Insurance Education Association (IEA) Announces Hire of Brian Allain as Chief Executive Officer.

·2 min read

IEA Welcomes Brian Allain as Chief Executive Officer.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Education Association (IEA), a leading provider in professional training programs in workers' compensation, disability management, human resources, and risk management, announces that Brian Allain has been named as Chief Executive Officer.

The leader in professional development for career advancement. (PRNewsfoto/Insurance Education Association)
The leader in professional development for career advancement. (PRNewsfoto/Insurance Education Association)

Mr. Allain has more than 20 years of experience in marketing and sales, including over a decade of senior management experience, strategic development, and plan execution at Professionals In Human Resources Association (PIHRA), most recently as Chief Operating Officer.

Michael Bell, IEA's Managing Director states that "since its re-launch in 2020, IEA has renewed its dedication to leading the industry in career-building professional development and training. With his impressive track record helping organizations devise and implement strategies that support their core vision, we are excited to welcome Brian Allain as he builds the next chapter in IEA's 150-year success story."

"IEA has a long history and strong reputation in the industry. I am excited to join the team and build on that reputation." said Mr. Allain. "IEA has great educational content and a talented management and operations team that uniquely positions the organization for continued success. I look forward to building on the brand and history while moving forward in a new direction with a new vision."

Mr. Allain joins the team as IEA prepares to launch its Spring 2022 schedule of classes, in workers' compensation, disability management, and risk management.

ABOUT IEA

IEA creates and delivers professional development and continuing education in workers' compensation, disability management and risk management. With more than 150 years in service, it provides a range of courses, webinars, and on-demand training to help insurance professionals meet their career development goals. Learn more at www.ieatraining.org.

Media Contact:
Martina Quinn
martina@ieatraining.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurance-education-association-iea-announces-hire-of-brian-allain-as-chief-executive-officer-301464370.html

SOURCE Insurance Education Association

