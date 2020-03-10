Insurance AI startup Synthesized raises $2.8M from IQ Capital and Mundi Ventures

The insurance industry depends on data to support a number of functions the average person in the street is usually completely unaware of such as "informed risk selection”, underwriting and claims management. Like many industries, it would like to automate much of this but it’s just not that simple.

Synthesized is a UK startup that tries to reduce friction on preparing all the data that’s needed, to enable insurers to share data safely, complying with regulations. The more that happens, the more innovation can happen, such as insuring for a low-carbon economy, something which will become increasingly important.

It’s now raised $2.8m in a new round of funding co-led by Cambridge-based IQ Capital and Mundi Ventures, with participation from Seedcamp, Pretiosum Ventures, and a number of finance and technology executives in the UK. Financing from the round will be used to double the number of its employees in London, and build out its sales and product teams.

Cofounder Nicolai Baldin said: “Synthesized substantially reduces the time to develop and comprehensively test data-driven projects and as a result empowers engineers to build better products and services for end-users. With the new funding from IQ Capital and Mundi Ventures, Synthesized is well-positioned to facilitate its business operations to turbocharge development processes across many sectors, such as finance, insurance and healthcare.”

Ed Stacey, managing partner at IQ Capital said: “Responsible organizations are waking up to the need to ensure that their deployed machine learning systems are fair and unbiased, as well as being robust and accurate. Synthesized’s ability to create multiple, balanced data sets in a flexible way gives organizations and their customers the confidence they need in deployed production systems, while also greatly speeding up the development process. Javier Santiso, CEO and Founder of Alma Mundi Ventures, said that "The prospects for Synthesized are bright and we see the impact of synthetic data permeating almost every industry.”

Synthesized competes in various ways with product from Gretel AI, Snorkel, Tonic AI, Hazy and Mostly AI.