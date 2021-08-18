U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.67
    -0.79 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8020
    +0.2270 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,861.82
    -4.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Insurance Bureau of Canada Statement Following Liberal Party of Canada's Announcement on Climate Resilience

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, in British Columbia, Liberal Party of Canada leader Justin Trudeau announced that, if re-elected, his government will build on the success of the EnerGuide home rating system for energy efficiency by developing a companion approach for scoring the climate resilience of our homes. Additionally, Trudeau introduced other new programs to encourage homeowners to take climate adaptation measures to better protect their homes from the effects of climate change.

Insurance Bureau of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Insurance Bureau of Canada)
Insurance Bureau of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Insurance Bureau of Canada)

Specifically, he announced an expanded home retrofit program that will help subsidize homeowners for everything from fire-resistant shingles to better waterproofing for basements. The new climate adaptation home rating program will provide access to experts to help homeowners navigate the retrofits process.

As with EnerGuide, this new system can be used by governments, insurers and banks to support and reward Canadians who take positive actions to protect their homes from the growing impacts of climate change.

Following the announcement, Robin Edger, National Director, Climate Change, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), issued the following statement:

"IBC has been advocating for these measures with all parties and we welcome today's announcement by Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau.

For many Canadians, their home is their greatest investment, and this is an important step toward helping homeowners bolster their financial security against the impacts of climate change.

This year's wildfire season in Canada has had a devastating impact on many homeowners and communities. These are the most recent events that must catalyze action to keep Canadians safe from the increasing impacts of climate change. Wildfires are currently tearing across British Columbia's Okanagan region, moving so quickly that people are now evacuating the places they previously fled to. And as bad as it has been this summer, climate change is expected to bring longer and larger wildfire seasons in the future.

This is a climate change election. IBC welcomes this focus on protecting homes and communities from the increasing impacts of wildfires and severe weather. All political parties and the media must join voters in focusing on the most important, urgent and challenging issue of our time during this election."

About Insurance Bureau of Canada
Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up 90% of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

For media releases and more information, visit IBC's Media Centre at www.ibc.ca. Follow us on Twitter @InsuranceBureau and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/18/c7534.html

