U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.50
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,299.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,367.00
    +11.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.70
    -3.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.32
    -0.22 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    -14.30 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.36
    +0.21 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7430
    +0.1060 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,031.49
    -1,752.91 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,207.11
    -42.59 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,134.28
    +8.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Insurtech Carrot Reaches Strategic Collaboration with Korea Expressway Corporation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Both parties agree to cooperate in R&D and implementation of the SMART Safe Driving Platform for the citizens.

The parties' ultimate goal is to promote safe driving culture and reduce accident rate

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A fast-growing Insurtech Carrot General Insurance Corp. ("Carrot" or the "Company") announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC) to "co-develop a safe drive coaching platform for the drivers" in an effort to foster a culture of safe driving and reduce the nation's accident rates. KEC is a South Korean government-owned corporation responsible for the country's overall freeway system and traffic management, including the safety measure controls. Carrot's expertise in driver data analytics, data translation, and machine learning technology will be applied in designing the platform and KEC will contribute its quantitative management capabilities of the road traffic and access to the database.

Carrot Seoul Office
Carrot Seoul Office

"The recent government-corporate agreement speaks of a shared vision by both parties, which is setting the foundation to widely promote disciplinary programs for the citizens of South Korea to be safer on the road, thus reduce the socio-economic burden and accident rate of the country", Paul Jung, the CEO of Carrot said.

(PRNewsfoto/Carrot General Insurance Corp.)
(PRNewsfoto/Carrot General Insurance Corp.)

The MoU provides the framework for the allies to initiate collaboration in developing a score-based driver guidance platform, called SMART Safe Drive Assist. Connecting each vehicle with Carrot's telematics device, the driver will be notified with driving score, coaching, guidance, and danger alert through their mobile app in real-time. Personalized safe-drive assistance with features such as asking the driver to take a break after non-stop long-distance driving, or incentivizing those good drivers with compensations are some of the value the platform will offer.

Similar to other parts of the world, high number of auto accidents occurring in South Korea has reported to involve commercial trucks. Accounting for over 50% of the entire auto accident scene, Carrot has been exploring ways to solve the problems associated with lorries for some time. As such, the collaborative initiative will first take off by introducing a program specifically designed for med-to-large size truck drivers. 300 truck drivers will be supplied with Carrot's telematics plug device to install in the vehicle and their driving data will be analyzed as per Carrot's big data translation and machine learning algorithm.

Carrot's driver data analytics and risk scoring translation technology, which they plan to apply for the project, stem from the company's UBI know-hows. Usage-based insurance or UBI is a new trend in auto insurance industry where the driver's premium is calculated based on driver's driving patterns, such as mileage driven and driving behavior. The segment saw a significant traction globally in recent years and the market is estimated to reach $145 Billion by 2027.

Carrot, a full-stack digital insurer established back in 2019 has a core competency in technology surrounding auto and on-demand digital insurance. It took Carrot two years to attract over 250,000 new customers to its per-mile UBI auto insurance program and the company plans to expand its presence in global markets soon. According to a source, the company currently has a number of discussions on the table for further infusion of fresh capital and global partnerships.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurtech-carrot-reaches-strategic-collaboration-with-korea-expressway-corporation-301362392.html

SOURCE Carrot General Insurance Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Samsung to Hire 40,000 in $205 Billion Three-Year Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Group has unveiled a 240 trillion won ($205 billion) expansion that will entail hiring 40,000 people over three years, a sprawling investment blueprint intended to build the South Korean conglomerate’s lead in next-generation technologies.Samsung Electronics Co. and affiliates like Samsung Biologics aim to lead research and spending in areas from telecommunications and robotics to corporate acquisitions. The country’s largest conglomerate is setting aside 180 trillion won

  • Look Who Zoomed Past Apple Since It Lost Steve Jobs

    It's been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's CEO. And Apple stock lost its wow factor in the S&P 500.

  • Virgin Galactic: Analysts Remain Bullish, Insiders Cash out

    Insiders are cashing out from Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE). Among them is Richard Branson. I am bearish on the stock. Branson sold about $300 million worth of the company’s shares, according to a regulatory filing, via his company Virgin Investments Ltd. (See SPCE stock charts on TipRanks) Insiders are Selling; Analysts Say Hold Insider selling is usually a bearish sign for a stock, as insiders have better knowledge than the public about the economic and financial situation of the under

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Popped 22% Today

    Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) soared 22.3% on Tuesday after the online retail marketplace generated its first quarterly net profit. Pinduoduo's revenue surged 89% year over year to 23 billion yuan, or renminbi ($3.6 billion) in the second quarter. Investors cheered Pinduoduo's Q2 results.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Why TuSimple Stock Was Flying 28% Higher Today

    Shares of autonomous trucking tech start-up TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) were on fire today, jumping a staggering 27.8% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT. There was no news at all from or about TuSimple today, so what set the stock on fire? Although TuSimple primarily operates in the U.S., it has operations in China and considers the nation a key growth region.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • This Might Be the Most Important Metric If You Own Apple Stock

    Back in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall backed away from his long-term bearish stance on Apple shares, raising his rating to Hold from Sell, and conceding that his previous view that iPhone sales would disappoint during the pandemic was “clearly wrong.” But he sees that pattern reversing as spending patterns return to normal over time as the pandemic ebbs.