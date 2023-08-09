Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) witnessed a daily loss of -3.18% and a 3-month loss of -28.58%, with its Earnings Per Share (EPS) standing at 0. This raises the question: is the stock significantly undervalued? The following analysis aims to answer this question and provide a detailed valuation analysis of Insulet. We encourage readers to delve into the comprehensive evaluation of the company's value.

Introduction to Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD)

Established in 2000, Insulet was founded with the objective of simplifying continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes. The company's innovative Omnipod system, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, is a small disposable insulin infusion device that can be operated through a smartphone to control dosage. Currently, approximately 360,000 insulin-dependent diabetics worldwide are using the Omnipod system. With a current stock price of $230.76, Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) has a market cap of $16.10 billion.

Is Insulet (PODD) Significantly Undervalued? A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Understanding the GF Value of Insulet

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. This is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples at which the stock has traded, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at.

The stock of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) appears to be significantly undervalued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. With its current price of $230.76 per share and a market cap of $16.10 billion, the stock shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. Therefore, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Story continues

Is Insulet (PODD) Significantly Undervalued? A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Insulet

Before investing in a company's stock, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are excellent indicators of a company's financial strength. Insulet has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.44, which is lower than 78.45% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The overall financial strength of Insulet is 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Is Insulet (PODD) Significantly Undervalued? A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Profitability and Growth of Insulet

Companies that have consistently been profitable over the long term offer less risk to investors. Insulet has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0. Its operating margin is 2%, which ranks better than 51.82% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, the profitability of Insulet is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is its growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Insulet is 16.4%, which ranks better than 70.82% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 8.1%, which ranks worse than 51.8% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Insulet's ROIC was 0.25, while its WACC came in at 8.84.

Is Insulet (PODD) Significantly Undervalued? A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 51.8% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Insulet stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

