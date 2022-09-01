U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.50
    -13.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,445.00
    -87.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,214.75
    -70.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,834.80
    -9.80 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.48
    -1.07 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.00
    -14.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    17.57
    -0.31 (-1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0005
    -0.0049 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.51
    +0.30 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1569
    -0.0048 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2360
    +0.1930 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,084.18
    -270.21 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.79
    -7.91 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,197.26
    -86.89 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,661.47
    -430.06 (-1.53%)
     

Insulin Glargine Market Production, Demand, Supply and Price Analysis 2022 to 2029 | Biocon, Sanofi-Aventis, Novo Nordisk

Exactitude Consultancy
·6 min read

Insulin Glargine Market Size to Greatly exceed 7.3 Billion by 2022-2029 with 10 % CAGR | Industry Global Business Review, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies and Latest Trends

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Insulin Glargine Market.

Insulin Glargine Market exhibiting a CAGR of 10 % and is expected to reach USD 7.3 Billion by 2029

The development of the insulin glargine market has been significantly impacted by the rising knowledge among doctors and patients about the advantages associated with the use of insulin glargine. Long-acting basal insulin called insulin glargine is often daily administered to diabetic patients to manage blood sugar levels. Insulin glargine is made up of tiny crystals that release insulin over a lengthy period of time. It is artificial insulin, which assists in the removal of blood sugar in diabetes cases and is naturally generated by the body. Additionally, it is employed to lessen the liver's capacity to produce sugar.

Rising Interest in Insulin Glargine to Promote Growth

Semglee (insulin glargine injection), which has been approved to help control high blood sugar in adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with type 2 diabetes, will go on sale in the United States in June 2020 in vial and prefilled pen presentations, according to a joint announcement by Bicon and Mylan. For those with Type 2 Diabetes, diabetic ketoacidosis is not advised. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted final clearance to Semglee, which has the same amino acid sequence as Sanofi's Lantus and the same permitted uses.

Get Access to sample Report Pages for Insulin Glargine Market

https://www.pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/insulin-glargine-market-global-growth-trends-and-forecast-2022-2029-by-type-single-dose-vial-and-pre-filled-syringe-application-treat-type-2-diabetes-and-treat-type-1-diabetes-and-by-regions/inquiry

Insulin Glargine Market: Key Development

  • For the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus in adults, Sanofi introduced Toujeo in the European region in 2015.

  • Sanofi records show that Toujeo reported net sales of EUR 933 million globally in 2020, powered by good results in European nations. Children and adolescents with diabetes are now included in the current indication for Toujeo (insulin glargine 300 units/mL), according to Sanofi's announcement in January 2020.

  • From the age of six, Toujeo is currently recommended for the treatment of diabetes mellitus in adults, adolescents, and children.

Report Metric

Details

Base Year Considered

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast Unit

Value (USD)

Segments Covered

Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Companies Covered

Biocon, Sanofi-Aventis, Novo Nordisk A/S, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, LGM Pharma, Trumac Healthcare, ADOCIA, Lupin Ltd, WOCKHARDT, Cipla Inc., Biocon Biologics, Pfizer Inc., Biogenomics Limited., Loka Biosciences, Amigoz Lifesciences, Endocrine Technologies, Inc., Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC, Alfa Chemical Corp., Accurate Chemical & Scientific Corporation, Others.

Insulin Glargine Market Key Players

Insulin Glargine Market Major Key Players include: - Biocon, Sanofi-Aventis, Novo Nordisk A/S, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, LGM Pharma, Trumac Healthcare, ADOCIA, Lupin Ltd, WOCKHARDT, Cipla Inc., Biocon Biologics, Pfizer Inc., Biogenomics Limited., Loka BioSciences, Amigoz Lifesciences, Endocrine Technologies, Inc., Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC, Alfa Chemical Corp., Accurate Chemical & Scientific Corporation, Others.

Browse Complete Premium Report for Insulin Glargine Market:

https://www.pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/insulin-glargine-market-global-growth-trends-and-forecast-2022-2029-by-type-single-dose-vial-and-pre-filled-syringe-application-treat-type-2-diabetes-and-treat-type-1-diabetes-and-by-regions

Insulin Glargine Market Segmentation

By Type, it is segmented into

  • Single Dose Vial

  • Pre-Filled Syringe

By Application, it is segmented into

  • Treat Type 2 Diabetes

  • Treat Type 1 Diabetes

By Distribution Channel, it is segmented into

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Online Sales

  • Retail Pharmacy

  • Other Distribution Channels

Insulin Glargine Market – Drivers and Restraints

  • In September 2020, Biocon Biologics introduced Semglee (insulin glargine injection) in the U.S. The drug helps control high blood sugar in adults and children with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Semglee, who received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June, has the same amino acid as Sanofi's Lantus.

  • The medication is already in use in 45 nations, but its introduction in the United States is noteworthy since the price of insulin has skyrocketed to the point that one in every four diabetics now skips or neglects to take life-saving dosages. The organization has improved its market offering with this launch.

Insulin Glargine Market: Regional Analysis

Due to a rise in diabetes patients and rising medical costs in the area, North America now controls the majority of the global market for insulin glargine. Another factor contributing to market expansion is public health awareness, although in the forecasted period of 2021 to 2028, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest pace due to rising healthcare costs and the expansion of the nation's health and medical infrastructure.

Insulin Glargine Market: Top Impacting Factors

  • With a market share of more than 80%, Novolin leads Humulin and Insuman.

  • The local pharma market, however, is fiercely competing with these established brands. Lantus, a medication in the long-acting insulin market, has a market share of over 39.6%, followed by Levemir.

  • Only a few nations provide next generation insulin glargines such Toujeo, Tresiba, and Basaglar. In the nations where they were introduced, these medications saw strong market penetration.

Browse More Pharmaceutical Market Reports by Pharma Research Consulting

Drugs For Sinusitis Market

Drugs for Sinusitis Market will register a CAGR of 4 % in revenue, and the global market size will reach USD 560 Million by 2029.

https://www.pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/drugs-for-sinusitis-market-global-growth-trends-and-forecast-2022-2029-by-product-steroid-nasal-sprays-antibiotics-decongestants-other-drugs-by-regions

Somatostatin Market

The hypothalamus, in addition to the pancreas and other gastrointestinal tract organs, is where the human body naturally creates the hormone somatostatin. The primary function of the hormone is to restrain excessive growth hormone secretion from the pancreas, anterior pituitary, and insulin glands. It regulates GI tract function, the rapid division of cancerous and healthy cells, and the release of other hormones. Somatostatin serves as a neurotransmitter in the nervous system.

https://www.pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/somatostatin-market-growth-and-forecast-2022-2029-by-type-octreotide-lanreotide-pasireotide-application-acromegaly-neuroendocrine-tumors-nets-others-end-user-hospital-pharmaceutical-companies-and-by-regions

Olanzapine Market

Over the course of the projected period, it is predicted that the olanzapine market would grow considerably. Olanzapine, often known as Zyprexa, is an essential drug for treating several disorders. It is specifically a permitted drug for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and neurological diseases. The US Food and Drug Administration recently approved the use of these drugs for this treatment. It is a drug that is available in generic form to most people.

https://www.pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/olanzapine-market-growth-and-forecast-2022-2029-by-type-monotherapy-and-combinational-therapy-application-schizophrenia-bipolar-disorder-and-others-end-users-hospitals-homecare-specialty-clinics-and-by-regions

Varicella Vaccine Market

The varicella immunizations include an attenuated (weaker) form of the live varicella-zoster (chickenpox) virus. The varicella-zoster virus may cause serious illnesses like chickenpox and herpes zoster; thus, these immunizations strengthen the immune system's defenses against it. Varicella immunizations come in two flavors: monovalent and combination vaccines.

https://www.pharmaresearchconsulting.com/reports/varicella-vaccine-market-trends-and-forecast-2022-2029-by-vaccine-type-monovalent-varicella-vaccine-and-combination-varicella-vaccine-by-application-chickenpox-immunization-herpes-zoster-immunization-mumps-and-by-regions

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/


Recommended Stories

  • Iranian women soccer fans allowed into stadium

    STORY: Women flocked to the Azadi stadium, draped in the red of their team, Persepolis F. C, blowing vuvuzela horns ahead of the game against Sanat-e-Naft Abadan.”It is great that we women are allowed to enter Azadi Stadium," said soccer fan Nazanin. Under pressure from world soccer’s governing body FIFA and women’s rights campaigners, in October 2019, Iranian authorities allowed about 4,000 women into 100,000-seat Azadi Stadium for an international match against Cambodia, for the first time in decades.Women have been banned from watching men’s games in Iran since the 1979 revolution with only a few exceptions made for small groups on rare occasions.

  • Will Updated Covid Boosters Save Pfizer, Moderna? The Stocks Say No

    Vaccine makers' stocks sank Wednesday despite Food and Drug Administration authorization for their updated Covid booster shots.

  • Covid Boosters Targeting Omicron to Be Reviewed by CDC Advisers

    The latest booster-shot campaign, which health authorities have been counting on to protect people once the weather turns colder and cases often rise, could start after Labor Day.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: BMY's Study Update, INCY's Drug Label Expansion, MRNA News

    Regulatory updates from Bristol Myers (BMY) and Incyte (INCY) are a few key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR)Q2 2022 Earnings CallAug 31, 2022, 8:30 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Burning Rock 2020 Q2 earnings conference call and webcast.

  • French politician sparks #barbecuegate from claims that eating red meat a gendered issue

    A French politician has sparked debate online and amongst her political peers with a speech that grilling barbecued meat is inherently masculine and its contribution to climate change is a gendered issue.

  • Is No. 1 Pharma Stock Merck A Buy As It Reportedly Mulls A Large Takeover?

    Is Merck stock a buy as reports suggest it could put up $40 billion to acquire Seagen? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • My Hands-Down Favorite Stock to Buy in September

    Many investors will probably be glad to move past what's been a dismal year for the stock market. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has stood out as a winner among a bunch of losers so far in 2022. High inflation and recession fears don't matter much at all for Vertex.

  • How worried should we really be about needle-spiking?

    Bella* is not a heavy drinker. During nights out, the 21-year-old student doesn’t tend to get out of control. At her friend’s birthday celebration in a Leicester nightclub last November, she consumed no more than three or four drinks.

  • Gilead (GILD) Outpaces Industry in Six Months: What Lies Ahead?

    Gilead (GILD) gains on the back of its strong HIV franchise and promising oncology business, which should propel growth further.

  • Curis (CRIS) Gets FDA Nod to Partly Resume Leukemia Study

    The FDA allows Curis (CRIS) to resume enrollment of additional patients in the monotherapy phase of the TakeAim Leukemia study on emavusertib in patients will acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Shares down.

  • US approves shots targeting Omicron

    US officials Wednesday authorized updated Covid-19 vaccinations by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that specifically target the latest strains of the Omicron variant, hoping to contain a new wave of feared contagions this winter.

  • If you've hit a wall trying to lose weight, this may be why

    Some say energy balance is all that matters when it comes to weight loss, but recent research tells us differently, says a local fitness expert.

  • Kushner has second thyroid surgery, full recovery expected

    Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and former senior adviser to ex-President Donald Trump, underwent a second thyroid surgery late last week, a person close to Kushner said on Tuesday. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Kushner is expected to make a full recovery. Kushner wrote in his recently released book, "Breaking History: A White House Memoir," that he had a similar surgery for thyroid cancer in 2019 while serving as Trump's senior White House adviser.

  • The Petri Dish: Takeda ends Finch deal, Bain buys Waltham manufacturer

    Takeda has ended a collaboration agreement with Finch Therapeutics, effectively returning all development and commercialization responsibility for two drugs to the Somerville microbiome company.

  • Government's free COVID-19 test program is ending. Where can you get tests in Columbus?

    A government website offering free at-home tests will shut down soon. So where can you go in Greater Columbus to get tested or buy an at-home test?

  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un contracts COVID-19: state media

    North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-Un was infected with the coronavirus and is suffering a high fever, according to state media outlet Rodong Shinmun.

  • COVAX to send Mexico 10 million COVID shots by Sept. 30, says official

    The United Nations-backed COVAX vaccine program will send 10 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots for children to Mexico by the end of September, a senior Mexican official announced Tuesday. The confirmed dates for the shots' delivery comes a week after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would complain to the United Nations about the delayed shipment of vaccines the government had requested. Of the 10 million doses en route, 8.86 million will be used to complete the two-dose regime for children who have already received one dose, and another 1.14 million doses will provide a complete regimen for 571,200 children, Mexico's coronavirus czar Hugo Lopez-Gatell said at a regular news conference.

  • Amgen's (AMGN) Lumakras Meets Goal in New Lung Cancer Study

    Amgen's (AMGN) phase III CodeBreaK 200 study evaluating once-daily oral, Lumakras, for treating KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer meets its primary endpoint.

  • Laws Struggle to Handle Post-Work Marijuana Use

    As attitudes toward marijuana change, states are introducing laws to address the rights of employees.