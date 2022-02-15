InsuraGuest Goes Live with Tokeet

A Vacation Rental Management Software Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, announces it has gone live with its API integration to Tokeet, Inc.(Tokeet) vacation rental management software company.

InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability supplemental coverages, which provides the only true no-fault primary medical coverage in the short-term rental sector, will now be listed on Tokeet's marketplace. InsuraGuest can now be purchased by Tokeet users, including their professional hosts and property management companies.

"Tokeet is a suite of powerful tools for channel management, rental automation, owner management, and now insurance through InsuraGuest. We are the perfect choice for vacation rental managers & owners who need total control," said Kwesi Steele, CEO of Tokeet.

Once a channel manager, property owner-manager, and or Host decides to use InsuraGuest, the supplemental policy will become their primary supplemental insurance on their property. InsuraGuest will then be automatically embedded into each reservation for a nightly fee.

Reed Wright, President of InsuraGuest Technologies, stated, "we look forward to utilizing our insurtech platform to deliver embedded insurance to Tokeet's channel managers and owner-managers, and to protect them from accidents that may happen to their guests and property."

Tokeet is a software company focused on the short-term rental market. Tokeet's mission is to empower anyone to launch, run and scale a successful short-term rental management business. Tokeet aims to provide the tools needed to start and grow a rental business while making it cost-effective for property managers of every level.



Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSX.V: ISGI) (OTCQB: ISGIF) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to embed its short-term rental insurance products to the vacation rental, sports and ticketed events, hotels, and travel reservations sectors. CA / LIC: 6001686

