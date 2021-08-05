U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,402.75
    +8.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,751.00
    +61.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,096.25
    +22.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,199.30
    +7.60 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.29
    +0.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.00
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.05 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    17.97
    -0.07 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3889
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.1820 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,799.30
    +1,357.82 (+3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.48
    +54.71 (+5.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,687.58
    +103.50 (+0.38%)
     

InsureLife raising Seed round, signs major Insurance brands, to digitally connect Insurance Companies with Customers and Agents, improving sales process

·1 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureLife, a startup technology company in Raleigh, NC, has developed an AI-powered platform for Insurers that digitally connects their financial services products with consumers and agents, growing sales in a contactless world.

Investors in the Seed round include Nassau Financial Group, CFV Ventures, and several angel investors. InsureLife anticipates oversubscribing the Seed round.

InsureLife has secured distribution agreements with two major insurance companies - a leading Supplemental Health Insurer and Nassau Financial Group. Following the Seed round, InsureLife's priority will be launching with these companies to distribute their products with InsureLife's proprietary platform. InsureLife also intends to open its Series A round for growth capital later this year.

"We're thrilled and honored to partner with forward-thinking investors and insurance companies who see the value in modernizing the antiquated insurance distribution chain. We're excited to get moving with great brands like Nassau and one of the largest Supplemental Health Insurers and most recognized brands in the US. This round is the catalyst to many more growth opportunities that we're already exploring for InsureLife," said John Cammarata, InsureLife Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer.

CFV Ventures, Managing Partner Nat Clarkson said: "The InsureLife team has created a unique solution that addresses a real need in the insurance industry. We are excited to be working with the organization and look forward to being a part of its future growth."

Nassau Financial Group, Chief Marketing Officer Paul Tyler said: "We're proud of the continued success of the team. We believe in their mission for agents and consumers now more than ever. We're happy to see one of the early companies in our incubator, Nassau Re/Imagine, continue to gain momentum in the marketplace. In addition, we look forward to growing our Medicare Supplement insurance business in partnership with InsureLife's team."

Additionally, in 2020, InsureLife joined the Nassau Re/image incubator in Hartford, CT, and won their pitch competition. They also placed second in the Fintech Frontier Pitch Competition in Cincinnati, OH.

To learn more about InsureLife, visit the company's website.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurelife-raising-seed-round-signs-major-insurance-brands-to-digitally-connect-insurance-companies-with-customers-and-agents-improving-sales-process-301348878.html

SOURCE InsureLife

Recommended Stories

  • Vine Star and Musician Adam Perkins' Cause of Death Revealed 3 Months After He Died

    Adam Perkins died on April 11 at the age of 24

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why AMD Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    What happened  Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) climbed as high as $122.48 on Wednesday, marking a new record. As of 2:35 p.m. EDT, the popular tech stock was up more than 5%. So what AMD debuted its Radeon PRO W6000X series graphics processing units (GPUs) for Apple's Mac Pro desktop computers on Tuesday.

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit is piling into before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings. The stock market is on track to register a strong earnings quarter as more firms release their second quarter […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- are posting a tidy 2.3% gain as of 2:25 p.m. EDT Wednesday. In a note out this morning, Rosenblatt raised its price target on Nvidia stock 25% to $250 -- that's incidentally about 25% above where the stock trades today. Rosenblatt cites Nvidia's earnings power on "best-in-class AI" and its opportunities in next generation networking and data processing as well as autonomous driving software, and apparently believes even the company's 94-times-earnings valuation currently is not too much to pay for Nvidia stock.

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • Why SunPower Stock Dropped 11.8% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell as much as 11.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter 2021 financial results. SunPower's revenue was up 41.9% in the quarter to $308.9 million, and net income from continuing operations jumped from $55.9 million to $75.2 million, or $0.40 per share.

  • Why General Motors Stock Crashed Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings today, and the stock is reacting strongly. Revenue of $34.2 billion handily beat expectations of about $31 billion, but earnings per share came in short of estimates, which is what investors appear to be focusing on today. As of 12:50 p.m. EDT, GM shares were down 8.4% following the report.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Earnings Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Must Keep Rising for Current Valuation to Be Justified

    One of the standout features of the second quarter earnings reports released so far has been the incredible strength of digital advertising. Next week The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will be releasing second quarter results. It will be interesting to see how much of the growth in digital ad spend the company is capturing.

  • Why Phillips 66, Genesis Energy, and W&T Offshore Stocks are Getting Crushed Today

    A combination of falling oil prices, worries about the delta coronavirus variant, and reactions to earnings is sending most oil stocks down on Wednesday.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Roku Slides as Reopening Leads to Less Streaming Viewing

    (Bloomberg) -- Roku Inc. shares tumbled in extended trading on Wednesday after it reported second-quarter results that missed expectations on key metrics.The video-streaming platform company reported 55.1 million active customer accounts for the quarter and 17.4 billion streaming hours. The Bloomberg Consensus estimate had been for 55.8 million active customer accounts and 19.19 billion streaming hours.“In the near term, the varying rates of recovery from the pandemic around the world continue t

  • B2Gold Reports Strong Q2 2021 Results with Continued Strong Total Gold Production of 211,612 oz, 5% Above Budget; On Track to Meet or Exceed the Upper End of its Annual Production Guidance Range of 970,000 to 1,030,000 oz

    B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its operational and financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2021. The Company previously released its gold production and gold revenue results for the second quarter and first half of 2021. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Why GEO Group Is Soaring Today

    What happened  Shares of GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) were jumping 10% higher in afternoon trading after the private prison operator reported second-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations. So what GEO Group, which is organized as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, reported adjusted funds from operations of $0.

  • Why Facebook Stock Moved Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) rose more than 2% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is likely up primarily due to an overall bullish day for many growth stocks like Facebook. Explaining some of Facebook stock's move higher, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% as of this writing.