U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.50
    +17.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,874.00
    +117.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,302.00
    +73.25 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,930.10
    +8.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.73
    -1.28 (-1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.00
    +6.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    20.20
    +0.36 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0196
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +0.14 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2111
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7700
    -0.2000 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,127.73
    +1,105.70 (+4.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    561.87
    +26.64 (+4.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.52
    +37.78 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Insulin Market Size Worth $111.21 Billion by 2028 at 10.8% CAGR Lead by Biosimilar Insulin Segment (Register 16% CAGR) Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Insulin Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type [Long Acting Insulin, Rapid Acting Insulin, Short Acting Insulin & Traditional Human Insulin, Concentrated Insulin & Combination Insulin, Biosimilar Insulin, Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), Pen & Needle, and Others] and Geography", the global insulin market size is projected to grow from $54.61 Billion in 2021 to $111.21 Billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2028.

The_Insight_Partners_Logo
The_Insight_Partners_Logo

Download PDF Brochure of Insulin Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004051/

Insulin Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 54.61 Billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 111.21 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

255

No. Tables

165

No. of Charts & Figures

91

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type, and Geography

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

 

Global Insulin Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Eli Lilly and Company; Novo Novardisk A/S; Biocon; Wockhardt; Adocia; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Sanofi; Pfizer; Merck & Co., Inc.; Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc. are the leading companies in the global insulin market. The market is anticipated to flourish with the development of new innovative products by market players.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00004051/

In January 2022, Novo Nordisk launched a peptide in pill, known as oral semaglutide, for diabetes management. A GLP-1 receptor analog (GLP-1 RA), 1 of the drug classes to treat diabetes, was available only in the form of injections till now. The product is a co-formulation of GLP-1RA semaglutide with an absorption enhancer SNAC which protects semaglutide from undergoing degradation in the stomach like other peptides and enhances its absorption.

In April 2021, Biocon Biologics Limited, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., announced that its subsidiary Biocon Sdn. Bhd. in Malaysia has been awarded a three-year contract, valued at US$ 90 million, for its recombinant human insulin brand Insugen, by the Ministry of Health, Malaysia.

Insulin Market: Key Insights

The insulin market growth is driven by the increase in the incidence of diabetes and rapid technological developments in insulin delivery devices. However, the risks associated with insulin delivery devices are hindering the growth of the global insulin market. In 2021, the North American region held the largest market share. However, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00004051

North America held the largest market for insulin, with the US holding the largest share of the regional market, followed by Canada and Mexico. The US held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to follow a similar trend over the forecast period. Diabetes is increasing at an alarming rate in the US. According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report 2020, approximately 30.3 million people in the US have diabetes representing 94% of the total population. Among the diabetic population, nearly 5% of the population is diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, whereas 90-95% have type 2 diabetes. More than 30 million Americans with diabetes, approximately 7.4 million rely on insulin to manage their condition. Across the US, diabetes is the leading cause of blindness and end-stage renal diseases or renal failure among adults.

Nevertheless, the US is performing well in diabetes care and ranks fourth among the other 11 leading developed countries. Diabetes treatment is expensive in the US. According to the American Diabetes Association, the estimated cost of diagnosed diabetes in 2020 was approximately US$ 322 billion, including US$ 245 billion in direct medical costs and nearly US$ 69 billion for reduced productivity. Moreover, more than half of the expenditure is attributed to diabetes care. Thus, the cost factors are likely to create more growth opportunities for market players and propel the insulin market during the forecast period.

Increase in Incidence of Diabetes to Influence Insulin Market:

Diabetes is a life-threatening chronic disease with no specialized cure. It is mainly caused by the body's incapacity to produce or effectively utilize the hormone insulin. This incapacity prevents the body from adequately regulating blood glucose levels. The incidence and prevalence of diabetes are rapidly increasing across the globe.

Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on "Insulin Market" Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004051/

Type 2 diabetes is the most prevalent form of diabetes and has grown alongside cultural and societal changes. In high-income countries, up to 91% of adults with the disease have type 2 diabetes. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 537 million people were living with diabetes in 2021, and it is expected to reach 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045 across the world.

Diabetes can lead to complications in many body parts and increase the risk of premature death. Primary complications include heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, leg amputation, vision loss, and nerve damage. Patients who have diabetes require frequent monitoring and external administration of insulin. Thus, the rising prevalence of diabetes globally is driving the insulin market.

Global Insulin Market: Segmental Overview

Type-Based Insights:

Based on type, the global insulin market is segmented into long-acting insulin, short-acting insulin and traditional human insulin, biosimilar insulin, pen and needle, rapid-acting insulin, concentrated insulin and combination insulin, glucagon-like-peptide-1 (GLP-1), and others. In 2021, the long-acting insulin segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the biosimilar insulin segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Insulin Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004051/

Browse Adjoining Reports:

Insulin Delivery Devices Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, Insulin Syringes, Pen Needles, and Others), End User (Patients/Homecare and Hospitals & Clinics), and Geography

Insulin Pumps Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type, (Tethered Pumps, and Untethered Pumps); Product (Pumps, and Accessories); Application (Type I Diabetes and Type II Diabetes and Geography

Insulin Pens Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type (Disposable, Reusable and Smart Insulin Pen Caps); Application (Diabetes Type-1 and Diabetes Type-2); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and e-Commerce) and Geography

Insulin API Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Regular Human Insulin, Insulin Analogue); Application (Fast-acting, Long-acting, Premix), and Geography

Diabetes Care Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Glucose Monitoring Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices) and End User (Homecare and Hospitals & Clinics)

Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices); End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostics, Home Settings) and Geography

Diabetes Devices And Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Devices (Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, Test Strips, Self-monitoring Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices, Others); Drugs (Insulin, Oral Hypoglycaemic Agents, and Non-Insulin Injectable)

Needleless Injectors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Liquid-Based, Projectile/Depot-Based, and Powder-Based); Product (Fillable, and Prefilled); Site of Delivery (Subcutaneous Injectors, Intramuscular Injectors, and Intradermal Injectors); Application (Vaccine Delivery, Insulin Delivery, Pain Management, and Others); End Use (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care Settings, Research Laboratories, and Others), and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com 
Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/insulin-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insulin-market-size-worth-111-21-billion-by-2028-at-10-8-cagr-lead-by-biosimilar-insulin-segment-register-16-cagr-global-analysis-by-the-insight-partners-301601398.html

SOURCE The Insight Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Agrees to $5.4 Billion Deal for Global Blood Therapeutics

    Pfizer has agreed to buy Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 billion, a deal that will give the big drugmaker a foothold in the treatment of sickle-cell disease.

  • Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyA wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down.But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.How fast that wave comes, and how bad it gets, probably comes down to a genetic competition between different mutat

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Although they have moved in opposite directions this year, these two stocks should outperform for much of the next decade.

  • Pfizer to boost pipeline with $5.4 billion Global Blood Therapeutics buy

    New York-based Pfizer, flush with cash from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine last year, has been on the lookout for acquisitions that could bring in billions in annual sales by the end of the decade. Pfizer said on Monday it will pay $68.50 per Global Blood share, representing a premium of about 7.3% to the stock's closing price on Friday. Shares of Global Blood, which makes a blood disorder drug called Oxbryta, rose 4.5% following the deal announcement.

  • What Coffee Does to Your Blood Pressure, Says Science

    Coffee is surprisingly beneficial for your health in more ways than one. It contains polyphenols (powerful antioxidants that ward off disease in the body), can improve your gut health, and even helps you live longer. However, while a cup of morning java can positively improve your overall health, there are a few caveats to consider—like what coffee does to your blood pressure.Now it's important to note that coffee isn't the only thing to be concerned about, but consuming caffeine in general. Acc

  • Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

    A blocked nose, headache, fatigue and sore throat are symptoms of both conditions

  • How Amgen Makes Billions On Just A Few Drugs

    Amgen produces relatively few drugs, but that doesn't mean it's any less essential or profitable.

  • A challenge for antiabortion states: Doctors reluctant to work there

    In a few years, Olgert Bardhi's skills will be in high demand. A first-year resident in internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, he'll be a full-fledged physician by 2025 in a nation facing a shortage of primary care doctors. The trouble for Texas: Because of the state's strict antiabortion laws, Bardhi's not sure he will remain there.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Although

  • Sanders rips Inflation Reduction Act, says it will have ‘minimal impact on inflation’

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) ripped the Inflation Reduction Act Saturday for doing little to fight inflation and not enough to help Americans struggling to afford health care, child care and housing. “According to the [Congressional Budget Office] and other economic organizations that have studied this bill, it will have a minimal impact on inflation,” Sanders…

  • Monkeypox is now a national public health emergency in the U.S. – an epidemiologist explains what this means

    The goal of the public health emergency declaration is to prevent monkeypox from becoming a widespread threat to public health. ALIOUI Mohammed Elamine/iStock via Getty ImagesAfter news broke that the U.S. declared monkeypox to be a public health emergency, friends and family started asking me, an infectious disease epidemiologist, if monkeypox is about to begin causing widespread death and chaos. I assured them that the Aug. 4, 2022, public health emergency declaration is about government resou

  • Anti-abortion Gen Z-ers see cause as social justice

    Anti-abortion Gen Z activists think their fight isn't at odds with the beliefs of other young activists.

  • Biden administration declares monkeypox a public health emergency

    There's a Cook County Health and Hospitals Committee hearing Monday on the response to the monkeypox outbreak.

  • Medicare Drug Costs to Be Capped at $2,000 a Year in Inflation Reduction Act

    The bill also grants the healthcare program for seniors the right to negotate drug prices for the first time and will penalize drug makers that increase prices for their medicines by more than the rate of inflation.

  • A timeline of Anne Heche’s car crash: How star’s fiery crash landed her in critical condition

    Actress Anne Heche suffered through a fiery car crash in Mar Vista, California and currently remains in "stable" condition. Heche is "expected to pull through" ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane said.

  • Monkeypox at a daycare was ‘only a matter of time,’ expert says. Next up: pools, sports, schools

    "With school starting soon, I think this is going to be more widespread," a pediatric infectious disease specialist who worked on the FDA's review of a vaccine for monkeypox told Fortune.

  • A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban

    “The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the bill.View Entire Post ›

  • Long COVID isn’t inevitable. It only feels like it

    "How you catch COVID" could determine whether or not you develop the new disability, a doctor who treats recovering patients tells Fortune.

  • Proven Ways to Lose Abdominal Fat Fast, Say Fat Experts

    Abdominal fat —also known as visceral or belly fat—is the metabolically "active" fat stored around major organs such as the liver and is linked to serious health conditions such as cancer and diabetes. "Reducing waist size is imperative to reducing your risk of chronic health conditions," says David B. Samadi, MD. "It won't happen overnight but the sooner you begin working on losing your belly fat, the sooner you lower your chance of developing heart disease." Here are five proven ways to get ri

  • Lone survivor of White House lightning strike is Newbury Park woman

    Amber Escudero-Kontostathis is in stable condition in a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after being revived on-site by the U.S. Secret Service.

  • Some Women 'Self-Manage' Abortions as Access Recedes

    In states that have banned abortion, some women with unwanted pregnancies are pursuing an unconventional workaround: They are “self-managing” their abortions, seeking out the necessary know-how online and obtaining the medications without the supervision of a clinic or a doctor. At first glance, the practice may recall the days before Roe v. Wade, when women too often were forced to take risky measures to end an unwanted pregnancy. But the advent of medication abortion — accomplished with drugs,