U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.75
    -18.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,330.00
    -131.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,018.00
    -93.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.70
    -7.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.53
    +2.55 (+2.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.50
    -7.70 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.45
    -0.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1078
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.39
    -0.28 (-1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3146
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.9240
    +0.3260 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,721.25
    -86.41 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.33
    -2.94 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Insulin Delivery Devices Market to Hit $39,371.8 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The insulin delivery devices market 2030 revenue will likely be $39,371.8 million, compared to an estimated $16,008.0 million in 2021. According to the market report published by P&S Intelligence. Among all the devices used for administering this peptide hormone into the body, insulin pens are used the most. Pens are easier to use by individuals on themselves compared to syringes and cheaper compared to insulin pumps and other devices.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

Moreover, reusable pens are cost-effective in the long run, as a single pen can be used for a long time just by simply changing the vial/refill. Therefore, seeing the growing popularity of these devices, companies that produce them are enhancing their sales and distribution network in countries with a large diabetic population, such as China and India. Similarly, in developed countries, technologically advanced pens and ample medical reimbursements on their purchase are available.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/insulin-delivery-devices/report-sample

Key Findings of Insulin Delivery Devices Market Report

  • The biggest reason behind the rising demand for insulin delivery devices is diabetes, which either results in insulin resistance or the stoppage in the production of this hormone.

  • The IDF recorded the global prevalence of this endocrine disorder at 463 million in 2019, forecasting it to reach 578 million and 700.2 million by 2030 and 2045, respectively.

  • Along with this, another key driver for the insulin delivery devices market is the growing number of obese people. Obesity, which is now considered an independent risk factor for diabetes, is a result of genetics or poor lifestyle choices.

  • Another factor that ups the risk of this disease is aging, with a larger number of people aged above 45 years suffering from this disorder compared to younger people.

  • Since many of the older people are not yet as comfortable with digital technologies, pharmacies continue to be the preferred place for them to buy insulin delivery devices.

  • Currently, North America is the largest insulin delivery devices market because of the highly fatty diet of a large number of people, which leads to obesity and, often, diabetes. Moreover, the region has been among the first to accept technologically advanced methods of administering this hormone into the body.

In the years to come, market players will find numerous growth opportunities in the APAC region, which is home to the largest diabetic population in the world. This, combined with the increasing awareness on a strict care regimen, is propelling the sale of insulin delivery devices. Among the various kinds of insulin pens, pumps, and other devices, those meant for home use continue to be the most popular.

Browse detailed report on Insulin Delivery Devices Market Business Strategies, and Regional Outlook 2030

Thus, key insulin delivery devices market players, such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Medtronic plc, Biocon Ltd., Insulet Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Braun Melsungen AG, Wockhardt Ltd., and Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, are doing more to target the at-home consumer base. A key move in this regard is the introduction of insulin delivery devices that do not require fingersticks for calibration.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

Insulin Delivery Devices Market by Type

  • Insulin Pen

  • Insulin Pump

  • Insulin Syringe

Insulin Delivery Devices Market by Distribution Channel

  • Pharmacies

  • Diabetes Clinics/Centers

  • E-Commerce

Insulin Delivery Devices Market by End Use

  • Home-Use

  • Hospitals

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Regional Analysis

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

  • Latin America (LATAM)

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Browse More Related Reports

Human Insulin Market Revenue Estimation and Forecast Through 2030

Home Use Insulin Delivery Devices Market Revenue Estimation and Forecast Through 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insulin-delivery-devices-market-to-hit-39-371-8-million-revenue-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301505555.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • Why Shares of Nio Are Falling Today

    After racing higher yesterday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) are taking a U-turn today and heading in the other direction. Evidently, geopolitical tension and the fear of rising COVID-19 cases in China is weighing heavily on investors' minds, motivating them to shift the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer out of their portfolios. As of 11:26 a.m. ET, Nio's stock is down 6.8%.

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Logistics company boosts operations with Boeing order

    DHL, a Germany-based firm that specializes in international shipping, courier services and transportation, occupies space in the 75 Logistics Center in Middletown.

  • Biden Is Calling Out the Surge in Gas Prices — Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices may have eased, but gasoline at the pump hasn’t -- a familiar problem for the Biden administration grappling with elevated inflation in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on Talk

  • Tesla restarts production at Shanghai plant after two-day stoppage - sources

    Tesla resumed production at its Shanghai factory on Friday after a two day suspension, people familiar with the matter said, as movement controls imposed on its workers as part of the city's efforts to curb the latest COVID-19 outbreak eased. The Shanghai factory restarted its two-shift production from 7 a.m. local time (2300 GMT) to run around the clock, said the people. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • ‘Where should I live and what am I going to do?’ Retirement advice we’re not getting from financial advisers

    THE VIEW FROM UNRETIREMENT Retirement is one of the Top 10 most stressful life events, according to the psychiatrists Thomas Holmes and Richard Rahe. As someone who recently began unretirement (or semiretirement), I concur.

  • British Pound Gives Up Early Gains

    The British pound initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday as the 1.32 level has offered a target. However, the target has become resistance again.

  • Australia sanctions Russian billionaires with mining industry links

    Australia imposed sanctions on Friday on two Russian oligarchs with links to its mining industry, one of them a billionaire with an investment connection to Rio Tinto's Gladstone alumina refinery joint venture. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia was working in close cooperation with international partners to increase sanctions pressure on oligarchs close to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Kazakhstan Crypto Mining Clampdown Uncovers a Surprising Offender

    Kazakhstan crypto miners may face a tough time ahead. Clamp downs in the country and surging fuel prices elsewhere leave limited options.

  • Buffett Dives Deeper Into Occidental With Share Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up 18.1 million additional shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., giving the conglomerate a 14.6% stake in the oil giant. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russi

  • Baidu Makes a Snap-Back Rebound, But Is it Sustainable?

    Baidu is the dominant internet search engine company in China and its stock price was under selling pressure until Wednesday. Prices rebounded Wednesday some 39% on news of a pledge of market support from Beijing. The trading volume did expand recently but on this scale on this chart (below) it does not register as really meaningful, in my opinion.

  • HSBC joins JPMorgan in betting on a metaverse future that could be worth trillions

    The bank said Wednesday it would be buying digital real estate in the Sandbox.

  • Ukraine invasion: Russian consumers rush to snap up Chinese smartphone stocks as the rouble's value sinks

    Major Chinese Android smartphone brands are seeing robust demand this month in Russia, boosted by increased local consumer spending on essential electronics devices, as international sanctions against the invasion of Ukraine sent the rouble in free fall. "Russian retailers are setting the price higher every few days to make up for the exchange loss," said Ivan Lam, Hong Kong-based analyst at Counterpoint Research. "People are buying everything from smartphones to home appliances before the curre

  • Oil surges 8% amid warnings of Russian supply shortages

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed 8% on Thursday, extending a series of wild daily swings, as the market rebounded from several days of losses with a renewed focus on supply shortages in coming weeks due to sanctions on Russia. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $7.94, or 8.35%, to $102.98 a barrel. Numerous nations have banned purchases of Russian oil to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine nearly three weeks ago.

  • Signet Hits Diamond Trade With Refusal to Buy Russian Gems

    (Bloomberg) -- Signet Jewelers Ltd., the owner of Kay Jewelers and Zales, sent shockwaves through the global diamond trade on Wednesday, telling suppliers it would no longer buy stones mined in Russia, the world’s biggest source of gems.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to U