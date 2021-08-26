U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

Insurance Third Party Administrator Market to Reach $514.98 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Surge in adoption of third-party administrators in the health insurance industry, rise in need for operational efficiency and transparency in insurance business process drive the growth of the global insurance third-party administrator market. Moreover, during the pandemic, number of claims in health insurance increased significantly. Therefore, to effectively handle such high number of claims, the insurance companies are heavily investing in third-party administrator services.

Portland,OR, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global insurance third-party administrator market generated $280.69 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $514.98 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 321 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12907

Surge in adoption of third-party administrators in the health insurance industry, rise in need for operational efficiency and transparency in insurance business process drive the growth of the global insurance third-party administrator market. However, security issues and privacy concerns restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, technological advancements in third-party administrator services presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the insurance third-party administrator market expansion during the forecast period, owing to rise in digital transformation trend in insurance and surge in demand for third-party administration solutions that are hosted or managed on the cloud.

  • Moreover, during the pandemic, there is a rising number of claims in health insurance. Therefore, to effectively handle such high number of claims, the insurance companies are heavily investing in third-party administrator services.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global insurance third-party administrator market based on enterprise size, end user, service type, and region.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12907

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the life and health insurance segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global insurance third party administrator market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Insurance Third Party Administrator Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12907?reqfor=covid

Leading players of the global insurance third party administrator market analyzed in the report include harles Taylor, CORVEL, CRAWFORD & COMPANY, ESIS, ExlService Holdings, Inc., GALLAGHER BASSETT SERVICES, INC., Helmsman Management Services LLC, Meritain Health, SEDGWICK, and United HealthCare Services, Inc.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


