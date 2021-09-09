U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

Insurers Learn How to Reimagine Employee Benefits at Webinar

·2 min read

Through digital transformation, employee benefits insurers can achieve hyper-personalization; Jim Harris, disruptive innovation expert and bestselling author, tells how; For friends and clients of Global IQX

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Discover how insurance companies are future-proofing their employee benefits businesses and embracing uncertainty at the Global IQX Annual Conference.

Jim Harris, a thought leader on disruptive innovation, will share the secrets to understanding the current benefits landscape and how digital trends have radically transformed customer expectations.

Sponsored by Global IQX, the webinar will take place Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 12 PM to 1 PM EST. Clients, friends and participants will learn about:

  • The digital trends driving the sale and delivery of group and voluntary benefits.

  • How benefits providers can meet the demand for hyper-personalization.

  • How COVID-19 has accelerated transformation in employee benefits.

  • How to overcome the organizational challenges to transformation.

All participants will receive Harris's eBook. To register, click here.

Following Jim Harris's keynote, Global IQX will host a second session for clients only, demonstrating the company's latest AI and productivity enhancements for employee benefits sales and underwriting automation.

Harris advises organizations on how digital innovation can be used to cut costs, re-engineer processes, create new distribution models, and mitigate risks. He speaks on innovation and creativity, customer relationship management, eLearning, creating learning organizations, environmental leadership, energy efficiency, strategic planning, and creating a common organizational mission and vision.

About Global IQX

Global IQX provides North America's leading AI-driven automated sales and underwriting solution for group and voluntary benefits providers.

Global IQX offers a cloud-based suite of business-configurable modules and microservices that digitize, streamline and automate the new-business and renewal processes for true group and experience rating for all group and voluntary products. Some of the world's largest insurance companies use Global IQX.

https://www.globaliqx.com

Jim Harris, disruptive innovation expert and bestselling author

Media Contacts:

Stephen Boucher, Global IQX
Stephen.boucher@globaliqx.com
613-723-8997 ext. 232

Henry Stimpson
Stimpson Communications
508-647-0705
Henry@StimpsonCommunications.com

SOURCE: Global IQX



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660548/Insurers-Learn-How-to-Reimagine-Employee-Benefits-at-Webinar

