InsuraGuest Goes Live with Tokeet

·2 min read
In this article:
  • ISGIF

A Vacation Rental Management Software Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 /InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, announces it has gone live with its API integration to Tokeet, Inc.(Tokeet) vacation rental management software company.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/688771/InsuraGuest-logo.jpg
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/688771/InsuraGuest-logo.jpg
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/688771/Tokeet.png
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/688771/Tokeet.png

InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability supplemental coverages, which provides the only true no-fault primary medical coverage in the short-term rental sector, will now be listed on Tokeet's marketplace. InsuraGuest can now be purchased by Tokeet users, including their professional hosts and property management companies.

"Tokeet is a suite of powerful tools for channel management, rental automation, owner management, and now insurance through InsuraGuest. We are the perfect choice for vacation rental managers & owners who need total control," said Kwesi Steele, CEO of Tokeet.

Once a channel manager, property owner-manager, and or Host decides to use InsuraGuest, the supplemental policy will become their primary supplemental insurance on their property. InsuraGuest will then be automatically embedded into each reservation for a nightly fee.

Reed Wright, President of InsuraGuest Technologies, stated, "we look forward to utilizing our insurtech platform to deliver embedded insurance to Tokeet's channel managers and owner-managers, and to protect them from accidents that may happen to their guests and property."

About Tokeet
Tokeet is a software company focused on the short-term rental market. Tokeet's mission is to empower anyone to launch, run and scale a successful short-term rental management business. Tokeet aims to provide the tools needed to start and grow a rental business while making it cost-effective for property managers of every level.

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.
Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSX.V: ISGI) (OTCQB: ISGIF) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to embed its short-term rental insurance products to the vacation rental, sports and ticketed events, hotels, and travel reservations sectors. CA / LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit the company's website at: www.InsuraGuest.com

The Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering or other planned products will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive, and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance, this will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Company Contact:

InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.
Media Relations
Adam Handelsman
media@InsuraGuest.com
+1 512 363 0594

Tokeet, Inc.
support@tokeet.com

SOURCE: InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688771/InsuraGuest-Goes-Live-with-Tokeet

