Insulet Corp (PODD): A Deep Dive into Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD), founded in 2000, has been revolutionizing the diabetes treatment landscape with its Omnipod systema small, disposable insulin infusion device that can be controlled via a smartphone. Since its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, this unique system has been adopted by approximately 360,000 insulin-dependent diabetics worldwide.

As per the latest data, Insulet Corp has 69.82 million outstanding shares. Institutional ownership accounts for 97.8% of this figure, equivalent to 68.28 million shares. On the other hand, insiders hold 2.10 million shares, making up 3.01% of the total share count.

Over the past week, the stock value of Insulet Corp has declined by approximately 7.49%. However, on October 2, 2023, the stock rose by 4.98%, contrasting its three-month return of -42.34%. These fluctuations have prompted a keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Insulet Corp's institutional ownership history is a testament to the confidence that major market players have in the company. As of August 31, 2023, the institutional ownership level is 97.8%, up from 96.45% as of February 28, 2019, and 79.8% from the previous year.

The top fund managers owning substantial shares of Insulet Corp include Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), with 2.02%, 0.58%, and 0.01% of shares outstanding respectively.

Over the past three years, Insulet Corp's Ebitda growth averaged 8.1% per year, which is lower than 51.64% of 730 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, its five-year growth rate stands at 59.1%. Looking forward, the company's estimated earnings growth is projected at 143.76% per year, significantly higher than the -28.3% growth experienced over the past three years.

Insider ownership, reflecting the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees, stands at approximately 3.01% as of August 31, 2023, an increase from 2.98% a year ago. This indicates growing confidence among those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Recent insider trades reveal that during the past three months, Insulet Corp had one insider sell transaction and two insider buy transactions.

In the dynamic world of stocks, understanding the subtleties of ownership and earnings is crucial. Insulet Corp's recent dip provides an insightful case study into how major players react to market shifts. As always, a comprehensive view that combines past performance and future projections is key to making sound investment decisions.

