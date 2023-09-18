Insurance Broker Howden Tiger Expands to 32K SF at 1350 Avenue of the Americas

1350 Avenue of the Americas. Photo: PropertyShark

Insurance brokerage Howden Tiger renewed and expanded its offices at SL Green Realty’s 1350 Avenue of the Americas.

Howden Tiger added an extra 18,629 square feet as part of its 10-year renewal for a total of 31,916 square feet on the 34th floor and penthouse of the 35-story building, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $90 per square foot.

The brokerage moved into the building between West 54th and West 55th streets in 2015, with a five-year lease on the 30th floor signed in late 2021 when it was TigerRisk Partners. It later changed its name to Howden Tiger after being acquired by the Howden Group Holdings in January.

“Our ongoing reinvestment in our buildings provides our tenants with best-in-class, healthy workplace environments to meet the demands of today’s market,” Steven Durels, SL Green’s director of leasing, said in a statement.

Leo Paytas of Newmark (NMRK) negotiated on behalf of the tenant while Howard Tenenbaum and Gary Rosen represented SL Green in-house.

Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

