Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group, Owens Corning, BASF, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, The Dow Chemical Company, Cellofoam North America Inc., Covestro AG.

Report Highlights

  • On the basis of the product, the expanded polystyrene segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. The property of this product of being high tensile plastic foam which is extremely lightweight creates a demand in the market. The glass will segment is also expected to have a steady CAGR during the forecast.

  • On the basis of the end user, the construction segment is expected to grow.The reason for the growth of this sector is the increasing number of buildings in the urban areas which are insulation intensive.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1794

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing building and construction activities across various regions are driving the market growth. As there's an increase in the per capita income of the individuals and various economic reforms that are helping the economic growth in many Asia Pacific regions like China and India the market for insulation is expected to grow. Indian government policy which aims at 100 smart cities and housing for all by 2022 we will drive the Indian construction market during the forecast period. The Australian construction industry for the residential sector is also expected to grow during the forecast period. The increasing demand for housing has led to a growth in the market. There has been an increased amount of investment in the residential sector in the United states. The demand for insulation material is expected to improve for United States in the residential construction sector. The use of insulation materials in building and construction for walls, roof, floors and for retrofitting the existing buildings in order to improve the temperature inside the building is expected to drive the market. The major sector which is driving the growth of insulation materials is the building and construction sector.

Restraints

Demission of greenhouse gases during the manufacturing of the insulation materials is one of the major reasons that hamper the growth of this market. As there is stringent government policies in order to curb the emission of these greenhouse gases These government policies restrain the growth of the market. The release of hydro chlorofluorocarbons and chlorofluorocarbons which impact the environment by releasing extremely harmful greenhouse gases restrains the growth. There are organizations that monitor and standardize these emissions. In order to reduce the emission which are extremely hazardous there are periodic checks. The ban on the use of methylene chloride is also expected to prohibit the manufacturing process.

Opportunities

Energy efficiency is widely accepted by many nations across the globe. There has been no proactive approach in order to tackle the rising global warming across the nations. In order to have efficient energy conserving installations for automobile insulation and building insulation many governments are taking environment friendly steps. These policies aim at reducing the fuel consumption and eliminating the loss of energy. The North American and European nations have made amendments to the building laws in order to use the insulation for comfort and safety.

Challenges

Major challenge for the growth of the insulation material market is that of the prices of the raw materials. An increase in the price of raw materials which are used in manufacturing of the polyurethane foam is expected to grow. The volatility of the crude oil prices have affected the growth of this sector largely. The availability of crude oil is also another reason that hampers the production and the use of insulation material. Polymers and elastomers which are crude oil based products are dependent on the import and the production from various countries. Another challenge for the growth of the insulation material industry is the logistics. Other factors that affect the insulation materials market is the labor cost and the trading cost. There were major disruptions in the supply chain during the pandemic which led to lower production. The raw material prices were increasing during the pandemic due to various reasons.

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Recent developments

In February 2020, Parafon, the producer of stonewool based acoustic solutions was acquired by Rockwool International AS. This acquisition will help in establishing its footmarks in northern Europe and nourishing stone wool with its excellent acoustic performance in order to enhance the consumer base.

Market Segmentation

By Product

  • EPS

  • XPS

  • Polyurethane

  • Polyurethane Foam

  • Polyvinyl Chloride

  • Cellulose

  • Glass Wool

  • Mineral Wool

  • Aerogel

  • Calcium Silicate

  • Others

By End User

  • Infrastructure

  • Construction

  • Industrial

  • HVAC

  • Transportation

  • Appliances

  • OEM

  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Full Report is Ready | Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1794

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • Nio shares rally 16% after Chinese EV maker teases new model

    American depositary receipts of Nio Inc. jumped more than 16% Tuesday after the Chinese EV maker teased a "new model" in a countdown on its website. The ADRs are on pace for their largest percent increase since March 16, when they rallied nearly 26%, and poised to snap a three-day losing streak. Nio earlier this month said it delivered 7,024 vehicles in May, including 5,317 premium electric SUVs of different sizes and configurations and 1,707 ET7s, the company's newer electric sedan. It said the

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    These four stocks offer a rare combination of sub-$100 prices, market leadership, and the potential of long-term success.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • Tesla's Bitcoin Bet Turns into a Nightmare

    The list of victims of the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency crash continues to grow every day. Tesla , the manufacturer of electric vehicles is now part of it. Elon Musk's company had invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin on February 8, 2021.

  • Oil prices settle lower; natural-gas futures drop more than 16%

    Oil futures gave up early gains to finish with a loss on Tuesday, pressured after Bloomberg reported that a U.S. senator may propose a plan to impose a federal surtax on certain oil companies in a move to curb inflation. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled at their lowest in five weeks as full repairs to a damaged Freeport LNG terminal isn't expected until later this year. The Freeport LNG news is "a near-term headwind for U.S. natgas prices as it will add an estimated 2.0 [billion cubic feet] of supply to our domestic market until the facility resumes operations at full strength later in the year," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research.

  • 12 Best Energy Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best energy stocks for 2022. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the energy industry and go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks for 2022. According to the World Energy Outlook report 2021 by International Energy Agency, demand for oil and gas will continue to rise till 2030. The […]

  • How Long Does the Average Bear Market Last?

    S&P 500 entered bear market country on June 13, down 21% from its high on Jan. 3, while Nasdaq has been in a bear market since March 2022.

  • Real estate companies Redfin, Compass begin laying off workers

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details the layoffs real estate companies are issuing amid declining home sales.

  • Why New Oriental Education, TAL Eduction, and Gaotu Techedu Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) -- all for-profit Chinese education stocks -- were rising today, likely for two reasons. First, an analyst's positive note for New Oriental sent shares higher yesterday and likely helped it continue climbing today, while helping its rivals' stocks jump as well. Second, recent reports have highlighted that for-profit education companies, including New Oriental, have begun incorporating e-commerce sales on their technology platforms in an effort to stay afloat after the Chinese government cracked down on the for-profit education sector.

  • Recession Fear Crashes 11 Major Stocks Below 4 Bucks A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • Southwestern Energy signs key RSG deal with German company

    Responsibly sourced gas is the term for natural gas that is produced with lower methane emissions and an elaborate and constant system of monitoring.

  • Strategist who nailed the recent S&P 500 top says three things are needed for a market bottom

    Our call of the day from Adam Kobeissi says three factors will spell the next bottom, and markets haven't seen any of them yet.

  • Redfin to lay off 470 employees, citing market conditions

    "With May demand 17% below expectations, we don’t have enough work for our agents and support staff," CEO Glenn Kelman said in a message to employees.

  • Charting a Technical Course for Valero Energy

    Valero Energy is an oil and gas refining and marketing company that was just rated a new "market perform" with a $155 price target by a Canadian sell-side firm. You probably have passed one of the approximate 7,000 gas stations Valero supplies. In this daily bar chart of VLO, below, we can see that prices made a base from at least June to January before launching an uptrend.

  • 3 Technology Stocks That Can Prosper During a Tech Downturn

    The tech sector might look like a losing investment given the recent performance of many of its stocks. The Nasdaq is deep into bear territory, and the growth-oriented ARK Innovation ETF has lost about three-fourths of its value.

  • This Lesser-Known Refiner Has More Upside in the Pipeline

    PBF Energy is an energy name that is new to me but was just raised to an "overweight" fundamental rating by a major sell-side firm. The New Jersey-based company is a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oils, lubricants, petrochemical feedstocks, and other petroleum products. PBF also has a refinery in my new home state of Delaware so it caught my attention.