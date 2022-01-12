U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,727.03
    +13.96 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,270.23
    +18.21 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,208.79
    +55.34 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.20
    -8.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.46
    +1.24 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.00
    +9.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.43 (+1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1455
    +0.0082 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    +0.0075 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4350
    -0.8750 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,703.17
    +737.89 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.30
    +31.97 (+3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

InsureMyTrip's Academic Travel Insurance Program Now Offers Optional 'Interruption for Any Reason' Coverage

·3 min read

Higher education and K-12 say travel insurance is imperative for academic travel programs during the pandemic

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InsureMyTrip announced the addition of optional "Interruption for Any Reason" coverage to its Academic Explorer travel protection program. The program allows schools, K-12 and higher education, the ability to offer their students, faculty, and chaperons a travel insurance solution to protect the financial investment inherent in domestic and international trips.

Source: InsureMyTrip
Source: InsureMyTrip

The optional Interruption for Any Reason (IFAR) benefit offers the flexibility to end an academic trip early over concerns or issues not covered by their plan, including fears related to the Covid-19 pandemic. IFAR reimburses up to 75% of uninsured travel arrangements if you interrupt your trip 48 hours or more after your departure date. (Benefits are subject to state and eligibility requirements. See plan document for complete details.)

"As schools continue to offer academic travel schedules, it is extremely important to mitigate the financial risks during the pandemic," says Suzanne Morrow, Vice President of Business Development for InsureMyTrip. "We are pleased to offer Interruption for Any Reason as an option for the innovative and unique Academic Explorer program. It is invaluable protection, especially during these uncertain times."

Along with the optional Interruption for Any Reason, the Academic Explorer travel protection program provides trip cancellation with additional travel insurance benefits including baggage, baggage delay, and travel delay as well as travel assistance services (not an insurance benefit).

Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage can also be added to the program in most states. This coverage may provide 75% reimbursement to those who need to cancel academic travel for a reason not otherwise covered by their plan, including cancellations due to fear of contracting COVID-19. A trip must be canceled no later than 2 days prior to the scheduled departure date. (CFAR benefits are subject to state and eligibility requirements. See plan document for complete details.)

Travel Insurance for Academic Travel

The Academic Explorer program, with insurance underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company, provides two different plans: Adventurer (offered direct by schools) and Discoverer (offered by educational travel providers).

Some peril* highlights include U.S. Department of State Travel Advisories and civil disorder. Tuition can be included as an insurable trip cost in these plans. CFAR and IFAR coverages may be added to these plans in most states at an additional cost. **

*The plan contains additional perils. Additional terms apply to all perils described above. The perils for Trip Cancellation are not identical to the perils for Trip Interruption.

**Additional terms apply to Cancel for Any Reason and Interrupt for Any Reason coverages.

Insurance coverages are subject to the terms, limitations, and exclusions in the plans, including an exclusion for pre-existing conditions.

This Academic Explorer program is offered through schools, colleges, insurance brokers, and educational travel providers. Trip organizers interested in offering this innovative protection program can visit the following webpage for more information:

https://www.insuremytrip.com/about/education-program/

Topic Expert:
Crystal McKay
Travel Insurance Expert
news@insuremytrip.com

About InsureMyTrip
It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

About Crum & Forster
Crum & Forster, rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best (2020), is a national commercial property and casualty group of insurance companies wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health division has offered a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide. Plans are underwritten by the United States Fire Insurance Company. The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

InsureMyTrip.com corporate logo (PRNewsFoto/InsureMyTrip) (PRNewsFoto/InsureMyTrip)
InsureMyTrip.com corporate logo (PRNewsFoto/InsureMyTrip) (PRNewsFoto/InsureMyTrip)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insuremytrips-academic-travel-insurance-program-now-offers-optional-interruption-for-any-reason-coverage-301459774.html

SOURCE InsureMyTrip

Recommended Stories

  • Better Buy: Intel vs. AMD

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have experienced contrasting starts on the stock market in 2022, with the former heading higher despite the sell-off in tech stocks. AMD, meanwhile, has lost ground, as investors seem to be hitting the sell button on tech stocks trading at rich valuations thanks to a potential increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. On the other hand, the signs of a turnaround at Intel and its cheap valuation have probably made it an attractive bet for investors hunting for value plays.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7% in December, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Why Shares of Royal Philips Got Crushed Today

    Increased provisions for a product recall and the pandemic's impact on the installation of its medical equipment hurt the company in the fourth quarter.

  • Lessons Learned From a Failed IBM Investment

    The company has been giving away too much money

  • Down 15%, Is Innovative Industrial Properties a Buy?

    The marijuana industry is not currently popular with investors, to put it mildly. Despite being a consistently profitable company that doesn't actually grow or sell any weed itself, Innovative is being punished like its peers; its share price is down by over 15% so far this young year. Let's explore whether Innovative stock is a good buy or a dangerous falling knife investors should avoid.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Leads Mining Stock Rally; BHP Breaks Out

    FCX stock led a rally among mining stocks as the copper prices climbed on hopes for robust global growth as the omicron variant recedes.

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • Mark Cuban Doesn’t Believe in Bitcoin’s Role as a Hedge Against Inflation

    Billionaire investor Mark Cuban doesn’t believe the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin is a hedge against inflation and doesn’t think it will ever be.

  • Why Appian Stock Just Crashed 6.5%

    What happened Shares of low-code automation software platform Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) collapsed in an avalanche of selling Wednesday. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Appian stock is down 6.5%. You can blame Barclays Capital for that.

  • Stocks in focus: United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Rivian, Abercrombie & Fitch

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro and Emily McCormick break down four stock picks: United Airlines, Delta Airlines, Rivian, and Abercrombie & Fitch.

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • J.P. Morgan Bullish on These 3 Dividend Stocks for up to 9% Yield

    When it comes to forecasting the year ahead, it’s only natural to turn to the experts. No one has a crystal ball, to show what’s coming up, but the market’s most successful players – major league investors, corporate CEOs, financial gurus – have built their reputations by correctly interpreting the current signs, and following them to returns and profits. JPMorgan's Jaime Dimon stands tall in this company. Dimon heads the largest of the US banking firms; JPM controls $3.79 trillion in total asse

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Again

    Up-again, down-again semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is...up again as of 10:45 a.m. ET this morning -- up 2.4%, to be precise. Simply put, because I don't think the news surrounding Nvidia today is of the caliber needed to fuel a 2%-plus rise in stock price (which may not even sound like much, but remember -- a 2% gain in a $700 billion stock works out to a $14 billion change in valuation. Item No. 1: According to news site GurusFocus.com, two separate money managers, Lynch & Associates and Alan N. Hoffman Investment Management, added Nvidia shares to their portfolios in the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2021.

  • NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Get New Ratings. The Call Is to Buy Them All.

    Macquarie analyst Erica Chen launched coverage of three U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle makers on Wednesday.

  • Shopify Stock Has Dropped a Ton. Is It Time to Buy?

    The Canadian e-commerce giant has potential to boost revenue by about 30% over the next several years, William Blair analysts say

  • Tesla stock is 'a confidence gauge' for markets: Strategist

    TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita&nbsp;and Zack Guzman to discuss what investors are focused on amid higher inflation and earnings season.

  • Hedge Funds Are Buying AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of September 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.