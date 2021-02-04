U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,828.50
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,644.00
    +17.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,442.75
    +48.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,153.90
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    56.06
    +0.37 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    -20.20 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    26.55
    -0.34 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1998
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.15
    -2.41 (-9.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.2120
    +0.1960 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,077.58
    +1,040.85 (+2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    757.02
    -10.65 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,522.57
    +14.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,341.95
    -304.55 (-1.06%)
     

This insurtech alleges its venture backer founded and funded a copycat: a founder's "nightmare"

Connie Loizos
·7 min read
Photo: Kim Schandorff/Getty Images

Relationships can be messy, including between startup founders and their venture investors. But in a case that takes messy to an extreme, an insurtech company in Santa Monica, Calif. called Sure is alleging that its Series A investor used privileged information to launch a very similar, New York-based startup called Boost.

Sure further assets that the venture firm -- 29-year-old IA Capital Group of New York -- has continued to "harass" Sure over information rights that it is no longer entitled to receive, given its conflicts of interest. As why he thinks there's still interest in his company, Sure's founder and CEO, Wayne Slavin, suggests that it's because Sure's growth is outpacing that of Boost. "We've grown headcount almost 50% through COVID," says Slavin. Sure now has annual recurring revenue in the "double digit millions" and is profitable, he adds, hinting that Boost has not fared as well.

Andy Lerner, a managing partner with IA Capital who has been with the firm since 1995, disputes Sure's characterization of events. "It's very important [to note] that we did not invest knowingly in two companies that were direct competitors," he said earlier today when asked about Sure's claims.

Alex Maffeo, a former investor with IA Capital Group who sat on Sure's board before incubating Boost inside the venture firm, then leaving to become its CEO, said in response to Sure's claims: "We have no knowledge of the situation between Sure and IA Capital, nor do we receive any information about any of the companies in IA's portfolio. I haven't worked at the firm for almost four years now, and Boost has been focused on the same mission to power insurtech startups and other digital distribution partners from the start. We have always and continue to wish Wayne and his team nothing but the best as both of our companies thrive in our respective lanes."

So what went so awry here? The conflict between the two sides dates back to nearly 2017, when IA Capital led an $8 million Series A round for Sure. More specifically, it wrote the company a $2 million check from a fund whose sole limited parter is the insurance giant Prudential.

Lerner says that at the time, Sure was a "mobile insurance distributor," one that was focused on items in transit, including, "flight insurance, smart phone insurance, baggage insurance." Slavin says this is false, however. He says Sure -- which sells its software as a service to large companies like Tesla, Intuit, Mastercard, and other customers that use its technology to run their digital insurance programs -- had already begun working instead on an embedded insurance API strategy soon after its seed round closed in 2015.

That Boost offers the same service today could be coincidence, but Slavin doesn't think so. In fact, according to both sides, a rift began to emerge soon after IA Capital, which invests solely in insuretech startups, began working on an internal program called "Project Boost" led by Maffeo. The original idea, says Slavin, was for this company to offer insurtech startups the capital needed to quickly bring new insurance products to market, and for it to raise $40 million toward this end. When a big round didn't materialize, IA Capital and Maffeo pivoted and with seed funding from IA Capital, Maffeo resigned as an investor and joined what became Boost Insurance as CEO.

The crux of the problem, says Slavin, is that without discussing these moves with Sure, Boost quickly began to "drift in our lane."

To Slavin, this was especially worrisome given that Maffeo had spent almost a full year on the Sure board and understood its prospects, some of the intricacies of its tech, and what was on its roadmap. Unsure of how to fight back, it decided with its board to invoke a provision of its investment documents with IA Capital that at least enabled it to stop providing IA Capital with the same level of information to which it was entitled earlier. By late 2019, it stopped sending IA Capital anything at all.

That hasn't sat so well with Lerner, who maintains that Sure and Boost "are not that similar," and that, in any case, because "once in a while they overlap," his firm hopped off the board when Sure closed its Series B round in 2018, a $12.5 million financing led by the publicly traded insurance holding company W. R. Berkley.

More, says Lerner, after some "back and forth," IA Capital agreed to accept a more bare-bones "income statement and balance sheet, so we [could] value and report on Sure to our LPs every quarter. We didn't ask for any sensitive information or technical information or who its customers are. We basically just wanted financial information to do our audit and value our stake . . . and Sure said they wanted to send us zero information."

With some animus now on both sides, what happens from here is the biggest question.

Slavin suggests he was willing to quietly endure the bad governance "nightmare that we're living and that [IA Capital] just won't acknowledge," he says. But a surprise letter from IA Capital's attorneys a few days before this past Christmas -- one that asked for private shareholder information -- went too far, he says.

Earlier this week, he wrote to all of Sure's shareholders and told them about such these behind-the-scenes wranglings for the first time. Through Sure's attorney, Evan Bienstock of Fenwick & West, the company also told IA Capital that if its investor, Prudential, wants more information about Sure, Sure will provide it to the insurance giant directly. (Prudential did not respond to a request for comment this afternoon.)

"I probably should have stood up to the bully sooner," says Slavin. "But it's really hard when, as the founder, you know you might need that reference check. You might need that gatekeeper to help you along, even though they're not necessarily looking out for the interests of the company and the interests of the other shareholders."

Lerner meanwhile suggests it's all been a big misunderstanding, that IA Capital didn't realize there was a potential conflict until Boost was "already well underway."

He added that IA Capital wants to "have a great relationship with [Sure]. We regret that there's a dispute. We just want them to send us the minimal information so we can audit and do our report to our LPs in the future."

Said Lerner: "I think we're reasonable, and we wanted to work things out. They're an insuretech that seems to be doing well, and we're a large insuretech VC, and we could certainly be helpful to them."

Asked why IA Capital doesn't simply sell its shares to existing shareholders, or let Sure buy them back in order to resolve the situation, Lerner claimed his venture firm would be willing to sell its shares, but he said it would first "need some information to evaluate what's a fair price."

Alas, Slavin, who says Sure has bumped up against Boost twice recently to win recent deals, says he doesn't see how that happens at this point. Too much damage has been done. Besides, he says, "Andy can discern revenue run rates from a financial statement; he can figure out how big our contracts are based on what he’s asking."

And so it drags on for all parties.

Sure has raised $23.1 million in funding to date, including from Menlo Ventures and ff Venture Capital.

Boost has meanwhile raised $17 million, including from Coatue, Greycroft, and Tusk Venture Partners.

Slavin says that IA Capital owns less than 5% of Sure. Lerner today declined to say how much of Boost that IA Capital owns.

Latest Stories

  • These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up

    China is attempting to dominate the projected $802 billion electric vehicle market, but America could pull ahead with the help of innovative companies.

  • Nokia Sees Revenue Drop in 2021 in Fight for Market Share

    (Bloomberg) -- Nokia Oyj said it expects revenue to continue to drop this year as the telecommunications equipment maker battles share loss and falling prices for its products in some markets.Sales are expected to be between 20.6 billion euros and 21.8 billion euros ($24.7 billion to $26.2 billion), the company said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts had predicted about 21.5 billion euros for 2021, according to the average in a Bloomberg survey.Adjusted operating profit in the fourth quarter fell to 1.1 billion euros, better than the average analyst estimate of 955.3 million euros.Key Insights“We expect 2021 to be challenging, a year of transition, with meaningful headwinds due to market share loss and price erosion in North America,” Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said in the statement.Lundmark said in an interview on Thursday that the mobile networks business will have “a reset” this year because of lower market share in North America, but said he still sees 5G competitiveness improving. In Europe, the company has won contracts from wide-scale bans of Huawei Technologies Co. equipment.Lundmark is working on a larger transformation and has vowed to do “whatever it takes” to stop losing market share. That includes investing more in research and development.The company’s board won’t propose a dividend for 2020 as it focuses on investing in 5G and other strategic areas.Nokia will also look for ways to cut costs as it simplifies its operations, though Lundmark declined to elaborate.Net sales in the fourth quarter fell 5% to 6.57 billion euros. That compares with the average analyst estimate of 6.51 billion euros.Nokia also retained its guidance for an adjusted operating margin in the range of 7% to 10%.Market ContextShares fell 0.8% to 3.76 euros at 9:47 a.m. in Helsinki. Nokia trades at about 18 times its estimated earnings per share for the coming year.The shares are up about 19% this year, compared with a 6.4% gain for the Stoxx Europe 600 Telecommunications index.Nokia’s stock was entangled last week in bouts of speculative trading after being touted on a Reddit forum, sending the shares up about 17% and prompting the company to issue a statement saying it wasn’t aware of any developments that could have a bearing on its stock. The price of its American depositary receipts doubled at one point mid-week.Get MoreGet the fourth-quarter earnings numbers here.Nokia has scheduled a capital markets day for March 18 and is planning to hold its annual general meeting on April 8.(Updates with comments from the CEO from the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Stock, Reddit Picks Rebound As Mark Cuban Sees More Short Squeezes

    GameStop stock and AMC Entertainment were up Wednesday after plunging earlier this week as the Reddit-fueled stock craze showed signs of cooling off.

  • Which Chinese Electric Vehicle Stock Will Grow The Most By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about; interested in; or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios. Electric vehicle manufacturers and EV service companies continue to be in the spotlight for 2021. We recently surveyed 500 Benzinga investors and traders on Chinese electric vehicle stocks and asked over the next year, which stock will have the largest percentage gain? Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Nio Vs. Xpeng Vs. Li Auto Of the respondents, 62% told Benzinga Nio will grow the most by the end of the year. Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. The Shanghai-based EV maker reported a total of 7,225 vehicle deliveries for the month of January. This figure represents a record number of vehicle deliveries and 352% year-over-year growth for Nio. See Also: How To Buy Nio Stock Next, 21% of investors believe Xpeng will gain the most by 2022. Xpeng is one of China’s leading smart electric vehicle companies. It was founded in 2015 with a vision to bring Smart EVs to Chinese consumers through innovation in autonomous driving, smart connectivity and core vehicle systems. Much like Nio’s January success, Xpeng reported a total of 6,015 vehicle deliveries for the month. This figure represents a 470% year-over-year increase. Traders and investors who participated in this week’s study were the least confident in Li Auto’s growth prospects over the next year, as just 17% of respondents said shares of Li Auto would grow the most in 2021. Li Auto is an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market. The company is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Li Auto started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019. With Li ONE, the company leverages its in-house technology to focus on smart technology and autonomous driving solutions. Li Auto reported a 355.8% year-over-year gain in vehicle deliveries in January. The Beijing-based EV maker delivered 5,379 Li-One vehicles for the month. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why Snap, Alibaba, Tilray, Aurora And Aphria Are MovingShould Apple Try To Acquire Netflix Or Peloton In 2021?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dave Portnoy Stakes $700K On AMC Again After Exiting All 'Meme Stocks'

    Dave Portnoy said he purchased $700,000 worth of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares Wednesday. What Happened: The Barstool Sports owner told Fox Business host Stuart Varney that he bought back into the theater chain after exiting positions in the Reddit hot stocks earlier on Tuesday. “I put in $700,000 into AMC this morning,” Portnoy told Varney, adding that he was “up” $60,000 on his investment. Portnoy also revealed that he had invested a “little bit” in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) and Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD). When he was asked as to when he would exit the stocks, Portnoy said, “That’s all feel... I think it could have another run.” Portnoy said his investment was not based on “fundamentals,” but rather it was akin to “watching the ball bounce... black, red or green in a roulette wheel.” Why It Matters: The celebrity blogger had earlier tweeted that he had sold all his meme stocks and blamed Robinhood for the loss. I have officially sold all my meme stocks. I lost 700k ish. Vlad and company stole it from me and should be in jail. pic.twitter.com/qXP1N1UFil — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 2, 2021 Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev was grilled by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday after the brokerage imposed restrictions on the short squeeze frenzy stocks. Portnoy joined Benzinga’s “Power Hour” last week and expressed his displeasure at brokers. “People need to go to jail,” said Portnoy — adding, “Robinhood needs to know this is the end of their company.” Price Action: AMC shares closed almost 14.7% higher at $8.97 on Wednesday and fell 4.12% to $8.60 in the after-hours session. Related Link: WallStreetBets Gets Shoutouts From Cuban, Portnoy, Musk, AOC: Who's Saying What See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaA Hedge Fund Bet In Favor Of GameStop And Made Away With 0M In Reddit-Fueled RallyCan Bitcoin Be The Next GameStop? The Word On The Street© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Marijuana Stocks Jump On Legalization Hopes, Retail Rally; Are Any Good Buys Now?

    Marijuana stocks surged as a Democratic Senate adds to cannabis legalization momentum. Are any pot stocks good buys now amid profitability challenges?

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Tracking insiders’ stock purchases can make a viable investment strategy. Corporate insiders – the company officers and board members – are naturally positioned to be in the know, to know how company policies and performance will impact stock prices. They can use that knowledge to inform their own stock purchases – but not unfairly. By law, they must disclose publicly their own stock holdings, and the general public can learn from those purchases and sales. Insider moves can informative or uninformative. The latter are simple shifts in portfolio holdings, usually not of great magnitude, done to tweak an ownership percentage or adhere to a tax regulation. The informative moves, however, are different. These are the big-number buys and sells – and when an insider, or several insiders, start making informative share moves, market watchers should take note. These are signs that something big may be in store. TipRanks follows the insiders’ trades, making use of the publicly published stock moves to track them. The Insiders’ Hot Stocks page provides the scoop on which stocks the market’s insiders are buying so that you can make informed purchases. We’ve picked two stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you. Brown & Brown (BRO) Brown & Brown is an insurance company – one that does over $2.3 billion in annual business. The company is based in Florida, boasts a market cap of $12.4 billion, has 300 office locations, and is the fifth largest insurance broker in the US. Brown & Brown deals in risk management, offering insurance products for customers of all sizes: government agencies, professional organization, businesses, corporations, and families and individuals. Brown & Brown has seen its revenues and earnings rise year-over-year during the corona crisis – which makes sense, as a stable and reliable insurance company should expect to see an increase in business during unsettled times. The 4Q20 results showed revenue of $642.1 million, up 10.9% yoy. Earnings came in at 34 cents per share, an increase of 25% yoy. On the insider front, Board of Directors member James Hay put down $433,750 for a purchase of 10,000 shares on January 29. This brings the insider sentiment here into positive territory. Truist analyst Mark Hughes, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, sees Brown & Brown as a solid choice for investors interesting in the insurance sector. “The company is generating solid organic revenue growth, margins should be steady-to-up this year, and M&A activity has been healthy, all of which should drive solid top- and bottom-line expansion in coming periods. We believe BRO shares remain a good way for investors to get exposure to the recovering economy and firming P&C pricing,” Hughes opined. In line with his optimistic approach, Hughes rates BRO a Buy, and his $55 price target indicates confidence in ~25% growth for the next 12 months. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here) Is the rest of the Street in agreement? As it turns out, the analyst consensus is more of a mixed bag. Split almost right down in the middle, 4 Buy ratings and 5 Holds were assigned in the last three months, giving BRO Moderate Buy status. With a $51.44 average price target, the potential twelve-month gain comes in at 17%. (See BRO stock analysis on TipRanks) Crown Castle (CCI) The second insider pick we’re looking at, Crown Castle, is a real estate investment trust with a twist. The company owns and manages communications infrastructure, specifically, the tower and transmitter locations so important to cellular networks. Crown Castle’s property portfolio includes more than 40,000 towers, 70,000 small cell locations, and 80,000 miles worth of connecting fiber optic cables. The rollout of the new 5G wireless network has been a boon to Crown Castle’s model in the past year. Crown Castle's revenues remained steady through 2020, ranging between $1.4 to $1.49 billion, with the third and fourth quarter results both at $1.49 billion. For Q4, that was an 11% yoy gain. For 2020 as a whole, CCI reported $5.3 billion, up 3.8% yoy. Crown Castle’s position was sound enough that the company raised its dividend payment by more than 10% in December. The new payment, $1.33 per common share, gives an annual payment of $5.32 and a yield of 3.2%. Turning to the insider trades, we find that Kevin Stephens, one of the company’s Directors, paid $328,300 for a bloc of 2,000 shares. Stephens now owns $671,000 worth of CCI; this recent purchase nearly doubled his total holding. 5-star analyst Colby Synesael, from Cowen, takes a highly bullish stance on Crown Castle. He notes that CCI has “a new agreement with Verizon in which the carrier has agreed to lease 15K small cells from Crown that will install over the next four years…" The analyst added, "[We] estimate the avg. ARPU is $500/mo. (w/ a 1.5% escalator), suggesting an initial annualized value of ~$90MM. The deal represents the company’s largest single small cell deal in its history… the deal raises Crown’s small cell backlog to ~30K from previously ~20K.” Synesael’s confidence is clear from his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock. His $197 price target suggests a one-year upside of 21%. (To watch Synesael’s track record, click here) Overall, Wall Street’s analysts like what they see here. CCI's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 8 recent reviews, breaking down to 7 Buys and a single Hold. CCI's average price target is $177.25, implying a 9% upside from the current share price of $177.25. (See CCI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Ford Motor terminates electric vehicle plans with China's Zotye

    Ford Motor has decided to terminate plans to launch electric vehicle joint ventures with China's Zotye Automobile, the U.S. auto giant said on Thursday. It said that China's electric vehicle industry and government policies had undergone major changes since the agreements were signed in 2017 and 2018, prompting Ford's decision. Ford didn't specify which changes triggered its move.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Amid Growing Apple Car Speculation?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Qualcomm Warning Shows Semiconductor Shortages Are Spreading

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the world’s largest smartphone chipmaker, warned it is struggling to meet demand, signaling that a global semiconductor shortage is spreading.“The shortage in the semiconductor industry is across the board,” said incoming Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon.Like most chipmakers, Qualcomm outsources production to companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. These suppliers are trying and so far failing to adjust to a vigorous rebound in demand. The auto sector has complained about this recently, but Qualcomm’s comments show the problems are broader.When the Covid-19 pandemic first struck in early 2020, chip orders initially collapsed. But remote work and studying has spurred demand for computers, while car buying has surged as people avoid public transport. That, in turn, has caused auto and electronics makers to re-up their chip purchases.Amon said orders for chips that run computers, cars and many other internet-connected devices are swamping the industry, which mostly relies on just a handful of factories in Asia. Supply should improve in the second half of 2021, he added.Qualcomm shares fell about 6% in extended trading. The stock closed at $162.30 on Wednesday in New York, leaving it up 6.5% in 2021.The company also reported quarterly results on Wednesday and gave an upbeat forecast. However, that didn’t satisfy some analysts and investors who have become more bullish on Qualcomm recently.Outgoing CEO Steve Mollenkopf said Qualcomm’s performance was curbed by supply constraints.Apple Inc., a major Qualcomm customer, said last week that sales of high-end iPhone 12 models were limited by the availability of some components. Earlier on Wednesday, General Motors Co. warned that a global semiconductor shortage will reduce production this year as the carmaker plans downtime at three plants.Qualcomm is the biggest maker of chips that connect smartphones to wireless networks and also supplies processors that give the devices their computer-like capabilities. With customers including Apple and Samsung, the company’s projections are a closely watched indicator of the health of the mobile phone market.In its fiscal first quarter, Qualcomm said revenue was $8.24 billion, a gain of 62% from a year earlier. Analysts, on average, projected $8.25 billion. Net income was $2.12 a share. Excluding certain items, profit was $2.17 a share, compared with Wall Street’s average estimate of $2.09.Last month, Qualcomm said Amon will succeed Mollenkopf, who will retire in June.(Updates with CEO comments in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Baby boomers are struggling in their 60s

    It was the postwar American dream, and millions considered it their birthright. Nearly 900,000 Americans between the ages of 60 and 69 lost their jobs between December 2019 and December 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a 5% decline in the number of employed people in that age group. Millions of Americans of all ages are suffering in COVID’s aftermath.

  • A perfect storm is brewing for interest rates to surge, says this bond expert

    Scott Peng, the founder and chief investment officer of New York investment manager Advocate Capital Management, says a perfect storm is being unleashed.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Double in 2021; Canaccord Says ‘Buy’

    How can we know just where the markets are heading? The new year started with an upward trend that nearly got derailed by a flashmob from Reddit – and suddenly we’re dealing with a rise in volatility. Covering the markets for Canaccord, Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes that the "extraordinary liquidity from corporate bond and equity new issuance, an ultra-friendly Fed, and further fiscal stimulus suggests any weakness – even if sharp – should prove temporary and be used as opportunity to ramp risk exposure.” If Dwyer is right, then the key now is finding the best opportunities. Some of his colleagues at Canaccord are zeroing in on biotech stocks. These names offer investors a combination of high risk and high reward – if a new drug candidate should prove successful, the profit potential rise dramatically in a short time. Conversely, one mishap can send shares crashing. We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two clinical-stage pharma companies that Canaccord’s analysts have tagged as likely winners – with the potential to double or more in value in the coming year. Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX) The first Canaccord pick we’re looking at is Cortexyme, a clinical-stage drug developer researching treatments for degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. The key point for investors in the Cortexyme story is the GAIN study. This is a Phase 2/3 study featuring drug candidate COR388, named atuzaginstat, a novel small-molecule lysine gingipain inhibitor, as a treatment for Alzheimer’s. The study follows 643 patients; the interim analysis, looking at the record of 300 of those patients, concluded in December with positive results, recommending that the full 1-year study continue as planned to final analysis. Investors, however, were hoping the trial would stop earlier for futility or overwhelming efficacy and, in reaction, sent the stock tumbling as news broke. Ahead of the top-line data read out, which is expected in 4Q21, Canaccord analyst Sumat Kulkarni believes that now is the time to pull the trigger. “Given the significant unmet need and market opportunity in AD, the final GAIN pivotal trial readout remains the most important 2021 event for CRTX that investors are tuned into... We continue to assume a 20% probability of approval for atuzaginstat and a 15% discount rate in our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation... We assume a potential launch in 2025E and unadjusted peak sales of $9.1bn in 2031E," the 5-star analyst noted. To this end, Kulkarni rates CRTX a Buy, which is strongly supported by a $75 price target. This figure suggests a 108% upside in the coming year. (To watch Kulkarni’s track record, click here) Overall, over the past three months alone, "buy" ratings have outnumbered "sells" four-to-one on CRTX, and the average target price on Wall Street is $96. Assuming the analysts are right about that, investors in CRTX today stand to rake in ~166% profit over the next year. (See CRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) Next up, Black Diamond, is a drug company researching cancer treatments. Black Diamond focuses on genetically defined cancers with limited treatment options, and uses a proprietary tech platform, mutation-allostery-pharmacology, to develop small molecule therapies that will target specific mutations in a tumor agnostic manner. The company’s pipeline features two drug candidates at present, with the lead candidate, BDTX-189, in a Phase 1 study that is scheduled for completion in the first half of this year. BDTX-189 is showing promise in combatting allosteric EGFR and HER2 tumors, while minimizing potential toxic effects. That point could turn out to be key, as most current cancer treatments come with severe side effects. Black Diamond is continuing to enroll patients in the BDTX-189 study, in preparation for moving to Phase 2 later this year. The MasterKey-01 dose escalation study has progressed well, and defined a maximum tolerated dose within the company’s predictions. Covering BDTX for Canaccord, 5-star analyst Arlinda Lee noted, “We continue to expect first clinical data presentation data for lead MAP platform drug candidate BDTX-189, an inhibitor of allosteric ErbB mutations, at ASCO and initiation into Ph2 expansion cohorts mid-21. We view BDTX's unique approach of identifying allosteric driver mutations, targeting families of mutations with a single small molecule inhibitor, and tumor-agnostic development strategy as attractive." Given all of the above, Lee stays with the bulls. In addition to a Buy rating, the analyst puts a $50 price target on the stock. Investors could be pocketing a gain of 106%, should this target be met in the twelve months ahead. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on Black Diamond are Buy-side, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $51.50, slightly more bullish than Lee’s above, and indicating a 112% upside from the current share price of $24.31. (See BDTX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Sharks arrive at the GameStop party

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

  • Royal Dutch Shell sees huge loss as pandemic hits oil demand

    The oil giant reported a net loss of £16bn for 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused demand to slump.

  • Qualcomm shares drop as chip supply constraints hold back sales

    Qualcomm Inc shares fell 7.6% in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the company said that semiconductor supply constraints that have roiled the industry were hampering its sales growth. The results come as chip shortages force automakers such as General Motors Co on Wednesday to cut production at multiple plants. While Qualcomm does not make the chips that are holding up automotive plants, the company works with some of the same chip contract manufacturers that are backed up.

  • FOREX-Dollar strengthens on U.S. economic outlook; euro dips below $1.20

    U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher after ADP payroll data showed an increase in employment on Wednesday and ISM data showed services industry activity in the United States rose to its highest in nearly two years in January. "We are not convinced that the US dollar’s current rebound will prove sustainable beyond the near-term," Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG, wrote in a note to clients, citing the continued decline of U.S. real yields.

  • Sherwin-Williams sets 3-for-1 stock split

    Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co. were indicated up more than 1% in premarket trading Wednesday after the paints and coatings company said it will implement a three-for-one split of its common stock, effective April 1. The company said it was setting the stock split "to make the stock more accessible to employees and a broader base of investors." The stock split will be in the form of a stock dividend, payable March 31, with shareholders of record on March 23 receiving two additional common shares for each share they own. The stock closed Tuesday at $710.54, which would imply a post-split price of $236.85. The stock, which is still inactive in premarket trading, has rallied 23.6% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Rising AI Competition

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Needs to Come Down to Earth, Says Morgan Stanley

    With just over a month gone in 2021, several stocks have delivered investors phenomenal returns, for reasons that have little to do with fundamentals. Many of those posting unseemly gains have been names with high short interest. These companies have benefited from the coordinated acts of savvy retailers who collectively bought shares, sent them surging and set off a short squeeze. One such company is Virgin Galactic (SPCE), whose share price has skyrocketed 140% since the turn of the year. But don't get too excited, says Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, as he sees “very little company specific news” to merit the surge. Unlike some other struggling names which have profited from the buying frenzy, SPCE actually offers a unique proposition, in the form of novel ideas - space tourism and the potential of hypersonic point-to-point human transport. Jonas does make the point that there is a $70 “bull case” price target for SPCE, but is contingent on many moving parts falling into place. In addition to the short squeeze mania, the analyst says investors are possibly excited about the VSS Unity spaceplane’s upcoming test flights - planned to go ahead this month. Management has said they have identified the problem related to the rocket motor controller which caused the company to abort its December test flight. However, the analyst says expectations should be tempered by a “slower ramp to commercial operations this year due to Covid and testing delays.” Considering the unprecedented nature of such a venture, there are other long-term issues to consider. “We don’t believe demand for Virgin Galactic’s space travel experience will be a problem,” the analyst opined. “The bigger challenge will be scaling the technology from prototype to high-turnaround spaceships as well as building the supporting service/manufacturing footprint.” Accordingly, Jonas downgraded SPCE from Overweight (i.e. Buy) to Equal-Weight (i.e. Hold). However, the analyst did bump the price target up to $30 from $24. Nevertheless, the implication for investors is a painful 48% drop from current levels. (To watch Jonas’ track record, click here) So, that’s Morgan Stanley’s view, what does the rest of the Street make of SPCE’s prospects? With 2 Buys and 1 additional Hold, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. However, on where the share price is heading, a bleaker picture emerges; Shares will be changing hands at a 44% discount over the next 12 months, given the average price target currently stands at $32. (See SPCE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.