U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,127.75
    -4.18 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,941.57
    -35.64 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,369.08
    +34.44 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.62
    +18.52 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.36
    -3.33 (-3.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.70
    -49.00 (-2.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.56 (-2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0038 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9810
    +0.0940 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2514
    -0.0056 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2220
    +0.3920 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,808.83
    +781.29 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.85
    -0.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Insulin Syringes Market Size to Reach USD 2.69 Billion in 2030, Says Reports and Data

·7 min read

Increasing demand for insulin syringes, due to surge in cases of diabetes and obesity, and rapid rise in incidence of chronic diseases among all age groups are some key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global insulin syringes market size is expected to reach USD 2.69 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for insulin syringes, due to surge in cases of diabetes and obesity, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing use of portable medical instruments, including insulin syringes, for quicker, easier, and more effective treatment, is expected to support revenue growth of the global market in the near future.

Reports and data Logo
Reports and data Logo

In today's fast-paced and busy world, people prefer to have quick access to health diagnostics and healthcare devices and tools. Insulin syringes are one of those portable tools that are helpful and effective for patients who need regular administration of insulin. It is much easier and more time-efficient to self-inject than visiting a nursing home or hospital for daily insulin doses, which is expected to increase demand for insulin syringes and thus, drive revenue growth of the global market.

Request a Sample Reporthttps://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2739

However, concerns regarding high prices of advanced insulin syringes and insulin can restrict market revenue growth during the forecast period. Leading manufacturers, due to increased investments in Research & Development (R&D) and global rise in costs of raw materials, are manufacturing advanced insulin syringes that are costlier than conventional syringes. Moreover, the price hike in insulin vials is not expected to reduce during the forecast period. These factors could hamper revenue growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

  • ½ cc syringe (0.5ml) segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. This syringe holds 31 to 50 units of insulin dosage, and the insulin dosage required for type-1 diabetes is generally close to the capacity of a 0.5 ml syringe. Therefore, most patients suffering from type-1 diabetes prefer to use this syringe for insulin administration, which in turn, is expected to increase demand for ½ cc syringes and drive revenue growth of this segment.

  • Type-1 diabetes segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Type-1 diabetes is characterized by the body's inability to produce insulin, and therefore, patients with this condition require daily dosage of insulin. Around 9 million individuals across the globe have type-1 diabetes, and most of them live in high-income economies where healthcare expenses are also high. The fact that type-1 diabetes cannot be prevented makes patients dependent on insulin injections for lifelong, which is contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2739

  • The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period. Increasing investments in healthcare research & development, and growing awareness among governments of various countries in the region regarding development of health facilities and equipment are some major factors driving revenue growth of this regional market.

  • Companies profiled in the global market report include Nipro Medical Corporation, Biocon Ltd., Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd., Teleflex, and B. Braun Melsungen.

  • In September 2019, Medtronic plc received approval for the Envision Pro Glucose Monitoring System and went on to release it in the Middle East & Africa and Europe markets. The Envision Pro helps monitor diabetes regularly in a homecare setting, identifying any required changes in insulin dosage.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/insulin-syringes-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global insulin syringes market based on size, disease, end-use, and region:

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

  • 3/10 cc syringe (0.3ml)

  • ½ cc syringe (0.5ml)

  • 1 cc syringe (1ml)

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

  • Type-1 Diabetes

  • Type-2 Diabetes

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Homecare

  • Nursing Homes

  • Others

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/2739

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Pet Insurance Market size reached USD 5.10 Billion is expected to reach USD 18.10 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. Increasing rate of pet adoptions in countries across the globe, rising prevalence of various animal diseases, and need to cover pets in the event of disease and treatment or as a result of accidents are some of the key factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth.

Medical Foods Market size was USD 21.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Increase in global geriatric population suffering from chronic disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, dementia, and swallowing difficulties, is creating demand for special dietary management, which is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Specialty Paper Market size was USD 41.49 Billion in 2021, and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period. Major factors driving market revenue growth include rising demand for packaging, e-commerce activities, and research and development for sustainable packaging solutions.

Frozen Food Market size is expected to reach USD 383.78 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing use of frozen foods by major food chains, rising trend of women employment globally, changing lifestyles and hectic work schedules, coupled with shifting preference for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food products are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Cannabis Market size is expected to reach USD 216.88 Billion in 2030, and register a revenue CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period. Rising demand for medical applications and rising legalization of cannabis is expected to drive global cannabis market revenue growth.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-insulin-syringes-market

Explore Featured Blog by RND –

Top 10 Key Players in Soap Noodles Market with Effective Cleaning Solutions

Top 10 Key Companies in Athletic Footwear Market with Performance-Enhancing Features

Top 10 Key Companies in Halal Ingredients Market with Novel Ingredient Solutions

Top 10 Key Companies in Fantasy Sports Market with Smart and Novel Features

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insulin-syringes-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-69-billion-in-2030--says-reports-and-data-301537249.html

SOURCE Reports And Data

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3

  • Amazon's Stock Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?

    Investors have plenty to worry about, including the escalating conflict in Europe, global supply chain disruptions, and the possibility that the Federal Reserve's plan to tame inflation will drive the economy into a recession. Against this backdrop, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has no shortage of challenges. Together, these and other issues resulted in Amazon's e-commerce sales falling 3% year over year in the first quarter, while its costs rose significantly.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3%: Markets WrapJapanese institutional manage

  • Teladoc: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the 40% Drop?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares crashed 40% in one trading session this past week after the company delivered bad news: The telehealth giant recorded a $6.6 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge and slashed annual guidance. The stock already was suffering prior to this, as investors worried about competition and about when Teladoc might make it to profitability. Let's take a look at Teladoc's situation, and then consider what might be the right decision for you.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    International Business Machines Corporation's ( NYSE:IBM ) dividend will be increasing to US$1.65 on 10th of June. This...

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood stock crash: 'God is getting just'

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger did some kicking of a downed dog on Saturday.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Slumps: Time to Buy?

    Investors didn't hear what they wanted from copper miner Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE: FCX) first-quarter earnings presentation. As a reminder, the investment case for Freeport-McMoRan rests on the idea that copper demand is headed higher due to underlying industrial demand coupled with its increased use in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and the trend toward electrification in the economy. In short, the outlook for copper prices is good, and Freeport-McMoRan stands well placed to benefit due to its production capability.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Is Disney Stock at a Tipping Point?

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock reached a new 52-week low of $112.69 on Thursday -- which is about the price it was three years ago, months before the launch of Disney+. The steep sell-off raises the question: Is Disney at a tipping point? Here's what Disney needs to do to prove to investors it is a worthwhile investment.

  • Warren Buffett Just Made an Even Bigger Bet on Oil Prices

    In the middle of the first quarter, Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), had to disclose it had made a large bet on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). That's because the giant Buffett conglomerate had taken a stake that exceeded 10% of Occidental's stock, prompting a disclosure.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.75

    QUALCOMM Incorporated's ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.75 on 23rd of June. This makes the dividend...

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.17

    New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE:NYCB ) will pay a dividend of US$0.17 on the 19th of May. This payment means...

  • We're Hopeful That C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...