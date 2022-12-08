U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.70
    +25.78 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,762.18
    +164.26 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,070.47
    +111.92 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.68
    +13.78 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.06
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.40
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.33 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4870
    +0.0790 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6080
    +0.0840 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,974.89
    +147.38 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.25
    +4.56 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Insurance Product Management Gets Easier Thanks to Verisk’s Mozart Form Composer® Integration with FilingRamp

Verisk Analytics, Inc.
·3 min read
Verisk Analytics, Inc.
Verisk Analytics, Inc.

New integration enables Mozart® users to make form filings to regulators in one seamless workflow

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From composition to submission, insurers seeking to expedite form filings to regulators can now enjoy a seamless process with the integration of FilingRamp software with Mozart Form Composer®, Verisk’s platform for forms creation and management. The integration with FilingRamp gives Mozart users an end-to-end forms solution, where they can easily analyze, develop and submit updated forms to regulators in a single workflow.

How it works
Mozart can help insurers create and manage policy forms and endorsements across the entire product life cycle, helping to create significant workflow efficiencies and cost savings. Its advanced machine learning algorithms analyze an insurer’s forms for words and even concepts to help ensure their coverage language remains consistent across their portfolio. With a complete audit trail and workflow tools, insurers can work smarter while mitigating compliance risks.

Streamlining the filing process
Thanks to a new integration with FilingRamp, Mozart users can now file new and revised forms to state regulators through the System for Electronic Rates & Forms Filing (SERFF), the filing system managed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The integration enables Mozart users to centralize their forms management workflow and streamline what’s typically a multi-step process of manually interacting with SERFF to track filings and respond to regulator questions. FilingRamp features full two-way API integration with SERFF, helping to automate form submissions.

“We believe that the forms submission process needed to be modernized,” said Jeremy Battles, FilingRamp CEO. “FilingRamp and Mozart together allow insurers to submit filings with improved speed, shaving valuable time from the process. Faster submissions can lead to faster approvals, which helps insurers reduce paperwork and sell products more quickly.”

“By leveraging the advanced workflow, forms management and authoring tools within Mozart, insurers have been able to launch products faster while maintaining high levels of quality control and policy language consistency across their forms portfolio,” said Ron Beiderman, Senior Vice President of Commercial Lines Underwriting at Verisk. “The integration of Mozart and FilingRamp builds on this success by making it even easier for insurers to submit forms to regulators, creating powerful efficiencies that free them to focus on more strategic initiatives.”

To learn more about Mozart, visit verisk.com/mozart/. To learn more about FilingRamp, visit filingramp.com.

About Verisk
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

About FilingRamp
FilingRamp is modern, cloud-based software that is fully integrated with SERFF (2-way API) and allows companies to submit filings and respond to objections faster. It acts as a company’s single filings repository and lets them unlock their data with its search, reporting and library features. Companies can also enter custom data related to the filings, forms, and rates. FilingRamp has its own RESTful API, which means it can integrate with other software a company uses. It’s also configurable with Microsoft Teams and Slack. A rapidly growing software company, FilingRamp is the industry’s top filings software solution and provides its customers with an objective competitive advantage in getting filings approved faster.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Ali Herbert 201-469-3998 ali.herbert@verisk.com


Recommended Stories

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • Mysterious, Dirt-Cheap Oil Is Being Marketed to Houston Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The offer seemed too good to be true: Up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 discount to the US benchmark. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtT

  • Short Sellers’ Damning Reports May Get Harder to Google

    (Bloomberg) -- Targets of damning reports by short sellers and other critics of corporate performance can insist that Google cuts internet search links to the research — but only if they can show it’s wrong, according to the European Union’s top court. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Workin

  • FedEx's top HR exec, Chris Winton, leaves to take role at Tesla working for Elon Musk

    MBJ reported last month that FedEx’s top HR executive, Chris Winton, had left the job to take an outside position. Now we know who his new boss is: Elon Musk.

  • Keystone Pipeline Is Shut Down After Oil Spills Into Creek in Kansas

    (Bloomberg) -- TC Energy Corp. declared force majeure on its Keystone oil pipeline system after an oil spill into a Kansas creek forced the company to shut the line, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study

  • Comcast Customers Are Not Going to Like This

    The highly-disliked cable and internet giant is making a move that's going to anger some subscribers.

  • Exxon’s US Workers Get Inflation-Busting Pay Hike as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is awarding US employees above-inflation pay increases just weeks after the Texas oil giant posted its highest quarterly profit, underlining how strong 2022 has been for the fossil-fuel industry while other sectors like technology and finance cut jobs.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the

  • 3 Tech Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Even though tech stocks are deep in bear market territory, they're still a better play than crypto.

  • There's Reason For Concern Over Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN) Price

    It's not a stretch to say that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:REGN ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of...

  • U.S. extends three firms' export ban over China exports

    The U.S. Commerce Department will continue to deny three U.S.-based firms' export privileges, the government announced on Thursday, saying the companies had illegally exported satellite, rocket and defense technology to China. The extension came after new concerns about Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc, Rapid Cut LLC and U.S. Prototype Inc, which the Commerce Department said in a June 7 order had sent technical drawings and blueprints from U.S. customers to manufacturers in China to 3-D print satellite, rocket and defense-related prototypes without authorization.

  • This once good company has created two great ones – investors should own both

    Market noise has been loud this year and it has been difficult for investors to look beyond the hysteria whipped up by their peers to focus on information and fundamentals. Sentiment has also been highly changeable, which has led to volatile stock prices that in many cases materially diverge from underlying business valuations.

  • Can you still retire on $1 million? That’s what today’s millionaires want to know.

    The financial turmoil of this year has given us many more opportunities for retirement portfolios than existed a year ago.

  • Five energy companies are seeing big stock buying from their executives after this year’s big run

    Oil will trade a lot higher next year, and energy stocks are still cheap. It will trade up 16% on average next year and spike up over 25%, says Francisco Blanch, the Bank of America head of global commodities and derivatives research. In a press briefing last week, he predicted Brent crude oil (BRN00) will average $100 per barrel next year, and trade as high as $110.

  • If You Delay Retirement, You Should Also Delay This

    For many reasons, including rising costs of living and longevity, Americans are delaying their retirement. While workers in the past would try to hang it up at around 62, workers now are frequently planning on working into their 70s. If … Continue reading → The post If You Delay Retirement, You Should Also Delay This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Swisscom, Deutsche Telekom AG and Telefonica

    Swisscom, Deutsche Telekom AG and Telefonica have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • How Can I Tell If My Retirement Contributions Are Actually Going Into My 401(k)?

    Money deducted from your paycheck for contributions to a 401(k) retirement savings plan, or to repay a loan from your plan, is supposed to go directly to the investments you've selected. If it doesn't, the U.S. Dept. of Labor and … Continue reading → The post Want to Make Sure Your Retirement Contributions Actually Going Into Your 401(k)? This New Rule Could Help appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were flying higher today after the database software company posted strong results in its third-quarter earnings report. MongoDB, which specializes in NoSQL database software, trounced estimates in its latest update and even reported a surprise profit. Its cloud-based product, Atlas, again led the way with 61% growth and now makes up 63% of total revenue.

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • Disney+ streaming service launches with major advertisers

    The ad-supported version of the Disney+ service launched Thursday, attracting major advertisers from different sectors, bringing in new revenue as Walt Disney Co strives to push its streaming business into profitability. Disney Advertising President Rita Ferro said more than 100 brands, from Mattel Inc to Marriott Hotels & Resorts, are participating in the launch, which Disney has been promoting to marketers and ad buyers since its May. Investor unhappiness about deepening losses hammered the company's stock and helped set the stage for the ouster last month of Chief Executive Bob Chapek, and return of longtime Disney leader, Bob Iger.

  • Crypto Hedge Fund BKCoin Fired Co-Founder Kang Over Misappropriated Investor Funds

    An ongoing case in a Florida district court alleges Kang misused $12 million in investor assets.