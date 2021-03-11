Insurance Carriers Industry | BizVibe Adds New Insurance Carrier Companies Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their insurance carriers industry group.
Companies listed under the NAICS category for insurance carriers are defined as being primarily engaged in underwriting annuities and insurance policies and investing premiums to build up a portfolio of financial assets to be used against future claims. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with insurance carrier companies from all over the world.
BizVibe's Insurance Carriers Industry Group Contains the Following:
Detailed company profiles, spanning across 100+ countries
20+ related product and service categories
Company news tracking
What's in a Company Profile?
Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.
Company performance and risk monitoring
Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
Top Countries
BizVibe's platform contains 25,000+ insurance carrier company profiles which span across 100+ countries:
15,000+ companies in USA
5,500+ companies in UK
900+ companies in Canada
400+ companies in Australia
300+ companies in India
Products and Services
BizVibe categorizes all insurance carriers into 20+ product and service categories including:
Health insurance carriers
Auto insurance carriers
Travel insurance carriers
Tenant insurance carriers
Specialty insurance carriers
News Tracking
BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within insurance carrier categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:
Financial News
M&A Partnerships
Product/Service Launches
Management Moves
Compliance and Legal News
Finance Industry Companies
The insurance carriers industry group is a part of BizVibe's finance and insurance industry. There are 11 finance and insurance industry groups in total. Discover finance and insurance companies for related industry groups:
Agencies, Brokerages, and Other Insurance Related Activities
Insurance and Employee Benefit Funds
Securities and Commodity Exchanges
Financial Investment Activities
Activities Related to Credit Intermediation
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
