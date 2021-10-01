U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

Insurance Securitization Startup Ledger Investing Launches a Casualty ILS Fund

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledger Investing, Inc. ("Ledger Investing"), a technology-driven marketplace for matching insurance risk to capital markets, today announced the closing of Nanorock Fund Ltd. ("Nanorock Fund"), an Insurance Linked Security (ILS) fund focused primarily on investing in casualty insurance risks through the Ledger Connect platform. Nanorock Fund Ltd. has been capitalized by a large pension plan and will invest in workers' compensation, general liability, commercial and private passenger auto liability as well as other casualty risks in the U.S. and Europe. It is the industry's first casualty insurance-focused ILS fund.

"We are honored to have received the backing of a sophisticated ILS institutional investor who shares our views on the opportunity for data driven investing in the casualty insurance market and is committed to growing the asset class," said Rajiv Punja, CEO of Ledger ILS Managers, LLC.

"The substantial commitment and strategic focus of the investor marks a pivotal point for the institutionalization of casualty securitization," added Samir Shah, CEO and co-founder of Ledger Investing. "The market continues to support our conviction that the most promising path for exponential growth is by leveraging technology to bring the ultimate capital providers closer to the risk originators, standardize securitization structures and provide industry-leading risk analytics and transparency."

"The Fund allows us to swiftly deploy capital to meet the long-term capacity needs of managing general agencies ("MGAs") and insurance companies while providing attractive and diversifying returns to our investor partner," said Brad Fischtrom, COO of Ledger Investing.

About Ledger

Ledger Investing, Inc. is an insurtech startup that has built a marketplace for connecting risk originators to capital providers. Ledger is financed by leading VCs and strategic insurance industry investors. Ledger ILS Managers, LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ledger Investing, Inc. and an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Ledger Capital Markets, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ledger Investing, Inc. and a securities broker/dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. https://www.ledgerinvesting.com/

Contact: contact@ledgerinvesting.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurance-securitization-startup-ledger-investing-launches-a-casualty-ils-fund-301389465.html

SOURCE Ledger Investing

