Insurance Navy's Spanish Website Launches

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Navy launched its Spanish-translated website. The site features a quote calculator, specialized coverage pages, location listings, and all the features of the original site. Spanish-speaking policyholders can also use the site to make payments, file claims, and handle renewals.

"Translating our site into Spanish and giving it its own web page was a move that was entirely inspired by our customer base," says Insurance Navy CEO Fadi Sneineh, "Our locations in Little Village and Back of The Yards are the go-to places for insurance in those communities. Communities like these are driven by Spanish speakers and make up a huge part of our policyholders."

Insurance Navy has been providing low-cost insurance all over the Chicagoland area for over a decade and has become the fastest-growing insurance agency in Illinois. They opened a new location in Berwyn. Insurance Navy's bilingual agents have been at the forefront of helping Hispanic communities find affordable basic and SR22 coverage.

As previously mentioned, current policyholders will have 24-hour access to their auto, renters, motorcycle, or homeowners policy and premium payments. Interested visitors to the site can view their wide range of products beyond car insurance, like life, boat, Mexico travel. They can also stay informed with the Insurance Navy blog.

"Another aspect of a Spanish website is the abundance of content that our Spanish-speaker policyholders will now fully understand. Some customers using the map may be surprised to find out that they live close to one of our locations. It's also all about communication, which is key in the insurance world so that everything goes smoothly," Sneineh said.

You can visit the Insurance Navy Spanish Language website at https://www.insurancenavy.com/es/

About Insurance Navy:
Insurance Navy is a provider of non-standard auto insurance, selling products in over 30 storefronts, a call center, and online (www.insurancenavy.com) in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Texas, and California. In addition to auto insurance, the company sells other financial products and services, including homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and roadside assistance.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurance-navys-spanish-website-launches-301463159.html

SOURCE Insurance Navy

