Insurers Gain Easy Access to Critical Insights on Court Verdicts with New Verisk Database

New Addition to Verisk Dashboard Visualizes Insurance-Specific Court Decisions To Help Support Product Development, Underwriting and Claims

JERSEY CITY, NJ , Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Court decisions can profoundly impact insurance companies, affecting everything from the types of exposures carriers are willing to insure to reserve allocation and claim management strategies. The verdicts associated with these court decisions can vary significantly by jurisdiction, insurance topic, and amount, be challenging to access, and time-consuming and costly to research.

To help insurers address these challenges, Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has enhanced its insurance-specific legal dashboard, CourtSide™, with a Verdict Database. Verisk’s new Verdict Database provides aggregate verdict information by jurisdiction and insurance topic to support insurers’ daily decision making and strategic planning.

“The addition of the Verdict Database into CourtSide will provide carriers the ability to build a quantitative analysis of how courts are evaluating coverage issues and can help them consider the potential effects of social inflation on related court decisions,” said Deborah Morris, senior vice president of ISO Commercial Lines at Verisk. “With better line of sight into historic verdict scenarios, carriers are better equipped to consider potential exposures and address reserve allocations and settlements, while providing underwriting, claims and product teams the ability to incorporate court decision data into their daily decision making.”

New Verdict Data Expands CourtSide’s Capabilities

The addition of the Verdict Database expands the capabilities of CourtSide, a Verisk solution which visualizes insurance legal decisions, providing jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction analytics and scoring on a wide range of insurance topics.

With the addition of the Verdict Database, CourtSide now provides:

Quantitative evaluations of coverage issues designed to assist with product management, underwriting and claims

Comparisons of aggregate verdict data between state and federal courts that will provide a better understanding of variabilities between different jurisdictions and courts

Information on “nuclear verdicts” related to various coverage issues, providing a better understanding of “worst-case scenario” exposures and claims

About Verisk

