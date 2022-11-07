Insurance Brokerage Market to Grow by USD 101.94 Bn, Increased Demand For Insurance Policies to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insurance Brokerage Market by Type (Non-life insurance and Life insurance) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the insurance brokerage market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 101.94 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insurance Brokerage Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Increased demand for insurance policies is notably driving the insurance brokerage market growth. The global insurance brokerage market witnesses a high demand for accident insurance, life insurance, medical insurance, vehicle insurance, liability insurance, and property insurance. Increased awareness about the benefits of insurance policies will propel the demand for such policies during the forecast period.

Market Challenges: Direct purchase of insurance policies by customers is the major challenge impeding the insurance brokerage market growth. To minimize the impact of direct purchases and to provide enhanced customer experiences, insurance brokerage firms have resorted to online distribution strategies. Such strategies help the key market vendors retain their customer base. Thus, direct purchasing of insurance hampers the growth of the global insurance brokerage market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The global insurance brokerage market is fragmented due to the presence of major global players as well as regional players. As value-added services help in propelling the market's growth in coming years, most insurance brokerage firms have started focusing on cross-selling their insurance products by providing additional coverage to clients. In the market in focus, the competitors differentiate themselves on product features, innovative solutions, pricing, brand recognition, and product portfolio. They also focus on expanding their businesses and geographical presence to increase their profit margins and market share. Insurance brokerage firms will likely focus on automated product distribution and selling during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The insurance brokerage market report is segmented by type (non-life insurance and Life insurance) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for insurance brokerage in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Insurance Brokerage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 101.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acrisure LLC, Alliant Insurance Services Inc., AmWINS Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Assured Partners Inc., Beacon Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., Brown and Brown Inc., Funk Group GmbH, HUB International Ltd., Lockton Companies, Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., Navnit Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd., NFP Corp., Pragmatic Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd., Regent Insurance Brokers (Europe) GmbH, Truist Financial Corp., USI Insurance Services, and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

