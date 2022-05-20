ReportLinker

Major companies in the insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage market include Allianz Group, Ping An Insurance, Axa Group, Anthem Inc. , China Life Insurance, Centene, People’s Insurance Company of China, Humana, Assicurazioni Generali S.

New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277920/?utm_source=GNW

p.A., and Japan Post Group.



The global insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage market is expected to grow from $6,254.86 billion in 2021 to $6,905.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The market is expected to grow to $9,762.37 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%.



The insurance, reinsurance, and insurance brokerage market consists of sales of insurance by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing insurance and related activities such as underwriting (assuming the risk and assigning premiums) policies, insurance brokerage, and reinsurance.The insurance industry is categorized based on the business model of the firms present in the industry.



Some insurance firms may offer other services financial or otherwise.Contributions and premiums are set based on actuarial calculations of probable payouts based on risk factors from experience tables and expected investment returns on reserves.



The value of the market is based on the premiums paid by those insured, both commercial and personal as well as the fees or commissions paid to brokers.



The main types of insurance, reinsurance, and insurance brokerage are insurance, insurance brokers and agents, reinsurance.Insurance refers to the life, health, or other insurance that is taken for protection in case of emergencies.



The various modes involved are online and offline modes that are used by corporate and individual end-users.



North America was the largest region in the insurance, reinsurance, and insurance brokerage market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the insurance, reinsurance, and insurance brokerage.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The rapid growth in internet penetration and increased risks associated with internet use for critical transactions is driving the demand for cyber insurance.Cyber insurance covers internet-based risks and risks related to information technology infrastructure.



It also covers property theft, business interruption, software and data loss, cyber extortion, network failure liability, cyber-crime, and physical asset damage. For instance, in 2021, according to the National Health Authority of India, an Indian government agency, there were 1.18 billion mobile connections, 600 million smartphones, and 700 million Internet users in India, which are increasing by 25 million every quarter. Therefore, the rapid growth in internet penetration and increased risks associated with internet use drives the insurance, reinsurance, and insurance brokerage market.



Peer-to-peer insurance is gradually gaining prominence both in emerging and developed markets driven by the reduced cost of premium in emerging countries resulting from improved internet penetration in those regions.Peer-to-peer insurance is based on pooling insurance premiums of participating individuals that can be used to compensate future uncertain losses and share the left-over amount among participants.



It aims to reduce premium and overhead costs than traditional Insurance Providers, decrease inefficiencies, and increase the transparency of businesses.



The countries covered in the insurance, reinsurance, and insurance brokerage market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277920/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



