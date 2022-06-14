U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

Insurtech Innovation: How InsureScan is Working to Provide Independent Agents Cutting-edge Quoting Tech

·3 min read

InsureScan Announces a Patented Software Allowing Agents to Quote and Bind Policies in Under 2 Minutes

AUBURN, Ala., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Auburn, Alabama, InsureScan is preparing to launch statewide with our MGA including a totally disruptive way for Agents to quote and bind auto insurance. Where most traditional insurance companies require customers to fill out insurance applications with endless questions, at InsureScan we've developed the world's first patented software allowing Agents to quote and bind policies in under 2 minutes. Allowing Agents to focus more on building customer relationships, and making sales, rather than manually entering repetitive data.

"InsureScan has re-engineered the entire quote-to-bind experience to be more efficient, and easier than ever. It is our mission to provide the most thorough front-end underwriting by using the latest in pre-filled data for selling insurance policies. The objective is to achieve lower loss ratios using our patented InsureScan mobile platform. In today's world, it's all about the consumer experience and secondly, more accurate data. We provide both," says Mark Chappell, Founder and CEO of InsureScan.

Our proprietary API and cloud driven back-end revolutionizes the Agent experience when quoting and binding a policy. With our Quote-API, Agents can now pre-fill & quote by scanning their customers driver's license, VIN or even scanning an existing policy document from another insurance carrier. With the Quote API, we autofill producer codes, and all required underwriting information. Agents save more time during quoting by pulling over 1400 real-time driver, vehicle, and household data points from our partners for data pre-fill.

In addition, our Agency-API allows Agents real-time access to their customers' policy information, they can send all policy documents via encrypted text message, or email anytime from anywhere using their mobile phone. This API boasts loads of features, including content-rich visual data and statistics, allowing for real-time access to recent quote history, internal agency stats, sales metrics and more.

Our Household-API enables Agents & their customers the ability to manage, maintain and control their policies like never before. Consumers can maintain records of their vehicles, view complete policy information, submit claims, view driving history utilizing our advanced telematics modules, and much more all from our consumer version mobile app.

By tapping into and supporting the existing power of independent Agents, InsureScan aims to make insurance better, and more affordable for everyone. That's why we have made it not only easier to quote, but are constantly developing tools to help customers become more self-sufficient, while empowering Agents in their day-to-day activities.

About InsureScan
InsureScan MGA LLC & InsureScan LLC is committed to the personal line's insurance business, backed by the strength and stability of our A rated partners. We offer a variety of programs to meet the needs of our insureds with flexible terms and an array of discounts. Our bilingual customer service is unmatched in the industry with quick solutions to any questions.

To learn more and see how your agency can access a new market, while being able to quote faster than ever before, go to www.insurescan.com

Media Contact
Jason Bissell
3156578713
338677@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurtech-innovation-how-insurescan-is-working-to-provide-independent-agents-cutting-edge-quoting-tech-301567905.html

SOURCE InsureScan

