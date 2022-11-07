U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,788.63
    +18.08 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,623.81
    +220.59 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,511.64
    +36.38 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.37
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.47
    -0.14 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.80
    +5.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    20.99
    +0.20 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0001
    +0.0040 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2010
    +0.0450 (+1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1466
    +0.0090 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3300
    -0.3240 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,708.99
    -560.81 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.80
    -3.94 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.81
    -32.03 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Insurance Brokerage Market to Grow by USD 101.94 Bn, Increased Demand For Insurance Policies to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insurance Brokerage Market by Type (Non-life insurance and Life insurance) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the insurance brokerage market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 101.94 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insurance Brokerage Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insurance Brokerage Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: Increased demand for insurance policies is notably driving the insurance brokerage market growth. The global insurance brokerage market witnesses a high demand for accident insurance, life insurance, medical insurance, vehicle insurance, liability insurance, and property insurance. Increased awareness about the benefits of insurance policies will propel the demand for such policies during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges: Direct purchase of insurance policies by customers is the major challenge impeding the insurance brokerage market growth. To minimize the impact of direct purchases and to provide enhanced customer experiences, insurance brokerage firms have resorted to online distribution strategies. Such strategies help the key market vendors retain their customer base. Thus, direct purchasing of insurance hampers the growth of the global insurance brokerage market during the forecast period.

  • To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio,Read our FREE Sample Report!

Vendor Landscape

The global insurance brokerage market is fragmented due to the presence of major global players as well as regional players. As value-added services help in propelling the market's growth in coming years, most insurance brokerage firms have started focusing on cross-selling their insurance products by providing additional coverage to clients. In the market in focus, the competitors differentiate themselves on product features, innovative solutions, pricing, brand recognition, and product portfolio. They also focus on expanding their businesses and geographical presence to increase their profit margins and market share. Insurance brokerage firms will likely focus on automated product distribution and selling during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Market Segmentation

The insurance brokerage market report is segmented by type (non-life insurance and Life insurance) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for insurance brokerage in North America.

Find additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report. Buy Now to gain access to detailed segment information

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  •  

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Download our Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Insurance Technology Market in Europe by Value Chain Positioning and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The insurance technology market in Europe has the potential to grow by USD 13.01 billion during 2021-2025.

Freight Brokerage Market by Service and Geography – Forecast and Analysis – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The freight brokerage market size is expected to grow by USD 41.60 billion during 2021-2025.

Insurance Brokerage Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6.93%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 101.94 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.32

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acrisure LLC, Alliant Insurance Services Inc., AmWINS Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Assured Partners Inc., Beacon Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., Brown and Brown Inc., Funk Group GmbH, HUB International Ltd., Lockton Companies, Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., Navnit Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd., NFP Corp., Pragmatic Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd., Regent Insurance Brokers (Europe) GmbH, Truist Financial Corp., USI Insurance Services, and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Non-life insurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Life insurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aon Plc

  • 10.4 Arthur J. Gallagher and Co.

  • 10.5 Assured Partners Inc.

  • 10.6 Brown and Brown Inc.

  • 10.7 HUB International Ltd.

  • 10.8 Lockton Companies

  • 10.9 Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc.

  • 10.10 NFP Corp.

  • 10.11 Truist Financial Corp.

  • 10.12 Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Insurance Brokerage Market 2022-2026
Global Insurance Brokerage Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurance-brokerage-market-to-grow-by-usd-101-94-bn-increased-demand-for-insurance-policies-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301668037.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 most undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Evercore ISI Analyst: “Post-Midterms Tend To Be Very Good For Stocks” On November 3, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, […]

  • Viatris (VTRS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

    Viatris (VTRS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.88% and 1.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Beaten-Down Cyber Security Growth Stocks Worth Buying Hand Over Fist

    The worries about SoFi's student loans miss the fact that all of its other products are growing like crazy.

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on Carvana Stock?

    Shares of online car dealership Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) have fallen hard,  dropping 97% from their high. Unfortunately, Carvana is facing severe financial issues threatening the company's future. Nobody can be sure what will happen, but I'll break down the company's troubles to show you why the stock's risks aren't worth rolling the dice on now.

  • Don't Race Out To Buy BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Is This the Week AMC Finally Bounces Back?

    A big movie and a potentially even bigger earnings report could breathe new life into AMC Entertainment stock.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Trading At A 34% Discount?

    Does the November share price for The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Can Make You a Millionaire by 2025

    Quantum computing has been a hot topic recently as scientists and investors look to harness this groundbreaking technology’s power. One promising avenue in this area is the field of quantum computing stocks. They are rapidly gaining popularity among investors looking for high-potential opportunities. These stocks offer access to cutting-edge research and developments in the rapidly growing world of quantum computing. At the same time, they offer lucrative returns in the years ahead for risk-tole

  • What's Going on With SoFi Stock?

    SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) bank charter is helping it gain customers and a lower-cost funding source. The momentum is fueling revenue and profit growth. This video will highlight SoFi stock's efforts to attract more than 10 million customers.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now

    Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. No one knows when the economy will improve or when the bear market will end, but both of those things will happen eventually. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading near a 52-week low, and both stocks are worth buying.

  • 10 Meta Investors Lose $211 Billion On Mark Zuckerberg's Madness

    Who could slow down Mark Zuckerberg's costly plan to pivot Meta Platforms into the metaverse? It's going to have to be one of the investors holding the biggest losses.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -50% and 0.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is Jim Cramer Right About RIOT?

    For the past few months, there has been a steady drumbeat of bad news about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining stocks. With the price of Bitcoin no longer on the march upward, Bitcoin mining companies are struggling to turn a profit. As Cramer pointed out, Riot Blockchain is not making money right now, and he doesn't invest in companies that don't make money.

  • Coterra Energy's (NYSE:CTRA) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Coterra Energy Inc.'s ( NYSE:CTRA ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.68 on...

  • ‘The market only cares about taking your money’: YouTube's Humbled Trader says 90% of day traders fail, but these 3 tips could help you thrive

    It's not for the faint of heart, but follow this advice to give yourself the best shot.

  • 14 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 14 best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more growth stocks, go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. The Federal Reserve in the United States recently released a policy statement in which it hiked […]

  • Is This Your Last Chance to Buy Roku Under $50?

    Just when you think that Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is ready for a primetime comeback it finds a way to stumble like a midseason cancelation. With shares closing out the challenging week below $50, Roku has plummeted nearly 90% from the all-time highs it hit last summer. Roku isn't perfect, obviously, but could the recent sell-off be overdone?

  • Disadvantages of Roth IRAs Every Investor Should Know

    Before you open a retirement account, you should know the disadvantages of Roth IRAs, including income limits. Learn about the drawbacks of Roth IRAs.

  • The Only 2 Index Funds in Warren Buffett's Portfolio -- and How They Could Make You Money

    Buffett highly recommends owning S&P 500 index funds. And he practices what he preaches with these two.