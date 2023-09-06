Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD), a leading innovator in the medical devices industry, has recently seen a daily gain of 1.97% in its stock price. However, over the past three months, the stock has experienced a significant decline of 33.29%. Despite these fluctuations, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 0.89. With these figures in mind, the question arises: Is Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) significantly undervalued? Let's delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis to uncover the answer.

Company Overview

Established in 2000, Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) has revolutionized continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes. Their flagship product, the Omnipod system, is a compact, disposable insulin infusion device that can be controlled via a smartphone. Since its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, the Omnipod system is now used by approximately 360,000 insulin-dependent diabetics worldwide. Despite a current stock price of $190.66, the company's intrinsic value, or GF Value, stands at $368.34, indicating a potential undervaluation.

Insulet (PODD): A Hidden Gem in the Market? An In-Depth Analysis of Its Valuation

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation method, representing the stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a snapshot of the stock's fair trading value.

For Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD), the GF Value suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued. With a market cap of $13.30 billion, the stock's current price is significantly below the GF Value Line, indicating a potential for high future returns. Given this undervaluation, the long-term return of Insulet's stock is likely to exceed its business growth.

Story continues

Insulet (PODD): A Hidden Gem in the Market? An In-Depth Analysis of Its Valuation

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to scrutinize a company's financial health before purchasing its stock. Insulet's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.46, ranking lower than 77.49% of 835 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Despite this, Insulet's overall financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating a fair financial standing.

Insulet (PODD): A Hidden Gem in the Market? An In-Depth Analysis of Its Valuation

Profitability and Growth

A company's profitability over the long term often indicates less risk for investors. Insulet has been profitable for 5 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 5.82% over the past twelve months. This ranks better than 57.87% of 826 companies in the same industry. Overall, Insulet's profitability is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is an essential factor in a company's valuation, with faster-growing companies often creating more value for shareholders. Insulet's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 16.4%, ranking better than 70.58% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 8.1%, ranking worse than 51.58% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can also provide insights into its profitability. For the past 12 months, Insulet's ROIC is 5.68, and its WACC is 9.33.

Insulet (PODD): A Hidden Gem in the Market? An In-Depth Analysis of Its Valuation

Conclusion

In conclusion, Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's fair financial condition, coupled with its profitability, makes it an intriguing prospect. Despite its growth ranking lower than 51.58% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, its undervaluation suggests potential for high future returns. To learn more about Insulet's financials, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

