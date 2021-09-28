U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.25
    -35.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,609.00
    -134.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,966.50
    -228.25 (-1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,270.40
    -6.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.14
    +0.69 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    -19.00 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    -0.50 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.06
    +3.31 (+18.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    -0.0099 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4220
    +0.4440 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,923.20
    -1,816.39 (-4.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,038.96
    -62.56 (-5.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.14
    -27.26 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Insulin Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Major players in the insulin drugs market are Apidra, Eli Lilly, Humalog, Humulin, Insuman, Lantus, Levemir, Novo Nordisk, Novomix, and NovoRapid/Novolog. The global insulin drugs market is expected to grow from $25.

New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insulin Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151550/?utm_source=GNW
88 in billion 2020 to $27.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $32.05 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

The insulin drugs market consists of manufacturers’ sales of insulin drugs and types of Insulin by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) which are used to treat diabetes.Insulin is a medication prescribed to treat type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

There are several types, preparations, and dosage amount of insulin.Insulin is a hormone that is produced naturally in our bodies.

Its main role is to allow cells throughout the body to uptake glucose (sugar) and convert it into a form that can be used by these cells for energy. The market covered in this report does not include non-insulin drugs and other antidiabetic drugs or medicine.

The insulin drugs market covered in this report is segmented by product type into basal or long acting insulins, bolus or fast-acting insulins, traditional human insulins, combination insulins, biosimilar insulins. It is also segmented by application into type II diabetes, type I diabetes, gestational diabetes, prediabetes.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

High costs and long payback periods for investment in new diabetes drugs negatively impacted the market during the forecast period.The costs for drug approval processes that include multiple phases of clinical trials and screening processes with regulatory bodies such as the US FDA are very high.

According to a study published in the journal JAMA, the cost of bringing a new drug from its conception to shelves was about $2.8 billion in 2020. These high costs and uncertainty regarding return on investments for drug development limited the investments by pharmaceutical companies in the development of new diabetic drugs, thus limiting the growth of the market during the historic period.

In September 2019, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, an America based Biopharmaceutical company acquired Semma Therapeutics for $950 million.Through this acquisition Vertex has turned to potentially curative technologies like CRISPR genome editing and synthetic messenger RNA for its next generation of products.

Semma Therapeutics, a USA based company that develops transformative therapies for Type 1 diabetes patients.

Changing lifestyles are leading to a higher prevalence of diabetes.This is expected to drive the demand for diabetes drugs during the forecast period.

Long working hours, less physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits are major causes of diabetes.According to a study conducted in 2018, there was a high prevalence of diabetes in people with sedentary lifestyles.

Additionally, people suffering from obesity are up to 80 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, 74% of men and 64% of women in the UK, for instance, are expected to be overweight by 2030.

These factors are expected to increase the patient pool of diabetes, thereby likely to drive the diabetes therapies market during the forecast period.

There is an increased trend of mergers and acquisitions for the new formulations in Insulin market and the companies are investing in development of new medicines in Insulin drugs market.For example, researchers at Lund University Diabetes Centre in Sweden, worked on CRISPR, a genome modification tool.

This resulted in turning off of one of the genes which was responsible for causing diabetes.This effectively decreased beta cell death and increased insulin production in the pancreas.

Insulin maker, Novo Nordisk has developed a diabetes pill and it is expected to be launched in 2020.This pill belongs to a blockbuster class of drugs, glucagon like peptide-1 (GLP-1s) that stimulate insulin production.

The new drug is expected to generate about $5 billion in annual sales.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151550/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Eli Lilly to reduce list price of Insulin Lispro injection by an additional 40% from Jan. 1, restoring it to 2008 levels

    Eli Lilly & Co. said Tuesday it is reducing the list price of Insulin Lispro Injection in the U.S. by another 40% effective Jan. 1, 2022, bringing the price down to 2008 levels. "Lilly's Insulin Lispro Injection, 100 units/mL -- first introduced at half the list price of branded Humalog(R) (insulin lispro injection, 100 units/mL) in 2019 -- will now have a 70% lower list price than Humalog U-100," the company said in a statement. People using any of Lilly's insulin products can fill their monthl

  • Is Cassava Sciences Back in the Game?

    Last week, biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) published topline interim-analysis data for simufilam, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, these developments do not paint a clear path to victory, but instead, they raise more perplexing questions about its science. In the study, the first 50 Alzheimer's patients with mild to moderate disease who received simufilam for a period of 12 months saw their cognition improve by an average of 3.2 points on the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-COG) from baseline.

  • 3 COVID Stocks Ready to Take On the Delta Variant

    If the COVID mutation takes a turn for the worse, what stocks will protect your port? Our trio of Fools has three suggestions.

  • Sanofi Stock Rises After It Halts Development of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate

    The French pharma giant continues work on a recombinant Covid-19 vaccine with GlaxoSmithKline, which is also being evaluated as a booster shot.

  • 3 Big Pharma Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar By At Least 30%

    Here are three big pharma stocks that Wall Street thinks could soar by at least 30% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reflects a premium of nearly 34% to the current share price. Of the 22 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, the most pessimistic of the group thinks that the pharma stock could jump at least 10% higher.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • Merck Nears Deal to Acquire Acceleron Pharma

    The deal for Acceleron, which has a market value of around $11 billion, could be announced this week and bolster the pharmaceutical giant’s rare-disease business.

  • Greater Washington's scientists recount the highs and lows of researching — and testing — Covid-19 vaccines

    Scientists from three different types of organizations told us what their research work entailed and what stood out to them most.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • If You Have Any of These Nuts in Your Pantry, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Says

    Nuts are a delicious snack and an excellent source of protein. Studies have shown that some varieties, like walnuts, can even add years to your life. But before you pick up some mixed nuts in the hopes of living longer, beware that there are a few brands to be wary of at the moment. The U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) just announced that nuts sold at Amazon, H-E-B, and other major retailers have been recalled due to potential foreign materials floating in some of the bags. Read on to find ou

  • Energy Shortages Are Becoming a Problem. The Winners and Losers.

    Shortages of electricity in China threaten to slow down economic growth there, while Europe has its own problems. Oil prices are rising.

  • Oil price smashes passed $80 a barrel: what it means for petrol prices

    Drivers have been told to brace for higher prices at petrol pumps just as the nation is gripped in a fuel crisis, following a surge in the price of oil.

  • Medicine’s Golden Age Is Dawning. 10 Stocks to Play the Latest Innovations.

    Our 2021 healthcare roundtable highlights the technologies and treatments changing the face of medicine, and the companies that could benefit.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Tries To Make A Point About Vaccines, Gets A Big Dose Of Mockery

    The far-right lawmaker's tweet drew ridicule from Democrats and Twitter critics.

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Tries To Move Higher As WTI Oil Gets Above The $75 Level

    USD/CAD is testing the support level at 1.2650.

  • Feds Warn That Killer Fentanyl-Laced Pills Are Flooding U.S.

    PATRICK T. FALLONA “nationwide surge” in the availability of bogus prescription pills containing fentanyl is “killing unsuspecting Americans at an unprecedented rate,” the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warned Monday in an urgent bulletin.“More than 9.5 million counterfeit pills were seized so far this year, which is more than the last two years combined,” states the Public Safety Alert, the agency’s first in six years. “DEA laboratory testing reveals a dramatic rise in the number of coun

  • Pfizer begins study of oral drug for prevention of COVID-19

    The drugmaker and its rivals, including U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, have been racing to develop an easy-to-administer antiviral pill for COVID-19. The mid-to-late-stage study will test Pfizer's drug, PF-07321332, in up to 2,660 healthy adult participants aged 18 and older who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 infection. In the trial, PF-07321332, designed to block the activity of a key enzyme needed for the coronavirus to multiply, will be administered along with a low dose of ritonavir, an older medication widely used in combination treatments for HIV infection.

  • Could AbbVie's New Collaboration Be a Blockbuster?

    AbbVie recently announced a strategic partnership with Regenxbio for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy treatment.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.