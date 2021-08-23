U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

Insurance Care Direct Chief Operating Officer John D. Doak Appointed to Coalition Against Insurance Fraud's Amicus Committee

·2 min read

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Care Direct (ICD), one of the nation's largest health and life insurance agencies, announced today that the company's Chief Operating Officer John D. Doak has been appointed to the Amicus Committee of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud. For more than 20 years, the Amicus Committee has been a key anti-fraud voice to American courts and the committee regularly weighs in on both federal and state cases.

Insurance Care Direct Chief Operating Officer John D. Doak
Insurance Care Direct Chief Operating Officer John D. Doak

"I look forward to John D. Doak's work as a member of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud's amicus review where his expertise will help continue the Coalition's legacy of influential briefs," said Matthew J. Smith, Executive Director of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud.

Mr. Doak, a recognized insurance industry leader, served as Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner from 2011 to 2019. Previously, he served in corporate positions at Marsh, Aon Risk Services, HNI Risk Services, and Ascension Insurance.

Throughout his career Mr. Doak has made combating fraud to protect consumers and drive accountability throughout the insurance industry a priority. Mr. Doak has served as chair of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Antifraud Task Force, served on the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud's Executive Committee, and testified about insurance fraud issues before the U.S. Senate.

"John Doak is a man of character and integrity who has worked for decades to fight fraud and protect consumers," said Seth Cohen, co-chair of ICD. "Since he joined ICD in 2019, Mr. Doak has led the company's industry engagement efforts and in 2019 ICD joined the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud at his request. ICD continues to support his work with the Coalition and on behalf of ICD, I congratulate Mr. Doak on his new role as a member of the Coalition's Amicus Committee."

Mr. Doak is a core member of ICD's leadership team along with CEO former U.S. Senator E. Benjamin Nelson and the company's Board of Advisors. As ICD's Chief Operating Officer, he is responsible for the day-to-day alignment of the Company's operations across the enterprise.

About Insurance Care Direct
Founded in 2001, Insurance Care Direct has grown into one of the largest health and life insurance agencies in the country. The Company offers a wide array of competitive products along with comprehensive software to aid insurance professionals in their sales, marketing, and lead management. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Insurance Care Direct is a family-owned business and is heavily involved in the local Florida community.

Insurance Care Direct (PRNewsfoto/Insurance Care Direct)
Insurance Care Direct (PRNewsfoto/Insurance Care Direct)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurance-care-direct-chief-operating-officer-john-d-doak-appointed-to-coalition-against-insurance-frauds-amicus-committee-301360863.html

SOURCE Insurance Care Direct

